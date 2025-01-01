On this page

Troubleshooting

This guide helps resolve common issues when working with Prisma Postgres.

Running the following command fails because the --db option is not recognized:

npx prisma init --db



This can occur due to npx caching. If you've previously run npx prisma init , your machine may be using an outdated cached version that doesn't recognize the --db flag because it was only introduced in a later version of Prisma ORM.

Explicitly run the latest Prisma CLI version:

npx prisma@latest init --db



This ensures that you're using the most up-to-date CLI, preventing issues with outdated command syntax.

You're seeing the following error in your logs:

prisma:warn: In production, we recommend using 'prisma generate --no-engine'



Prisma ORM by default uses a query engine binary that's deployed as part of the @prisma/client package. However, with Prisma Postgres, this is not needed.

To remove this warning and generate Prisma Client without the query engine, you can run the following command:

npx prisma generate --no-engine



When running the command:

npx prisma@latest init --db



You may encounter the following error message in your logs:

Workspace plan limit reached for feature "Project".



Your default workspace project limit has been reached.

To resolve this issue, consider the following options:

Configure a different Workspace as your default—one that has available capacity for additional projects.

Delete unused projects or databases from your current default Workspace to free up space.

Ensure that you are logged into the correct account in the Prisma CLI. For more details on authentication and account management, please refer to the Prisma CLI documentation.

Upgrade to a plan that supports more projects in your default Workspace.

Implementing one or more of these solutions should help you overcome the plan limit issue.