Deploy to Netlify

This guide shows how to deploy a serverless Node.js application that uses Prisma to Netlify. The example below exposes a REST API and uses Prisma Client to fetch, create, and delete database records.
Netlify is a cloud platform for continuous deployment, static sites, and serverless functions. Netlify integrates seamlessly with GitHub for automatic deployments upon commits. When you follow the steps below, you will use that approach to create a CI/CD pipeline that deploys your application from a GitHub repository.
The application has the following components:
- Backend: Serverless Node.js REST API with resource endpoints that use Prisma Client to handle database operations against a PostgreSQL database (e.g. hosted on Heroku).
- Frontend: Static HTML page to interact with the API.
The focus of this guide is to show how Prisma integrates with Netlify. The starting point is the Prisma Netlify example that has a couple of REST endpoints preconfigured as serverless functions and a static HTML page.
With Netlify, the fundamental building block is a Site. Sites are typically connected to a Git repository and have a publicly accessible URL that looks like
https://site-name.netlify.app. In this guide, you will connect a GitHub repository to a Netlify site.
Prerequisites
- a GitHub account
- a hosted PostgreSQL database and a connection string for it, such as
postgresql://username:password@your_postgres_db.cloud.com/db_identifier(you can use Supabase, which offers a free plan).
- a Netlify account connected to your GitHub account (Netlify needs access to the repository you will create as part of this guide).
- Netlify CLI installed
- Node.js installed
Prisma workflow
Prisma supports different workflows depending on whether you integrate with an existing database or create a new one from scratch. Regardless of the workflow, Prisma relies on the Prisma schema, that is, the
schema.prisma file.
With an empty database in place, you continue with the Prisma workflow that pushes the data model defined in the
schema.prisma file to the database and then generates Prisma Client.
The steps are outlined below.
- Push the existing Prisma schema to your existing database using
prisma db push.
- Run
prisma generateto generate Prisma Client based on the Prisma schema.
1. Fork the
deployment-example-netlify repository
To begin, fork the repository of the deployment example project
deployment-example-netlify.
With a forked repository, you create a copy of the repository to which you can commit your own changes. Later, you will connect the forked repository to Netlify so that changes are automatically built and deployed.
Steps
Go to
deployment-example-netlifyand click the Fork button in the top-right corner to fork the repository:
On the Create a new fork page, configure the forked repository.
- (Optional) From Owner, select a GitHub account or organization as the owner.
- (Optional) In Repository name, modify the repository name if necessary.
- Leave as selected Copy the
mainbranch only.
Result
After the forking is complete, you should see the forked repository in your account, for example
https://github.com/YOUR_GITHUB_USERNAME/deployment-example-netlify.
2. Clone the fork and install dependencies
You need to clone the repository to a folder on your local filesystem to install all required npm packages.
Steps
Open your terminal, navigate to a location of your choice and clone your fork of
deployment-example-netlify:$git clone git@github.com:YOUR_GITHUB_USERNAME/deployment-example-netlify.git
After cloning the repository, install the dependencies:$cd deployment-example-netlify$npm install
Result
The cloned folder has the files and folders listed below
README.mdfunctions/netlify.tomlnode_modules/package.jsonprisma/public/
3. Get the database connection string
You need the database connection string to define the
DATABASE_URL environment variable.
If you use Supabase, follow the steps below.
Steps
- In Supabase, open your database project.
- From the sidebar on the left, click Project Settings.
- Under Project Settings on the left, select Database.
- Under Connection string, click Nodejs.
- Click the Copy button.
Result
The database connection string has the following format:
postgresql://__USER__:__PASSWORD__@__HOST__/__DATABASE__
For example:
postgresql://janedoe:randompassword@db.projectcode.supabase.co:5432/postgres
4. Set the
DATABASE_URL variable in a .env file
You can store local environment variables related to Prisma in an
.env file. For example, instead of setting the database connection string as the local environment variable
DATABASE_URL, you can keep it in an
.env file.
Steps
Create the
.envfile at the root of your project folder.
The example directory listing below shows the root folder that contains the
.envfile..env.git/README.mdfunctions/node_modules/package-lock.jsonpackage.jsonprisma/
Add a line that defines
DATABASE_URLwith your database connection string..env1DATABASE_URL="postgresql://janedoe:randompassword@db.projectcode.supabase.co:5432/postgres"
The database connection string is now saved in the
.envfile.
Save the changes to the
.envfile.
Result
With the help of the
dotenv library, Prisma CLI loads the variables defined in the
.env file into the environment. Later, when you run
prisma db push, the command reads the environment variables.
As a best practice, add the
.env file to
.gitignore to prevent
git from monitoring it and, therefore, avoid accidentally pushing it to a remote repository.
