How to build a real-time application with Prisma Postgres and Cloudflare Workers 20 min

This guide walks you through building a real-time application using Hono.js , Prisma Postgres, and Cloudflare Workers . By the end of this guide, you'll have a fullstack app where users can submit points ( x and y coordinates) via a form, visualize the data in a scatter plot, and see updates in real time when new points are added. The final application will look like this:

Here's what you'll learn:

How to set up a Hono.js project for Cloudflare workers with Prisma ORM.

How to use real-time features of Prisma Postgres in Hono.js.

How to deploy the project to Cloudflare.

To follow this guide, ensure you have the following:

Node.js version: A compatible Node.js version, required for Prisma 6.

Accounts: Cloudflare

Basic knowledge of Cloudflare deployment is recommended for smoother implementation but not mandatory.

Hono.js is a lightweight web framework for building applications optimized for edge environments. Learn more from the official Hono.js Cloudflare Workers guide .

Use the create-hono starter to create a new Hono.js project named realtime-app with the cloudflare-workers template and npm as the package manager: npm create hono@latest realtime-app -- --template cloudflare-workers --pm npm

Agree to install the project dependencies from the previous CLI prompt and then navigate into the newly created app directory: cd ./realtime-app



Install Prisma CLI as a dev dependency: npm install prisma --save-dev

Install the Prisma Accelerate client extension as that's required for Prisma Postgres: npm i @prisma/extension-accelerate

Install the Prisma Pulse client extension for real-time database updates: npm i @prisma/extension-pulse

Initialize Prisma in your application: npx prisma init



This will create:

A prisma folder containing schema.prisma , where you will define your database schema.

folder containing , where you will define your database schema. An .env file in the project root, which stores environment variables. note You will not use .env files, as they are incompatible with Cloudflare Workers. You will delete this file later.

To store your app's data, you'll create a Prisma Postgres database instance using the Prisma Data Platform.

Follow these steps to create your Prisma Postgres database:

Log in to and open the Console. In a workspace of your choice, click the New project button. Type a name for your project in the Name field, e.g. hello-ppg. In the Prisma Postgres section, click the Get started button. In the Region dropdown, select the region that's closest to your current location, e.g. US East (N. Virginia). Click the Create project button.

At this point, you'll be redirected to the Database page where you will need to wait for a few seconds while the status of your database changes from PROVISIONING to CONNECTED .

Once the green CONNECTED label appears, your database is ready to use!

You also need to enable the real-time capabilities of Prisma Postgres in the Console:

Select the Pulse tab in the sidenav. Find and click the Enable Pulse button. In the section Add Pulse to your application, click the Generate API key button. Store the PULSE_API_KEY environment variable securely as it's required for this guide.

Then, find your database credentials in the Set up database access section, copy the DATABASE_URL environment variable and store it securely along with the PULSE_APLI_KEY .

DATABASE_URL = < your-database-url >

PULSE_API_KEY = < your-pulse-api-key >



These envronment variables will be required in the next steps.

In your project root, create a .dev.vars file to store environment variables: .dev.vars DATABASE_URL = < your-database-url >

PULSE_API_KEY = < your-pulse-api-key >

Delete the .env file created by Prisma initialization, as .env is not compatible with Cloudflare Workers.

Open the schema.prisma file in the prisma folder. Add the following model to define the structure of your database: generator client {

provider = "prisma-client-js"

}



datasource db {

provider = "postgresql"

url = env ( "DATABASE_URL" )

}



model Points {

id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) )

x Int

y Int

}



This model defines a Points table with the fields id , x , and y .

To update your database with the schema changes, you will create and run a migration.

Install the dotenv-cli package to load environment variables from .dev.vars : npm i -D dotenv-cli

Add a migration script to the scripts section of package.json : "scripts" : {

"migrate" : "dotenv -e .dev.vars -- npx prisma migrate dev"



}

Run the migration script to apply changes to the database: npm run migrate

When prompted, provide a name for the migration (e.g., init ). Generate PrismaClient with the --no-engine flag, so that it generates a client for an edge runtime: npx prisma generate --no-engine



After the steps above are complete, your Prisma ORM is fully set up and connected to your Postgres database.

