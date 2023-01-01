Problem

If you deploy an application using Prisma to Netlify , you may run into the following error message on deployment:

Prisma has detected that this project was built on Netlify, which caches dependencies. This leads to an outdated Prisma Client because Prisma's auto-generation isn't triggered. To fix this, make sure to run the \`prisma generate\` command during the build process. Learn how: https://pris.ly/d/netlify-build

This occurs because Netlify caches the dependencies of your project until one of those dependencies changes. It does this to allow faster builds, and while this is typically a good thing, it causes some problems for Prisma Client.

Prisma uses a postinstall hook to generate Prisma Client when dependencies are installed. Because Netlify uses cached modules, this postinstall hook never gets run in subsequent deployments after the initial deployment. This results in Prisma Client becoming out of sync with your database schema.

This error message prevents this situation from happening and directs you here to learn how to fix the root issue.