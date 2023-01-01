prisma_logo
Guides / Deployment / Serverless functions

Deploy to Netlify

This guide shows how to deploy a serverless Node.js application that uses Prisma to Netlify. The example below exposes a REST API and uses Prisma Client to fetch, create, and delete database records.

Netlify is a cloud platform for continuous deployment, static sites, and serverless functions. Netlify integrates seamlessly with GitHub for automatic deployments upon commits. When you follow the steps below, you will use that approach to create a CI/CD pipeline that deploys your application from a GitHub repository.

The application has the following components:

  • Backend: Serverless Node.js REST API with resource endpoints that use Prisma Client to handle database operations against a PostgreSQL database (e.g. hosted on Heroku).
  • Frontend: Static HTML page to interact with the API.

Prisma Netlify GitHub architecture diagram

The focus of this guide is to show how Prisma integrates with Netlify. The starting point is the Prisma Netlify example that has a couple of REST endpoints preconfigured as serverless functions and a static HTML page.

With Netlify, the fundamental building block is a Site. Sites are typically connected to a Git repository and have a publicly accessible URL that looks like https://site-name.netlify.app. In this guide, you will connect a GitHub repository to a Netlify site.

Prerequisites

  • a GitHub account
  • a hosted PostgreSQL database and a connection string for it, such as postgresql://username:password@your_postgres_db.cloud.com/db_identifier (you can use Supabase, which offers a free plan).
  • a Netlify account connected to your GitHub account (Netlify needs access to the repository you will create as part of this guide).
  • Netlify CLI installed
  • Node.js installed

Prisma workflow

Prisma supports different workflows depending on whether you integrate with an existing database or create a new one from scratch. Regardless of the workflow, Prisma relies on the Prisma schema, that is, the schema.prisma file.

With an empty database in place, you continue with the Prisma workflow that pushes the data model defined in the schema.prisma file to the database and then generates Prisma Client.

The steps are outlined below.

  1. Push the existing Prisma schema to your existing database using prisma db push.
  2. Run prisma generate to generate Prisma Client based on the Prisma schema.

1. Fork the deployment-example-netlify repository

To begin, fork the repository of the deployment example project deployment-example-netlify.

With a forked repository, you create a copy of the repository to which you can commit your own changes. Later, you will connect the forked repository to Netlify so that changes are automatically built and deployed.

Steps

  1. Go to deployment-example-netlify and click the Fork button in the top-right corner to fork the repository:

    GitHub repository - click Fork button

  2. On the Create a new fork page, configure the forked repository.

    1. (Optional) From Owner, select a GitHub account or organization as the owner.
    2. (Optional) In Repository name, modify the repository name if necessary.
    3. Leave as selected Copy the main branch only.

  3. Click Create fork. GitHub - Create a new fork page

Result

After the forking is complete, you should see the forked repository in your account, for example https://github.com/YOUR_GITHUB_USERNAME/deployment-example-netlify.

2. Clone the fork and install dependencies

You need to clone the repository to a folder on your local filesystem to install all required npm packages.

Steps

  1. Open your terminal, navigate to a location of your choice and clone your fork of deployment-example-netlify:

    $git clone git@github.com:YOUR_GITHUB_USERNAME/deployment-example-netlify.git

  2. After cloning the repository, install the dependencies:

    $cd deployment-example-netlify
    $npm install

Result

The cloned folder has the files and folders listed below

README.md
functions/
netlify.toml
node_modules/
package.json
prisma/
public/

3. Get the database connection string

You need the database connection string to define the DATABASE_URL environment variable.

If you use Supabase, follow the steps below.

Steps

  1. In Supabase, open your database project.
  2. From the sidebar on the left, click Project Settings.
  3. Under Project Settings on the left, select Database.
  4. Under Connection string, click Nodejs.
  5. Click the Copy button. Copy Supabase connection string

Result

The database connection string has the following format:

postgresql://__USER__:__PASSWORD__@__HOST__/__DATABASE__

For example:

postgresql://janedoe:randompassword@db.projectcode.supabase.co:5432/postgres

4. Set the DATABASE_URL variable in a .env file

You can store local environment variables related to Prisma in an .env file. For example, instead of setting the database connection string as the local environment variable DATABASE_URL, you can keep it in an .env file.

Steps

  1. Create the .env file at the root of your project folder.

    The example directory listing below shows the root folder that contains the .env file.

    .env
    .git/
    README.md
    functions/
    node_modules/
    package-lock.json
    package.json
    prisma/

  2. Add a line that defines DATABASE_URL with your database connection string.

    .env
    1DATABASE_URL="postgresql://janedoe:randompassword@db.projectcode.supabase.co:5432/postgres"

    The database connection string is now saved in the .env file.

  3. Save the changes to the .env file.

Result

With the help of the dotenv library, Prisma CLI loads the variables defined in the .env file into the environment. Later, when you run prisma db push, the command reads the environment variables.

As a best practice, add the .env file to .gitignore to prevent git from monitoring it and, therefore, avoid accidentally pushing it to a remote repository.

