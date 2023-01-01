Autocompletion in GraphQL resolvers with JavaScript

Problem

When using GraphQL with TypeScript, you always get autocompletion for the Prisma Client instance in your GraphQL resolvers because then the context object can be typed – no matter if folks are using Nexus, TypeGraphQL or SDL first. This immensely helps with autocompletion and preventing unwanted errors.

Unfortunately, this needs a little more effort when you're working in plain JavaScript. Suppose we have a resolver like this:

filterPosts : ( parent , args , ctx ) => { return ctx . prisma . post . findMany ( { where : { OR : [ { title : { contains : args . searchString } } , { content : { contains : args . searchString } } , ] , } , } ) }

Now whenever you type ctx. VS Code will provide unnecessary options in the autocomplete which is undesirable.