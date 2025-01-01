Converting Implicit many-to-many relation to Explicit many-to-many relation
Problem
Many-to-many relationships are an important aspect of relational databases, allowing multiple records in one table to be related to multiple records in another table. Prisma provides two approaches to model many-to-many relationships: implicit and explicit.
Users sometimes encounter situations where they need to transition from implicit many-to-many relationships between models to explicit ones. Converting an implicit relation to explicit allows you to have more control over the relationship and store additional data specific to the relation, such as a timestamp or any other fields. This guide provides a step-by-step walkthrough on how to make that conversion.
Solution
This will guide you through the process of converting an implicit many-to-many relation to an explicit one in Prisma:
Consider these models with an implicit many-to-many relationship via the
posts and
author fields:
model User {
id Int @id @default(autoincrement())
name String
posts Post[]
}
model Post {
id Int @id @default(autoincrement())
title String
authors User[]
}
In the above models, a
User can have multiple posts and a
Post can have multiple authors.
To convert the implicit relation to an explicit one, we need to create a relation table. The relation table will contain foreign keys referencing both tables involved in the many-to-many relation. In our example, we'll create a new model called
UserPost. Our updated
schema.prisma file would look like this:
model User {
id Int @id @default(autoincrement())
name String
posts Post[]
userPosts UserPost[]
}
model Post {
id Int @id @default(autoincrement())
title String
authors User[]
userPosts UserPost[]
}
model UserPost {
id Int @id @default(autoincrement())
userId Int
postId Int
user User @relation(fields: [userId], references: [id])
post Post @relation(fields: [postId], references: [id])
createdAt DateTime @default(now())
@@unique([userId, postId])
}
If you are using Prisma Migrate, then you can invoke this command:
npx prisma migrate dev --name "added explicit relation"
The migration will create the
UserPost table and create one-to-many relation of
User and
Post model with
UserPost model.
Migrating Existing data from implicit relation table to newly created relation table
To migrate the existing data from the implicit relation table to the new explicit relation table, you'll need to write a custom migration script. You can use the Prisma Client to interact with the database, read data from the implicit relation table, and write it to the new relation table.
Considering the above
User and
Post models, here’s an example script you can use to migrate data.
import { PrismaClient } from "@prisma/client";
const prisma = new PrismaClient();
// A `main` function so that you can use async/await
async function main() {
try {
// Fetch all users with their related posts
const users = await prisma.user.findMany({
include: { posts: true },
});
// Iterate over users and their posts, then insert records into the UserPost table
for (const user of users) {
for (const post of user.posts) {
await prisma.userPost.create({
data: {
userId: user.id,
postId: post.id,
},
});
}
}
console.log("Data migration completed.");
} catch (e) {
console.error(e);
}
}
main()
.catch((e) => {
throw e;
})
.finally(async () => {
await prisma.$disconnect();
});
Once the data is migrated to the relation table, you can remove the implicit relation columns (
posts in
User model and
author in
Post model ) as shown below:
model User {
id Int @id @default(autoincrement())
name String
posts Post[]
userPosts UserPost[]
}
model Post {
id Int @id @default(autoincrement())
title String
authors User[]
userPosts UserPost[]
}
After making the change in schema file, you can invoke this command:
npx prisma migrate dev --name "removed implicit relation"
Running the above command would drop the implicit table
_PostToUser
You've now successfully converted an implicit many-to-many relation to an explicit one in Prisma.