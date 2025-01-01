How to build a real-time application with Prisma Postgres and Cloudflare Workers
This guide walks you through building a real-time application using Hono.js, Prisma Postgres, and Cloudflare Workers. By the end of this guide, you'll have a fullstack app where users can submit points (
x and
y coordinates) via a form, visualize the data in a scatter plot, and see updates in real time when new points are added. The final application will look like this:
Here's what you'll learn:
- How to set up a Hono.js project for Cloudflare workers with Prisma ORM.
- How to use real-time features of Prisma Postgres in Hono.js.
- How to deploy the project to Cloudflare.
Prerequisites
To follow this guide, ensure you have the following:
- Node.js version: A compatible Node.js version, required for Prisma 6.
- Accounts:
- Basic knowledge of Cloudflare deployment is recommended for smoother implementation but not mandatory.
1. Set up Hono.js for Cloudflare Workers
Hono.js is a lightweight web framework for building applications optimized for edge environments. Learn more from the official Hono.js Cloudflare Workers guide.
-
Use the
create-honostarter to create a new Hono.js project named
realtime-appwith the
cloudflare-workerstemplate and
npmas the package manager:
npm create hono@latest realtime-app -- --template cloudflare-workers --pm npm
-
Agree to install the project dependencies from the previous CLI prompt and then navigate into the newly created app directory:
cd ./realtime-app
2. Set up Prisma in your application
-
Install Prisma CLI as a dev dependency:
npm install prisma --save-dev
-
Install the Prisma Accelerate client extension as that's required for Prisma Postgres:
npm i @prisma/extension-accelerate
-
Install the Prisma Pulse client extension for real-time database updates:
npm i @prisma/extension-pulse
-
Initialize Prisma in your application:
npx prisma init
This will create:
- A
prismafolder containing
schema.prisma, where you will define your database schema.
- An
.envfile in the project root, which stores environment variables.note
You will not use
.envfiles, as they are incompatible with Cloudflare Workers. You will delete this file later.
3. Create a Prisma Postgres instance and enable real-time capabilites
To store your app's data, you'll create a Prisma Postgres database instance using the Prisma Data Platform.
Follow these steps to create your Prisma Postgres database:
- Log in to and open the Console.
- In a workspace of your choice, click the New project button.
- Type a name for your project in the Name field, e.g. hello-ppg.
- In the Prisma Postgres section, click the Get started button.
- In the Region dropdown, select the region that's closest to your current location, e.g. US East (N. Virginia).
- Click the Create project button.
At this point, you'll be redirected to the Database page where you will need to wait for a few seconds while the status of your database changes from
PROVISIONING to
CONNECTED.
Once the green
CONNECTED label appears, your database is ready to use!
You also need to enable the real-time capabilities of Prisma Postgres in the Console:
- Select the Pulse tab in the sidenav.
- Find and click the Enable Pulse button.
- In the section Add Pulse to your application, click the Generate API key button.
- Store the
PULSE_API_KEYenvironment variable securely as it's required for this guide.
Then, find your database credentials in the Set up database access section, copy the
DATABASE_URL environment variable and store it securely along with the
PULSE_APLI_KEY.
DATABASE_URL=<your-database-url>
PULSE_API_KEY=<your-pulse-api-key>
These envronment variables will be required in the next steps.
3.1. Configure development environment variables
-
In your project root, create a
.dev.varsfile to store environment variables:.dev.vars
DATABASE_URL=<your-database-url>
PULSE_API_KEY=<your-pulse-api-key>
-
Delete the
.envfile created by Prisma initialization, as
.envis not compatible with Cloudflare Workers.
3.2. Update your Prisma schema
-
Open the
schema.prismafile in the
prismafolder.
-
Add the following model to define the structure of your database:
generator client {
provider = "prisma-client-js"
}
datasource db {
provider = "postgresql"
url = env("DATABASE_URL")
}
model Points {
id Int @id @default(autoincrement())
x Int
y Int
}
This model defines a
Points table with the fields
id,
x, and
y.
3.3. Apply database schema changes
To update your database with the schema changes, you will create and run a migration.
-
Install the
dotenv-clipackage to load environment variables from
.dev.vars:
npm i -D dotenv-cli
-
Add a migration script to the
scriptssection of
package.json:
"scripts": {
"migrate": "dotenv -e .dev.vars -- npx prisma migrate dev"
// Other scripts created by Hono
}
-
Run the migration script to apply changes to the database:
npm run migrate
-
When prompted, provide a name for the migration (e.g.,
init).