5. Push the Prisma schema to the database

In the Netlify deployment example repository, the prisma/schema.prisma file contains a pre-defined schema for the app. It defines the Post, Profile, and User models.

Steps

$npx prisma db push

Result

prisma db push creates the database tables and their foreign keys based on the models and relations defined in prisma/schema.prisma.

6. Log in to Netlify

To use Netlify CLI to create your site, you must first log in to Netlify from the CLI.

Prerequisites

In your default browser, you are logged in to Netlify with your account.

Steps

  1. Log in with the Netlify CLI.

    $netlify login

    In your default browser, a new tab is redirected to a Netlify page where you can authorize Netlify CLI to access Netlify on your behalf.

  2. Click Authorize.

Result

Netlify CLI is now authorized and you can now use that to create a Netlify site and connect it to the forked repository from the terminal.

When you run netlify status, you should see your account name and email.

$netlify status
$──────────────────────┐
$ Current Netlify User │
$──────────────────────┘
$Name: your name
$Email: your@email.com
$Teams:
$  ....

7. Configure continuous deployment to Netlify

You can now create your Netlify site and configure continuous deployments for it.

Steps

  1. From the repository's folder, run netlify init.

    $netlify init

  2. Use the configuration prompts to configure your Netlify site.

    Running netlify init to configure a new Netlify site

    1. Select Create & configure a new site.
    2. If prompted to select your team, pick the one in which Netlify will create the site.
    3. Give the site a unique name.
    4. Authorize Netlify with your GitHub account.
      Netlify uses your GitHub account to configure notification webhooks and deploy keys. It uses these to configure the continuous integration for the app.
    5. Your build command: npm run build
    6. Directory to deploy: public

Result

Check that the Netlify CLI shows the following:

Site Created


Admin URL: https://app.netlify.com/sites/YOUR_SITE_NAME
URL:       https://YOUR_SITE_NAME.netlify.app

Note: You can change the build configuration in the netlify.toml file and the site name from the Netlify admin UI.

Netlify deploys your app for the first time to the designated URL. Also, your application is now configured for continuous deployments. Every time you make a push to the GitHub repository, Netlify starts a new build of the site.

You can call the API status endpoint (which is part of our example application) with curl to verify that your application is deployed.

$curl https://YOUR_SITE_NAME.netlify.app/.netlify/functions/status

The call should return: {"up":true}

You can open your app now, but you will see errors when you use options that connect to the database. Netlify does not yet have the database connection string in a DATABASE_URL environment variable to establish a database connection.

You can now set the DATABASE_URL environment variable in your Netlify site settings.

8. Expose the DATABASE_URL environment variable to functions

Because Prisma will connect to the database from your serverless functions, you need to expose the DATABASE_URL to the backend functions. You typically do this from the Netlify UI.

Steps

  1. Open the Netlify admin UI for the site. You can use Netlify CLI as follows:
    $netlify open --admin
  2. Click Site settings: Netlify admin UI
  3. Navigate to Build & deploy in the sidebar on the left and select Environment.
  4. Click Edit variables and create a variable with the key DATABASE_URL and set its value to your database connection string. Netlify environment variables
  5. Click Save.

Result

The DATABASE_URL environment variable is now set in your Netlify build environment.

However, the previous deployment was not built with the variable in place and it cannot use that.

What's next

Start a new Netlify build and deployment so that the new build can use the new DATABASE_URL environment variable.

$netlify deploy

9. Test the deployed app

You can now test the deployed application.

Steps

Open the site with the Netlify CLI.

$netlify open:site

Result

Your default browser opens the static frontend that you deployed. The URL should look like this: https://YOUR_SITE_NAME.netlify.app.

Netlify application with Prisma deployed

The four buttons allow you to make requests to the REST API and view the response:

  • Check API status. Calls the REST API status endpoint that returns {"up":true}. The implementation code is in functions/index.js
  • Seed data. Deletes all database records and loads the database with test data users, profiles, and posts. Returns the created users. The implementation code is in functions/seed.js
  • Load users with profiles: Loads all users in the database with their related profiles. The implementation code is in functions/getUsers.js
  • Load Posts: Loads posts and their related authors. The implementation code is in functions/getPosts.js

For example, when you click Seed data, the application shows the following:

Netlify application with Prisma deployed - Call result

Summary

You have successfully configured continuous deployments and integration with Netlify for an application that uses Prisma.

Every time you push changes to the main branch of the repository, Netlify starts a new production build and deployment. If you push changes to another branch, Netlify starts preview builds and deployments.

For more insight into Prisma Client API, you can explore the function handlers in the functions/ folder.

When you use a FaaS (function as a service) environment to interact with a database, it is beneficial to pool database connections for performance reasons. This is because every function invocation may result in a new connection to the database (this is not a problem with a constantly running node.js server).

You can use the Data Proxy for connection pooling, to reduce your Prisma Client bundle size, and to avoid cold starts.

For more information on the rest of the existing solutions, refer to the connection management guide for serverless environments.

