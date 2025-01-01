On this page

Converting Implicit many-to-many relation to Explicit many-to-many relation

Many-to-many relationships are an important aspect of relational databases, allowing multiple records in one table to be related to multiple records in another table. Prisma provides two approaches to model many-to-many relationships: implicit and explicit.

Users sometimes encounter situations where they need to transition from implicit many-to-many relationships between models to explicit ones. Converting an implicit relation to explicit allows you to have more control over the relationship and store additional data specific to the relation, such as a timestamp or any other fields. This guide provides a step-by-step walkthrough on how to make that conversion.

This will guide you through the process of converting an implicit many-to-many relation to an explicit one in Prisma:

Consider these models with an implicit many-to-many relationship via the posts and author fields:

model User {

id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) )

name String

posts Post [ ]

}



model Post {

id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) )

title String

authors User [ ]

}



In the above models, a User can have multiple posts and a Post can have multiple authors.

To convert the implicit relation to an explicit one, we need to create a relation table. The relation table will contain foreign keys referencing both tables involved in the many-to-many relation. In our example, we'll create a new model called UserPost . Our updated schema.prisma file would look like this:

model User {

id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) )

name String

posts Post [ ]

userPosts UserPost [ ]

}



model Post {

id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) )

title String

authors User [ ]

userPosts UserPost [ ]

}



model UserPost {

id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) )

userId Int

postId Int

user User @relation ( fields: [ userId ] , references: [ id ] )

post Post @relation ( fields: [ postId ] , references: [ id ] )

createdAt DateTime @default ( now ( ) )



@@unique ( [ userId , postId ] )

}



If you are using Prisma Migrate, then you can invoke this command:

npx prisma migrate dev --name "added explicit relation"



The migration will create the UserPost table and create one-to-many relation of User and Post model with UserPost model.

To migrate the existing data from the implicit relation table to the new explicit relation table, you'll need to write a custom migration script. You can use the Prisma Client to interact with the database, read data from the implicit relation table, and write it to the new relation table.

Considering the above User and Post models, here’s an example script you can use to migrate data.

import { PrismaClient } from "@prisma/client" ;



const prisma = new PrismaClient ( ) ;





async function main ( ) {

try {



const users = await prisma . user . findMany ( {

include : { posts : true } ,

} ) ;





for ( const user of users ) {

for ( const post of user . posts ) {

await prisma . userPost . create ( {

data : {

userId : user . id ,

postId : post . id ,

} ,

} ) ;

}

}



console . log ( "Data migration completed." ) ;

} catch ( e ) {

console . error ( e ) ;

}

}



main ( )

. catch ( ( e ) => {

throw e ;

} )

. finally ( async ( ) => {

await prisma . $disconnect ( ) ;

} ) ;



Once the data is migrated to the relation table, you can remove the implicit relation columns ( posts in User model and author in Post model ) as shown below:

model User {

id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) )

name String

posts Post [ ]

userPosts UserPost [ ]

}



model Post {

id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) )

title String

authors User [ ]

userPosts UserPost [ ]

}



After making the change in schema file, you can invoke this command:

npx prisma migrate dev --name "removed implicit relation"



Running the above command would drop the implicit table _PostToUser

You've now successfully converted an implicit many-to-many relation to an explicit one in Prisma.