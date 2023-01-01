Guides / Deployment / Serverless functions Deploy to AWS Lambda

This guide explains how to set up and deploy a serverless Node.js REST API to AWS Lambda with the Serverless Framework . AWS Lambda is part of the AWS cloud platform. You can use it to run your code in a serverless environment. To deploy a REST API to AWS Lambda, you must also use S3 to host the files and API Gateway to expose the API over HTTP. The Serverless Framework simplifies deployment to Lambda. It provides a CLI that helps with workflow automation and AWS resource provisioning. This guide uses the Prisma AWS example , which has example REST endpoints preconfigured as serverless functions. The Prisma AWS example uses Prisma Client to fetch, create, and delete records from a database. Each function represents a REST resource endpoint and uses Prisma Client to handle database operations against a PostgreSQL database. In this guide, we explain how to host your database on Supabase, but you can use a platform of your choice. If you deploy GraphQL servers to AWS Lambda This example uses REST, but the same principles apply to a GraphQL server.



The main difference is that you typically only need a single function to serve a GraphQL API. In that function, set the context.callbackWaitsForEmptyEventLoop of the AWS Lambda Context Object to false as follows: exports . server = ( event , context , cb ) => { context . callbackWaitsForEmptyEventLoop = false return lambda . graphqlHandler ( event , context , cb ) }

Prerequisites A hosted PostgreSQL database and a URL from which your application can access it, such as postgresql://username:password@your_postgres_db.cloud.com/db_identifier (you can use Supabase, which offers a free plan ).

(you can use Supabase, which offers a free plan ). An AWS account and a corresponding access key for programmatic access.

account and a corresponding access key for programmatic access. A Serverless Framework CLI installed. See the note below about Serverless Framework CLI commands.

installed. See the note below about Serverless Framework CLI commands. PostgreSQL CLI psql installed.

installed. Node.js installed. Serverless Framework CLI commands The exact Serverless Framework commands that you must use depend on the way that you install the Serverless Framework CLI. If you install the Serverless Framework CLI globally, then you can use the commands exactly as shown in this guide.

If you install the Serverless Framework CLI in your project, then you must prepend npx to the commands in this guide. For example: $ npx serverless config credentials --provider aws --key AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID --secret AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY

Prisma workflow In this guide, you do the following: Use Prisma and a Prisma schema file ( schema.prisma ) to create a schema for the database

) to create a schema for the database Use prisma db push to push this Prisma schema to the database In this guide, you use prisma db push to push the initial Prisma schema to the database. For a real project, you would typically start with a development database and use prisma db push as we suggest here. You can continue with prisma migrate dev , which generates a migration script for each change that you make to the Prisma schema. With multiple migration scripts, you build a migration history for your database and that makes it easy to later apply the changes to a production database with prisma migrate deploy . For more information, see Prisma Migrate.



If you use Supabase to host your database, then when you use prisma migrate you must set up a shadow database. For details, see the Supabase docs .

1. Download the example project To start, download the example project. The project includes the configuration that you need to complete this guide. Steps Open a terminal window and navigate to a location of your choice. Use the following commands to create a directory for the project and download the example code: $ mkdir prisma-aws-lambda $ cd prisma-aws-lambda $ curl https://codeload.github.com/prisma/prisma-examples/tar.gz/latest | tar -xz --strip=3 prisma-examples-latest/deployment-platforms/aws-lambda/ Install the dependencies: $ npm install Result Your directory contains the following files: $ README.md $ handlers $ node_modules $ package-lock.json $ package.json $ prisma $ schema.sql $ serverless.yml

2. Set the DATABASE_URL in .env The Lambda functions need the DATABASE_URL environment variable to access the database. You must define an .env file. The preconfigured serverless-dotenv-plugin uses this file to inject into the function runtime. The repository contains an .env.example example file to help with this. Steps Enter the following command to copy .env.example to a new file, .env : $ cp .env.example .env Open .env and set the DATABASE_URL to your database credentials. The format is as follows: 1 DATABASE_URL="postgres://__USER__:__PASSWORD__@__HOST__/__DATABASE__" Replace the uppercase placeholders with your database credentials. For example: 1 DATABASE_URL="postgres://janedoe:randompassword@yourpostgres.supabase.co:6543/yourdbname" Note: If your connection URL contains any special characters, then you must percentage encode them. Note: It's best practice to keep secret information, such as DATABASE_URL , out of your git repository. To do this, add your .env file to .gitignore . This guide copies the source and does not create a repository, so you only need to update .gitignore if you initialize a repository.