-
Generate
PrismaClientwith the
--no-engineflag, so that it generates a client for an edge runtime:
npx prisma generate --no-engine
After the steps above are complete, your Prisma ORM is fully set up and connected to your Postgres database.
4. Develop the application
Now, you will develop a real-time application. The app will let users submit points (
x and
y coordinates) via a simple form and display them in a scatter plot that is updated automatically whenever a new point is added.
4.1. Clear the existing
src/index.ts file
Remove all content from the
src/index.ts file to start with a clean slate. For each of the following steps, append the new code block to the end of
index.ts.
4.2. Set up dependencies and environment bindings
Add the required imports and define environment variable bindings to use the
DATABASE_URL and
PULSE_API_KEY in your application:
import { PrismaClient } from "@prisma/client/edge";
import { withAccelerate } from "@prisma/extension-accelerate";
import { withPulse } from "@prisma/extension-pulse/workerd";
import { Hono } from "hono";
import { upgradeWebSocket } from "hono/cloudflare-workers";
import { requestId } from 'hono/request-id';
// Define environment bindings
type Bindings = {
DATABASE_URL: string;
PULSE_API_KEY: string;
};
const app = new Hono<{ Bindings: Bindings }>();
app.use('*', requestId());
4.3. Create a helper method to use
PrismaClient in the application
Create a helper function to initialize
PrismaClient with the Prisma Accelerate and Pulse client extensions:
const createPrismaClient = (databaseUrl: string, pulseApiKey: string) => {
return new PrismaClient({
datasourceUrl: databaseUrl,
})
.$extends(withAccelerate())
.$extends(
withPulse({
apiKey: pulseApiKey,
})
);
};
4.4. Create a route to establish a WebSocket connection
This route streams updates in real-time when new points are added to the database:
app.get(
"/ws",
upgradeWebSocket(async (c) => {
const prisma = createPrismaClient(c.env.DATABASE_URL, c.env.PULSE_API_KEY);
let listeningToRealtimeStream = false;
return {
onMessage(event, ws) {
if (!listeningToRealtimeStream) {
c.executionCtx.waitUntil(
(async () => {
listeningToRealtimeStream = true;
const pointStream = await prisma.points.stream({
name: `points-stream-${c.get('requestId')}`,
create: {},
});
for await (const event of pointStream) {
ws.send(JSON.stringify({ x: event.created.x, y: event.created.y }));
}
})()
);
}
},
onClose: () => console.log("WebSocket connection closed."),
};
})
);
4.5. Create a
POST route which enables you to save
Points in the database
This route validates user input and saves new points to the database:
app.post("/", async (c) => {
const { x, y } = await c.req.json();
if (typeof x !== "number" || typeof y !== "number") {
return c.text("Invalid input: x and y must be numbers.", 400);
}
const prisma = createPrismaClient(c.env.DATABASE_URL, c.env.PULSE_API_KEY);
const newPoint = await prisma.points.create({ data: { x, y } });
return c.json({ point: newPoint });
});
4.6. Create a
GET route that serves an HTML page
This route serves an HTML page with a form and scatter plot. It also establishes a connection to the WebSocket route and receives and reflects events from Prisma Postgres in real-time:
app.get("/", async (c) => {
const prisma = createPrismaClient(c.env.DATABASE_URL, c.env.PULSE_API_KEY);
const dataPoints = await prisma.points.findMany({
take: 100,
orderBy: { id: "desc" },
select: { x: true, y: true },
}) || [];
return c.html(`
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="UTF-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
<title>Realtime Line Chart</title>
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/chart.js"></script>
<style>
html, body {
margin: 0;
padding: 0;
font-family: sans-serif;
height: 100%;
}
.form-container { margin: 1rem; text-align: center; }
.chart-container { display: flex; justify-content: center; min-height: 70vh; }
canvas { max-width: 500px; height: 100%; }
</style>
</head>
<body>
<div class="form-container">
<form id="pointForm">
<input type="number" name="x" placeholder="Enter X" required />
<input type="number" name="y" placeholder="Enter Y" required />
<button type="submit">Add Point</button>
</form>
</div>
<div class="chart-container"><canvas id="myChart"></canvas></div>
<script>
const dataPoints = ${JSON.stringify(dataPoints).replace(/`/g, '\\`')};
const ctx = document.getElementById('myChart').getContext('2d');