Now, you will develop a real-time application. The app will let users submit points ( x and y coordinates) via a simple form and display them in a scatter plot that is updated automatically whenever a new point is added.

Remove all content from the src/index.ts file to start with a clean slate. For each of the following steps, append the new code block to the end of index.ts .

Add the required imports and define environment variable bindings to use the DATABASE_URL and PULSE_API_KEY in your application:

src/index.ts

import { PrismaClient } from "@prisma/client/edge" ;

import { withAccelerate } from "@prisma/extension-accelerate" ;

import { withPulse } from "@prisma/extension-pulse/workerd" ;

import { Hono } from "hono" ;

import { upgradeWebSocket } from "hono/cloudflare-workers" ;

import { requestId } from 'hono/request-id' ;





type Bindings = {

DATABASE_URL : string ;

PULSE_API_KEY : string ;

} ;



const app = new Hono < { Bindings : Bindings } > ( ) ;



app . use ( '*' , requestId ( ) ) ;



Create a helper function to initialize PrismaClient with the Prisma Accelerate and Pulse client extensions:

src/index.ts

const createPrismaClient = ( databaseUrl : string , pulseApiKey : string ) => {

return new PrismaClient ( {

datasourceUrl : databaseUrl ,

} )

. $ extends ( withAccelerate ( ) )

. $ extends (

withPulse ( {

apiKey : pulseApiKey ,

} )

) ;

} ;



This route streams updates in real-time when new points are added to the database:

src/index.ts

app . get (

"/ws" ,

upgradeWebSocket ( async ( c ) => {

const prisma = createPrismaClient ( c . env . DATABASE_URL , c . env . PULSE_API_KEY ) ;



let listeningToRealtimeStream = false ;



return {

onMessage ( event , ws ) {

if ( ! listeningToRealtimeStream ) {

c . executionCtx . waitUntil (

( async ( ) => {

listeningToRealtimeStream = true ;



const pointStream = await prisma . points . stream ( {

name : ` points-stream- ${ c . get ( 'requestId' ) } ` ,

create : { } ,

} ) ;



for await ( const event of pointStream ) {

ws . send ( JSON . stringify ( { x : event . created . x , y : event . created . y } ) ) ;

}

} ) ( )

) ;

}

} ,

onClose : ( ) => console . log ( "WebSocket connection closed." ) ,

} ;

} )

) ;



This route validates user input and saves new points to the database:

src/index.ts

app . post ( "/" , async ( c ) => {

const { x , y } = await c . req . json ( ) ;



if ( typeof x !== "number" || typeof y !== "number" ) {

return c . text ( "Invalid input: x and y must be numbers." , 400 ) ;

}



const prisma = createPrismaClient ( c . env . DATABASE_URL , c . env . PULSE_API_KEY ) ;



const newPoint = await prisma . points . create ( { data : { x , y } } ) ;

return c . json ( { point : newPoint } ) ;

} ) ;



This route serves an HTML page with a form and scatter plot. It also establishes a connection to the WebSocket route and receives and reflects events from Prisma Postgres in real-time:

src/index.ts

app . get ( "/" , async ( c ) => {

const prisma = createPrismaClient ( c . env . DATABASE_URL , c . env . PULSE_API_KEY ) ;

const dataPoints = await prisma . points . findMany ( {

take : 100 ,

orderBy : { id : "desc" } ,

select : { x : true , y : true } ,

} ) || [ ] ;



return c . html ( `

<!DOCTYPE html>

<html lang="en">

<head>

<meta charset="UTF-8">

<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">

<title>Realtime Line Chart</title>

<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/chart.js"></script>

<style>

html, body {

margin: 0;

padding: 0;

font-family: sans-serif;

height: 100%;