5. Push the Prisma schema to the database
In the Netlify deployment example repository, the
prisma/schema.prisma file contains a pre-defined schema for the app. It defines the
Post,
Profile, and
User models.
Steps
$npx prisma db push
Result
prisma db push creates the database tables and their foreign keys based on the models and relations defined in
prisma/schema.prisma.
6. Log in to Netlify
To use Netlify CLI to create your site, you must first log in to Netlify from the CLI.
Prerequisites
In your default browser, you are logged in to Netlify with your account.
Steps
Log in with the Netlify CLI.$netlify login
In your default browser, a new tab is redirected to a Netlify page where you can authorize Netlify CLI to access Netlify on your behalf.
Click Authorize.
Result
Netlify CLI is now authorized and you can now use that to create a Netlify site and connect it to the forked repository from the terminal.
When you run
netlify status, you should see your account name and email.
$netlify status$──────────────────────┐$ Current Netlify User │$──────────────────────┘$Name: your name$Email: your@email.com$Teams:$ ....
7. Configure continuous deployment to Netlify
You can now create your Netlify site and configure continuous deployments for it.
Steps
From the repository's folder, run
netlify init.$netlify init
Use the configuration prompts to configure your Netlify site.
- Select
Create & configure a new site.
- If prompted to select your team, pick the one in which Netlify will create the site.
- Give the site a unique name.
- Authorize Netlify with your GitHub account.
Netlify uses your GitHub account to configure notification webhooks and deploy keys. It uses these to configure the continuous integration for the app.
- Your build command:
npm run build
- Directory to deploy:
public
- Select
Result
Check that the Netlify CLI shows the following:
Site CreatedAdmin URL: https://app.netlify.com/sites/YOUR_SITE_NAMEURL: https://YOUR_SITE_NAME.netlify.app
Note: You can change the build configuration in the
netlify.tomlfile and the site name from the Netlify admin UI.
Netlify deploys your app for the first time to the designated URL. Also, your application is now configured for continuous deployments. Every time you make a push to the GitHub repository, Netlify starts a new build of the site.
You can call the API status endpoint (which is part of our example application) with
curl to verify that your application is deployed.
$curl https://YOUR_SITE_NAME.netlify.app/.netlify/functions/status
The call should return:
{"up":true}
You can open your app now, but you will see errors when you use options that connect to the database. Netlify does not yet have the database connection string in a
DATABASE_URL environment variable to establish a database connection.
You can now set the
DATABASE_URL environment variable in your Netlify site settings.
8. Expose the
DATABASE_URL environment variable to functions
Because Prisma will connect to the database from your serverless functions, you need to expose the
DATABASE_URL to the backend functions. You typically do this from the Netlify UI.
Steps
- Open the Netlify admin UI for the site. You can use Netlify CLI as follows:$netlify open --admin
- Click Site settings:
- Navigate to Build & deploy in the sidebar on the left and select Environment.
- Click Edit variables and create a variable with the key
DATABASE_URLand set its value to your database connection string.
- Click Save.
Result
The
DATABASE_URL environment variable is now set in your Netlify build environment.
However, the previous deployment was not built with the variable in place and it cannot use that.
What's next
Start a new Netlify build and deployment so that the new build can use the new
DATABASE_URL environment variable.
$netlify deploy
9. Test the deployed app
You can now test the deployed application.
Steps
Open the site with the Netlify CLI.
$netlify open:site
Result
Your default browser opens the static frontend that you deployed.
The URL should look like this:
https://YOUR_SITE_NAME.netlify.app.
The four buttons allow you to make requests to the REST API and view the response:
- Check API status. Calls the REST API status endpoint that returns
{"up":true}. The implementation code is in
functions/index.js
- Seed data. Deletes all database records and loads the database with test data
users,
profiles, and
posts. Returns the created users. The implementation code is in
functions/seed.js
- Load users with profiles: Loads all
usersin the database with their related
profiles. The implementation code is in
functions/getUsers.js
- Load Posts: Loads
postsand their related
authors. The implementation code is in
functions/getPosts.js
For example, when you click Seed data, the application shows the following:
Summary
You have successfully configured continuous deployments and integration with Netlify for an application that uses Prisma.
Every time you push changes to the
main branch of the repository, Netlify starts a new production build and deployment. If you push changes to another branch, Netlify starts preview builds and deployments.
For more insight into Prisma Client API, you can explore the function handlers in the
functions/ folder.
When you use a FaaS (function as a service) environment to interact with a database, it is beneficial to pool database connections for performance reasons. This is because every function invocation may result in a new connection to the database (this is not a problem with a constantly running node.js server).
You can use the Data Proxy for connection pooling, to reduce your Prisma Client bundle size, and to avoid cold starts.
For more information on the rest of the existing solutions, refer to the connection management guide for serverless environments.