3. Push the Prisma schema to the database prisma db push takes the models and attributes that you define in schema.prisma and pushes them to the database. Steps $ npx prisma db push This command also generates Prisma Client based on your Prisma schema. Result Prisma applies the models that are defined in schema.prisma to the database. What's next Use Prisma Studio to inspect your database and confirm that the tables are set up according to the schema. Open Prisma Studio: $ npx prisma studio Your database has three models: Post , Profile , and User .

4. Set your AWS Access key as an environment variable In order for the Serverless Framework to provision the AWS resources and deploy your application, you must configure your access key. The method you use to get the access key depends on whether you use your personal account or create a special IAM user for the Serverless Framework. We recommend that you create a special IAM user because it lets you set granular permissions. To get an access key for your account, follow the AWS guide When you have the Access key ID and a Secret access key, set them with the following command. In the following command, replace the placeholders with your Access key ID and Secret access key. Use the following command: $ serverless config credentials --provider aws --key AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID --secret AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY Result If the configuration is successful, you see the following result in the terminal. $ ✔ Profile "default" has been configured

5. Deploy your project You have finished the configuration, so you can now deploy your project with serverless deploy . Steps Use the following command: $ serverless deploy Result Serverless creates the AWS resources and uploads your code, then outputs the service information. For example: Service Information service: prisma-aws-lambda-example stage: dev region: us-east-1 stack: prisma-aws-lambda-example-dev resources: 39 api keys: None endpoints: GET - https://UNIQUE_IDENTIFIER.execute-api.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/dev/ GET - https://UNIQUE_IDENTIFIER.execute-api.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/dev/seed GET - https://UNIQUE_IDENTIFIER.execute-api.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/dev/users POST - https://UNIQUE_IDENTIFIER.execute-api.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/dev/users GET - https://UNIQUE_IDENTIFIER.execute-api.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/dev/posts functions: status: prisma-aws-lambda-example-dev-status seed: prisma-aws-lambda-example-dev-seed getUsers: prisma-aws-lambda-example-dev-getUsers createUser: prisma-aws-lambda-example-dev-createUser getPosts: prisma-aws-lambda-example-dev-getPosts layers: None What's next You can now test the deployment with a call to the status endpoint. Use the following command and replace UNIQUE_IDENTIFIER with the corresponding part of the URL from the output you got from serverless deploy . $ curl https://UNIQUE_IDENTIFIER.execute-api.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/dev/ This returns the following: $ {"up":true}

6. Test your deployed REST API With the API base URL https://UNIQUE_IDENTIFIER.execute-api.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/dev/ , you can test the API's endpoints: Endpoint Description Implementation GET / Status handlers/status.js GET /seed Delete all database records and seed the database with test users , profiles , and posts . Returns the created users. handlers/seed.js GET /users Fetch all users in the database with their related profiles handlers/users.js POST /users Create a single users in the database handlers/create-user.js GET /posts Fetch all posts and their related authors handlers/posts.js To call the API, you can use curl. For example, the following command calls the seed endpoint. Replace UNIQUE_IDENTIFIER with the corresponding part of the URL from the output of serverless deploy in step 6. $ curl -v https://UNIQUE_IDENTIFIER.execute-api.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/dev/seed The serverless.yml configuration file contains the endpoint and function configuration. You can update this file to add or change endpoints. For more AWS specific configuration information, see the AWS provider configuration in the Serverless Framework documentation .

Deploy only the required files To reduce your deployment footprint, you can change your deployment process so that you only upload the files that your application needs. The method for doing so depends on whether you use the Serverless Framework or not. If you use the Serverless Framework You can use the Serverless configuration file to deploy only the binary that your project needs. If you do not use the Serverless Framework If you do not use the Serverless Framework to deploy your project, you can use the following method to remove any unneeded files. Create a zip script that only zips the files that your project needs. Example script . Upload the zip. For example, to do this with the AWS CLI , you might use a command similar to the following: $ aws lambda update-function-code --function-name my-function --zip-file "fileb://lambda.zip"

Summary Congratulations! You have successfully deployed the API to AWS Lambda. For more information about how to use the Serverless Framework with Prisma projects, see use Prisma with the Serverless Framework. For more insight into the Prisma Client API, look at the function handlers in the handlers/ folder. A note on connection pooling



Generally, when you use a FaaS (function as a service) environment to interact with a database, every function invocation can result in a new connection to the database. This is not a problem with a constantly running node.js server. Therefore, it is beneficial to pool DB connections to get better performance. You can use the Data Proxy as a solution to this issue. For other solutions, see the connection management guide for serverless environments.