}

.form-container { margin: 1rem; text-align: center; }

.chart-container { display: flex; justify-content: center; min-height: 70vh; }

canvas { max-width: 500px; height: 100%; }

</style>

</head>

<body>

<div class="form-container">

<form id="pointForm">

<input type="number" name="x" placeholder="Enter X" required />

<input type="number" name="y" placeholder="Enter Y" required />

<button type="submit">Add Point</button>

</form>

</div>

<div class="chart-container"><canvas id="myChart"></canvas></div>



<script>

const dataPoints = ${ JSON . stringify ( dataPoints ) . replace ( / ` / g , '\\`' ) } ;



const ctx = document.getElementById('myChart').getContext('2d');

const myChart = new Chart(ctx, {

type: 'scatter',

data: {

datasets: [

{

label: \`Points data\`,

data: dataPoints,

borderColor: 'rgba(75, 192, 192, 1)',

backgroundColor: 'rgba(75, 192, 192, 0.5)',

},

],

},

options: {

responsive: true,

maintainAspectRatio: false,

scales: {

x: { type: 'linear', position: 'bottom', title: { display: true, text: 'X Axis' } },

y: { beginAtZero: true, title: { display: true, text: 'Y Axis' } },

},

},

});



const form = document.getElementById('pointForm');

form.addEventListener('submit', async (e) => {

e.preventDefault();



const formData = new FormData(form);

const x = parseFloat(formData.get('x'));

const y = parseFloat(formData.get('y'));



if (isNaN(x) || isNaN(y)) return alert('Invalid input');



try {

const res = await fetch('/', {

method: 'POST',

headers: { 'Content-Type': 'application/json' },

body: JSON.stringify({ x, y }),

});



if (!res.ok) throw new Error('API error');

form.reset();

} catch (err) {

alert('Failed to add point');

}

});



const wsProtocol = window.location.protocol === 'https:' ? 'wss' : 'ws';

const wsUrl = wsProtocol.concat("://").concat(window.location.host).concat("/ws");

const ws = new WebSocket(wsUrl);



ws.onopen = () => {

ws.send('Connect to WebSocket server');

};



ws.onmessage = (event) => {

const point = JSON.parse(event.data);

myChart.data.datasets[0].data.push(point);

myChart.update();

};



ws.onerror = () => alert('WebSocket error');

ws.onclose = () => alert('WebSocket closed');

</script>

</body>

</html>

` ) ;

} ) ;



export default app ;



Run the development server:

npm run dev



Visit https://localhost:8787 to see your app in action.

You'll find a form where you can input x and y values. Each time you submit the form, the scatter plot should update in real-time to reflect the new data:

note You can also add points directly to your Prisma Postgres database from anywhere. For example, use Prisma Studio for Prisma Postgres to enter the x and y points, and the scatter plot chart will update instantly.

Now you'll deploy your real-time application to Cloudflare Workers. This involves uploading your application code and securely configuring your environment variables.

Use the following command to deploy your project to Cloudflare Workers: npm run deploy

The wrangler CLI will bundle and upload your application. If you're not already logged in, the wrangler CLI will open a browser window prompting you to log in to the Cloudflare dashboard . note If you belong to multiple accounts, select the account where you want to deploy the project. Once the deployment completes, you'll see output similar to this: > deploy

> wrangler deploy --minify



⛅️ wrangler 3.101.0



Total Upload: 243.40 KiB / gzip: 83.31 KiB

Worker Startup Time: 20 ms

Uploaded realtime-app (9.80 sec)

Deployed realtime-app triggers (1.60 sec)

https://realtime-app.workers.dev

Current Version ID: {VERSION_ID}

Note the returned URL, such as https://realtime-app.workers.dev . This is your live application URL.

Your application requires the DATABASE_URL and PULSE_API_KEY environment variables to work. These secrets must be securely uploaded to Cloudflare.

Use the npx wrangler secret put command to upload the DATABASE_URL : npx wrangler secret put DATABASE_URL

When prompted, paste the DATABASE_URL value. Similarly, upload the PULSE_API_KEY : npx wrangler secret put PULSE_API_KEY

When prompted, paste the PULSE_API_KEY value.

After configuring the secrets, redeploy your application to ensure it can access the environment variables:

npm run deploy



Visit the live URL provided in the deployment output, such as https://realtime-app.workers.dev .

Your application should now be fully functional:

The form for submitting points should work.

The scatter plot should display data and update in real time.

If you encounter any issues, ensure the secrets were added correctly and check the deployment logs for errors.

Congratulations on building and deploying your real-time application with Prisma Postgres and Cloudflare Workers.

Your app is now live and handles real-time updates using WebSocket support in an edge runtime. To enhance it further: