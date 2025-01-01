On this page

Using the Nuxt Prisma Module

The Nuxt Prisma module simplifies the integration of Prisma ORM into your Nuxt applications.

Prisma ORM is a database library that lets you model your database schema, provides auto-generated migrations and lets you query the database in an intuitive and type-safe way.

This module provides several features to streamline the setup and usage of Prisma ORM in a Nuxt application, making it easier to interact with your database.

Project initialization : Automatically sets up a Prisma ORM project with a SQLite database within your Nuxt project.

: Automatically sets up a Prisma ORM project with a SQLite database within your Nuxt project. Composable : Provides an auto-imported usePrismaClient() composable for use in your Vue files.

: Provides an auto-imported composable for use in your Vue files. API route integration : Automatically imports an instance of PrismaClient for use in API routes to query your DB.

: Automatically imports an instance of for use in API routes to query your DB. Prisma Studio access: Enables access to Prisma Studio through Nuxt Devtools for viewing and manually editing data.

Create a new Nuxt Project : npx nuxi@latest init test-nuxt-app

Navigate to project directory and install @prisma/nuxt using the Nuxt CLI: cd test-nuxt-app

npx nuxi@latest module add @prisma/nuxt



warning If you're using pnpm , make sure to hoist Prisma dependencies. Follow the Prisma studio steps for detailed instructions. Start the development server: npm run dev

Starting the development server will: Automatically install the Prisma CLI Initialize a Prisma project with SQLite Create an User and Post example model in the Prisma Schema file: prisma/schema.prisma





generator client {

provider = "prisma-client-js"

}



datasource db {

provider = "sqlite"

url = env ( "DATABASE_URL" )

}



model User {

id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) )

email String @unique

name String ?

posts Post [ ]

}



model Post {

id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) )

title String

content String ?

published Boolean @default ( false )

author User @relation ( fields: [ authorId ] , references: [ id ] )

authorId Int

}

Prompt you to run a migration to create database tables with Prisma Migrate note The database migrates automatically the first time you start the module if there isn't a migrations folder. After that, you need to run npx prisma migrate dev manually in the CLI to apply any schema changes. Running the npx prisma migrate dev command manually makes it easier and safer to manage migrations and also to troubleshoot any migration-related errors. Install and generate a Prisma Client which enables you to query your DB Prompt you to start the Prisma Studio You can now use Prisma ORM in your project. If you accepted the prompt to add Prisma Studio, you can access Prisma Studio through the Nuxt Devtools. See the usage section to learn how to use Prisma Client in your app.

The @prisma/nuxt module works with any database provider that Prisma ORM supports. You can configure the getting started example to use a database of your choice. The steps would be different for a database without existing data and a database with pre-existing data.

To configure the getting started example to use a PostgreSQL database without any existing data:

Stop the Nuxt development server and Prisma Studio (if they are still running): npx kill-port 3000 # Stops Nuxt dev server (default port)

npx kill-port 5555 # Stops Prisma Studio (default port)

Navigate to the schema.prisma file and update the datasource block to specify the postgresql provider: prisma/schema.prisma





generator client {

provider = "prisma-client-js"

}



datasource db {

provider = "postgresql"

url = env ( "DATABASE_URL" )

}



model User {

id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) )

email String @unique

name String ?

posts Post [ ]

}



model Post {

id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) )

title String

content String ?

published Boolean @default ( false )

author User @relation ( fields: [ authorId ] , references: [ id ] )

authorId Int

}

Update the DATABASE_URL environment variable in the .env file with your PostgreSQL database URL: .env ## This is a sample database URL, please use a valid URL

DATABASE_URL="postgresql://janedoe:mypassword@localhost:5432/mydb?schema=sample"

Delete the SQLite database file and the migrations folder: rm prisma/dev.db # Delete SQLite database file

rm -r prisma/migrations # Delete the pre-existing migrations folder

Run the development server: npm run dev

The @prisma/nuxt module is ready to use with your PostgreSQL database. See the usage section to learn how to use Prisma Client in your app.

To configure the getting started example to use a PostgreSQL database that already has data in it:

Stop the dev server and Prisma Studio (if they are still running): // stops Nuxt dev server from running incase it's still running

npx kill-port 3000

// stops Prisma Studio instance incase it's still running

npx kill-port 5555

Delete the Prisma folder: rm -r prisma/

Update the DATABASE_URL environment variable in the .env file with your PostgreSQL database URL: .env ## This is a sample database URL, please use a valid URL

DATABASE_URL="postgresql://janedoe:mypassword@localhost:5432/mydb?schema=sample"

To generate a Prisma Schema and migrations folder from the existing database, you have to introspect the database. Complete step 1 to step 4 from the introspection guide and continue. Starting the development server will skip the prompt to migrate the schema changes to the database, as the migrations folder already exists. Agree to the prompt to install and access Prisma Studio from the Nuxt Devtools. The @prisma/nuxt module is ready to be used with your PostgreSQL database. See the usage section to learn how to use Prisma Client in your app.

