Prisma and the Serverless Framework

If you use Prisma with AWS Lambda, you can use the Serverless Framework to help deploy your projects. It provides a CLI that helps with workflow automation and AWS resource provisioning. For an introduction, see our AWS Lambda and Serverless Framework deployment guide.
This page contains additional information about how to use the Serverless Framework to deploy your Prisma projects to AWS Lambda.
Binary targets in
schema.prisma
The Prisma schema contains the following in the generator block:
binaryTargets = ["native", "rhel-openssl-1.0.x"]
This is necessary because the local runtime is different from the Lambda runtime. Add the
binaryTarget to make the compatible Prisma engine binary available.
Lambda functions with arm64 architectures
Lambda functions that use arm64 architectures (AWS Graviton2 processor) must use an
arm64 precompiled binary.
In the
generator block of your
schema.prisma file, add the following:
schema.prisma
1binaryTargets = ["native", "linux-arm64-openssl-1.0.x"]
Update the Serverless configuration file to package the
arm64 binary, as follows:
serverless.yml
1package:2 patterns:3 - '!node_modules/.prisma/client/libquery_engine-*'4 - 'node_modules/.prisma/client/libquery_engine-linux-arm64-*'5 - '!node_modules/prisma/libquery_engine-*'6 - '!node_modules/@prisma/engines/**'
Reduce the package footprint
The Serverless configuration file
serverless.yml includes a package pattern that includes only the Prisma engine binary relevant to the Lambda runtime, and excludes the others. This means that when Serverless packages your app for upload, it includes only one binary. This ensures the packaged archive is as small as possible.
serverless.yml
1package:2 patterns:3 - '!node_modules/.prisma/client/libquery_engine-*'4 - 'node_modules/.prisma/client/libquery_engine-rhel-*'5 - '!node_modules/prisma/libquery_engine-*'6 - '!node_modules/@prisma/engines/**'
However, if you use
serverless-webpack, then you cannot use this method. See Deployment with serverless webpack for details.
Deployment with
serverless-webpack
If you use
serverless-webpack, then you can use the serverless-webpack-prisma plugin without any additional configuration.
serverless-webpack-prisma does the following:
- Copies your
schema.prismawith the Webpack plugin.
- Runs the
prisma generatecommand. This means that there is no need to add the command to the webpack options separately.
- Packages the correct Prisma engine binary. This can save more than 40mb of capacity.
Install the dependencies as follows:
npm install -D webpack serverless-webpack webpack-node-externals
If your project uses TypeScript, install
ts-loader:
npm install -D ts-loader
Create a
webpack.config.js file in the project root directory, and paste in the following configuration:
webpack.config.js
1/* eslint-disable @typescript-eslint/no-var-requires */2const path = require('path')3const nodeExternals = require('webpack-node-externals')4const slsw = require('serverless-webpack')5const { isLocal } = slsw.lib.webpack67module.exports = {8 target: 'node',9 stats: 'normal',10 entry: slsw.lib.entries,11 externals: [nodeExternals()],12 mode: isLocal ? 'development' : 'production',13 optimization: { concatenateModules: false },14 resolve: { extensions: ['.js'] },15 output: {16 libraryTarget: 'commonjs',17 filename: '[name].js',18 path: path.resolve(__dirname, '.webpack'),19 },20}
If you use TypeScript, insert the following configuration inside
exports:
webpack.config.js
1// ...initial config2module.exports = {3 // ...initial config4 resolve: { extensions: ['.js', '.ts'] },5 module: {6 rules: [7 {8 test: /\.tsx?$/,9 loader: 'ts-loader',10 exclude: /node_modules/,11 },12 ],13 },14 // ...initial config15}
Refer to the Serverless Webpack documentation for additional configuration.
To install the dev dependency, use the following command:
npm install -D serverless-webpack-prisma serverless
In
serverless.yml, add
serverless-webpack to the plugins list, as follows:
serverless.yml
1plugins:2 - serverless-webpack3 - serverless-webpack-prisma45custom:6 webpack:7 includeModules: true
serverless-webpack-prisma automatically runs
prisma generate so that you do not need to use the webpack script option separately as shown below.
serverless.yml
1custom:2 webpack:3 packagerOptions:4 scripts:5 - prisma generate
serverless-webpack-prisma removes the unnecessary dependencies and packages the correct Prisma engine binary. Therefore, delete it in the
package.patterns configuration in your
serverless.yml file.
serverless.yml
1package:2 patterns:3 - '!node_modules/.prisma/client/libquery_engine-*'4 - 'node_modules/.prisma/client/libquery_engine-rhel-*'5 - '!node_modules/prisma/libquery_engine-*'6 - '!node_modules/@prisma/engines/**'
Now redeploy your application. To do so, run
serverless deploy. The deployment output shows you that the correct Prisma engine binary is packaged and distributed, as follows:
Serverless: Copy prisma schema for app...Serverless: Generate prisma client for app...Serverless: Remove unused prisma engine:Serverless: - node_modules/.prisma/client/libquery_engine-darwin.dylib.nodeServerless: - node_modules/@prisma/engines/libquery_engine-darwin.dylib.nodeServerless: - node_modules/@prisma/engines/migration-engine-darwinServerless: - node_modules/@prisma/engines/prisma-fmt-darwinServerless: Copying existing artifacts...