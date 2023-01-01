prisma_logo
Guides / Other guides / Troubleshooting / Help articles

Autocompletion in GraphQL resolvers with JavaScript

Problem

When using GraphQL with TypeScript, you always get autocompletion for the Prisma Client instance in your GraphQL resolvers because then the context object can be typed – no matter if folks are using Nexus, TypeGraphQL or SDL first. This immensely helps with autocompletion and preventing unwanted errors.

Unfortunately, this needs a little more effort when you're working in plain JavaScript. Suppose we have a resolver like this:

filterPosts: (parent, args, ctx) => {
  return ctx.prisma.post.findMany({
    where: {
      OR: [
        { title: { contains: args.searchString } },
        { content: { contains: args.searchString } },
      ],
    },
  })
}

Now whenever you type ctx. VS Code will provide unnecessary options in the autocomplete which is undesirable.

Unwanted autocomplete values by VSCode

VS Code doesn't know the type of the context object so it can't provide any intellisense for it, which is why unwanted suggestions are displayed.

Solution

To overcome this, you need to add a JSDoc comment named typedef to "import" the correct type of your PrismaClient instance.

// Add this to the top of the file


/**
 * @typedef { import("@prisma/client").PrismaClient } Prisma
 */

Note: You can learn more about JSDoc here.

Finally, you need to type your resolver arguments. For simplicity, ignore the parent and args parameters. So the resolver should now look like this:

/**
 * @param {any} parent
 * @param {{ searchString: string }} args
 * @param {{ prisma: Prisma }} ctx
 */
filterPosts: (parent, args, ctx) => {
  return ctx.prisma.post.findMany({
    where: {
      OR: [
        { title: { contains: args.searchString } },
        { content: { contains: args.searchString } },
      ],
    },
  })
}

This will tell VS Code that the context has a property named prisma and the type is Prisma which was defined in the @typedef above.

And voilà, autocompletion in plain JavaScript.

The correct parameters for context are obtained

The final file should look something like:

/**
 * @typedef { import("@prisma/client").PrismaClient } Prisma
 * @typedef { import("@prisma/client").UserCreateArgs } UserCreateArgs
 */


const { makeExecutableSchema } = require('graphql-tools')


const typeDefs = `
type User {
  email: String!
  id: ID!
  name: String
  posts: [Post!]!
}


type Post {
  author: User
  content: String
  id: ID!
  published: Boolean!
  title: String!
}




type Query {
  feed: [Post!]!
  filterPosts(searchString: String): [Post!]!
  post(where: PostWhereUniqueInput!): Post
}


type Mutation {
  createDraft(authorEmail: String, content: String, title: String!): Post!
  deleteOnePost(where: PostWhereUniqueInput!): Post
  publish(id: ID): Post
  signupUser(data: UserCreateInput!): User!
}


input PostWhereUniqueInput {
  id: ID
}


input UserCreateInput {
  email: String!
  id: ID
  name: String
  posts: PostCreateManyWithoutPostsInput
}


input PostCreateManyWithoutPostsInput {
  connect: [PostWhereUniqueInput!]
  create: [PostCreateWithoutAuthorInput!]
}


input PostCreateWithoutAuthorInput {
  content: String
  id: ID
  published: Boolean
  title: String!
}
`


const resolvers = {
  Query: {
    /**
     * @param {any} parent
     * @param {any} args
     * @param {{ prisma: Prisma }} ctx
     */
    feed: (parent, args, ctx) => {
      return ctx.prisma.post.findMany({
        where: { published: true },
      })
    },
    /**
     * @param {any} parent
     * @param {{ searchString: string }} args
     * @param {{ prisma: Prisma }} ctx
     */
    filterPosts: (parent, args, ctx) => {
      return ctx.prisma.post.findMany({
        where: {
          OR: [
            { title: { contains: args.searchString } },
            { content: { contains: args.searchString } },
          ],
        },
      })
    },
    /**
     * @param {any} parent
     * @param {{ where: { id: string }}} args
     * @param {{ prisma: Prisma }} ctx
     */
    post: (parent, args, ctx) => {
      return ctx.prisma.post.findUnique({
        where: { id: Number(args.where.id) },
      })
    },
  },
  Mutation: {
    /**
     * @param {any} parent
     * @param {{ title: string, content: string, authorEmail: (string|undefined) }} args
     * @param {{ prisma: Prisma }} ctx
     */
    createDraft: (parent, args, ctx) => {
      return ctx.prisma.post.create({
        data: {
          title: args.title,
          content: args.content,
          published: false,
          author: args.authorEmail && {
            connect: { email: args.authorEmail },
          },
        },
      })
    },
    /**
     * @param {any} parent
     * @param {{ where: { id: string }}} args
     * @param {{ prisma: Prisma }} ctx
     */
    deleteOnePost: (parent, args, ctx) => {
      return ctx.prisma.post.delete({
        where: { id: Number(args.where.id) },
      })
    },
    /**
     * @param {any} parent
     * @param {{ id: string }} args
     * @param {{ prisma: Prisma }} ctx
     */
    publish: (parent, args, ctx) => {
      return ctx.prisma.post.update({
        where: { id: Number(args.id) },
        data: { published: true },
      })
    },
    /**
     * @param {any} parent
     * @param {UserCreateArgs} args
     * @param {{ prisma: Prisma }} ctx
     */
    signupUser: (parent, args, ctx) => {
      return ctx.prisma.user.create(args)
    },
  },
  User: {
    /**
     * @param {{ id: number }} parent
     * @param {any} args
     * @param {{ prisma: Prisma }} ctx
     */
    posts: (parent, args, ctx) => {
      return ctx.prisma.user
        .findUnique({
          where: { id: parent.id },
        })
        .posts()
    },
  },
  Post: {
    /**
     * @param {{ id: number }} parent
     * @param {any} args
     * @param {{ prisma: Prisma }} ctx
     */
    author: (parent, args, ctx) => {
      return ctx.prisma.post
        .findUnique({
          where: { id: parent.id },
        })
        .author()
    },
  },
}


const schema = makeExecutableSchema({
  resolvers,
  typeDefs,
})


module.exports = {
  schema,
}

So here's a simple method to get autocompletion for your all Prisma's methods in JavaScript. You can find a practical example of this approach in the prisma-examples repo here.

Edit this page on GitHub