If you're using Nuxt server components , you can use the global instance of the Prisma Client in your .server.vue files:

< script setup >

const prisma = usePrismaClient ( )

const user = await prisma . user . findFirst ( )

</ script >



< template >

< p > {{ user.name }} </ p >

</ template >



After running through the initial setup prompts, this module creates the lib/prisma.ts file which contains a global instance of Prisma Client.

lib/prisma.ts

import { PrismaClient } from '@prisma/client'



const prismaClientSingleton = ( ) => {

return new PrismaClient ( )

}



declare const globalThis : {

prismaGlobal : ReturnType < typeof prismaClientSingleton > ;

} & typeof global ;



const prisma = globalThis . prismaGlobal ?? prismaClientSingleton ( )



export default prisma



if ( process . env . NODE_ENV !== 'production' ) globalThis . prismaGlobal = prisma



You can customize Prisma Client's capabilities by using client extensions in your lib/prisma.ts file. Here is an example using the Pulse client extension :

lib/prisma.ts

import { PrismaClient } from '@prisma/client'

import { withPulse } from '@prisma/extension-pulse'



const prismaClientSingleton = ( ) => {

return new PrismaClient ( ) . $ extends ( withPulse ( {

apiKey : process . env . PULSE_API_KEY

} ) )

}



declare const globalThis : {

prismaGlobal : ReturnType < typeof prismaClientSingleton > ;

} & typeof global ;



const prisma = globalThis . prismaGlobal ?? prismaClientSingleton ( )



export default prisma



if ( process . env . NODE_ENV !== 'production' ) globalThis . prismaGlobal = prisma



info Use the prisma instance from the lib folder if you want to leverage a client using Prisma Client extensions.

You can use the global instance of the Prisma Client in your Nuxt API route as follows:

import prisma from "~/lib/prisma" ;



export default defineEventHandler ( async ( event ) => {

return {

user : await prisma . user . findFirst ( ) ,

} ;

} ) ;



If you're using Nuxt server components , you can use the global instance of the Prisma Client .server.vue files:

< script setup >

import prisma from '~/lib/prisma' ;

const user = await prisma . user . findFirst ( )

</ script >



< template >

< p > {{ user.name }} </ p >

</ template >



You can configure the @prisma/nuxt module by using the prisma key in nuxt.config.ts :

nuxt.config.ts

export default defineNuxtConfig ( {



prisma : {



}

} )



note The prisma key is available in nuxt.config.ts after successfully setting up the module by running npm run dev

Option Type Default Description installCLI boolean true Whether to install the Prisma CLI. installClient boolean true Whether to install the Prisma Client library in the project. generateClient boolean true Whether to generate the PrismaClient instance. Executes npx prisma generate on every run to update the client based on the schema changes. formatSchema boolean true Whether to format the Prisma Schema file. installStudio boolean true Whether to install and start Prisma Studio in the Nuxt Devtools. autoSetupPrisma boolean false Whether to skip all prompts during setup. This option is useful for automating Prisma setup in scripts or CI/CD pipelines. skipPrompts false false Skips all prompts prismaRoot string false Required when using Nuxt layers . For example, if you have a Nuxt layer called database , the prismaRoot would be ./database in the base nuxt config. This refers to the folder where Prisma will be initialized or checked. prismaSchemaPath string undefined Required when using Nuxt layers . For example, if you have a Nuxt layer called database , the prismaSchemaPath would be ./database/prisma/schema.prisma in the base nuxt config.

The usePrismaClient module does not currently allow for configuration of PrismaClient constructor options.

The usePrismaClient composable currently relies on a PrismaClient instance that does not work in edge runtimes. If you require edge support for the composable, please let us know on Discord or GitHub .

If you're encountering the following error when using pnpm and Prisma Studio isn't opening:

Uncaught SyntaxError: The requested module '/_nuxt/node_modules/.pnpm/*@*/node_modules/@prisma/client/index-browser.js?v=' does not provide an export named 'PrismaClient' (at plugin.mjs?v=*)



To resolve this issue, create a .npmrc file in your project root and add the following configuration to hoist Prisma dependencies:

.npmrc

hoist-pattern[]=*prisma*



This will ensure that Prisma dependencies are properly resolved by pnpm .

If you encounter the following error message in the browser console after building and previewing your application:

TypeError: Failed to resolve module specifier ".prisma/client/index-browser"



To resolve this issue, add the following configuration to your nuxt.config.ts file:

nuxt.config.ts

import { defineNuxtConfig } from 'nuxt'



export default defineNuxtConfig ( {

modules : [

'@prisma/nuxt' ,

] ,



vite : {

resolve : {

alias : {

'.prisma/client/index-browser' : './node_modules/.prisma/client/index-browser.js' ,

} ,

} ,

} ,

} )



This configuration ensures that the module specifier is correctly mapped to the appropriate file.

The module is designed to work with popular package managers, including npm, Yarn, and pnpm. However, as of v0.2 , it is not fully compatible with Bun due to an issue causing an indefinite installation loop.

Additionally, this package has not been tested with Deno and is therefore not officially supported.