const myChart = new Chart(ctx, {
type: 'scatter',
data: {
datasets: [
{
label: \`Points data\`,
data: dataPoints,
borderColor: 'rgba(75, 192, 192, 1)',
backgroundColor: 'rgba(75, 192, 192, 0.5)',
},
],
},
options: {
responsive: true,
maintainAspectRatio: false,
scales: {
x: { type: 'linear', position: 'bottom', title: { display: true, text: 'X Axis' } },
y: { beginAtZero: true, title: { display: true, text: 'Y Axis' } },
},
},
});
const form = document.getElementById('pointForm');
form.addEventListener('submit', async (e) => {
e.preventDefault();
const formData = new FormData(form);
const x = parseFloat(formData.get('x'));
const y = parseFloat(formData.get('y'));
if (isNaN(x) || isNaN(y)) return alert('Invalid input');
try {
const res = await fetch('/', {
method: 'POST',
headers: { 'Content-Type': 'application/json' },
body: JSON.stringify({ x, y }),
});
if (!res.ok) throw new Error('API error');
form.reset();
} catch (err) {
alert('Failed to add point');
}
});
const wsProtocol = window.location.protocol === 'https:' ? 'wss' : 'ws';
const wsUrl = wsProtocol.concat("://").concat(window.location.host).concat("/ws");
const ws = new WebSocket(wsUrl);
ws.onopen = () => {
ws.send('Connect to WebSocket server');
};
ws.onmessage = (event) => {
const point = JSON.parse(event.data);
myChart.data.datasets[0].data.push(point);
myChart.update();
};
ws.onerror = () => alert('WebSocket error');
ws.onclose = () => alert('WebSocket closed');
</script>
</body>
</html>
`);
});
export default app;
4.7. Start the server and test your application
Run the development server:
npm run dev
Visit
https://localhost:8787 to see your app in action.
You'll find a form where you can input
x and
y values. Each time you submit the form, the scatter plot should update in real-time to reflect the new data:
You can also add points directly to your Prisma Postgres database from anywhere. For example, use Prisma Studio for Prisma Postgres to enter the
x and
y points, and the scatter plot chart will update instantly.
5. Deploy the application to Cloudflare
Now you'll deploy your real-time application to Cloudflare Workers. This involves uploading your application code and securely configuring your environment variables.
5.1. Deploy the application with Wrangler
-
Use the following command to deploy your project to Cloudflare Workers:
npm run deploy
The
wranglerCLI will bundle and upload your application.
-
If you're not already logged in, the
wranglerCLI will open a browser window prompting you to log in to the Cloudflare dashboard.note
If you belong to multiple accounts, select the account where you want to deploy the project.
-
Once the deployment completes, you'll see output similar to this:
> deploy
> wrangler deploy --minify
⛅️ wrangler 3.101.0
Total Upload: 243.40 KiB / gzip: 83.31 KiB
Worker Startup Time: 20 ms
Uploaded realtime-app (9.80 sec)
Deployed realtime-app triggers (1.60 sec)
https://realtime-app.workers.dev
Current Version ID: {VERSION_ID}
Note the returned URL, such as
https://realtime-app.workers.dev. This is your live application URL.
5.2. Configure secrets for the application
Your application requires the
DATABASE_URL and
PULSE_API_KEY environment variables to work. These secrets must be securely uploaded to Cloudflare.
-
Use the
npx wrangler secret putcommand to upload the
DATABASE_URL:
npx wrangler secret put DATABASE_URL
When prompted, paste the
DATABASE_URLvalue.
-
Similarly, upload the
PULSE_API_KEY:
npx wrangler secret put PULSE_API_KEY
When prompted, paste the
PULSE_API_KEYvalue.
5.3. Redeploy the application
After configuring the secrets, redeploy your application to ensure it can access the environment variables:
npm run deploy
5.4. Verify the deployment
Visit the live URL provided in the deployment output, such as
https://realtime-app.workers.dev.
Your application should now be fully functional:
- The form for submitting points should work.
- The scatter plot should display data and update in real time.
If you encounter any issues, ensure the secrets were added correctly and check the deployment logs for errors.
Next steps
Congratulations on building and deploying your real-time application with Prisma Postgres and Cloudflare Workers.
Your app is now live and handles real-time updates using WebSocket support in an edge runtime. To enhance it further:
- Add caching for performance using Prisma Accelerate.
- Explore the Prisma Postgres documentation.