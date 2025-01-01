On this page

When working with Prisma Postgres, you may encounter errors often highlighted by specific error codes during development and operations.

It is important to understand the meaning of these errors, why they occur, and how to resolve them in order to ensure the smooth operation of your applications. This guide aims to provide insights and steps to troubleshoot specific error codes encountered with Prisma Postgres.

This error is triggered when the response size from a database query exceeds the configured query response size limit. We've implemented this restriction to safeguard your application performance, as retrieving data over 5MB can significantly slow down your application due to multiple network layers.

Typically, transmitting more than 5MB of data is common when conducting ETL (Extract, Transform, Load) operations. However, for other scenarios such as transactional queries, real-time data fetching for user interfaces, bulk data updates, or aggregating large datasets for analytics outside of ETL contexts, it should generally be avoided. These use cases, while essential, can often be optimized to work within the configured query response size limit, ensuring smoother performance and a better user experience.

This error may arise if images or files stored within your table are being fetched, resulting in a large response size. Storing assets directly in the database is generally discouraged because it significantly impacts database performance and scalability. In addition to performance, it makes database backups slow and significantly increases the cost of storing routine backups.

Suggested solution: Configure the query response size limit to be larger. If the limit is still exceeded, consider storing the image or file in a BLOB store like Cloudflare R2 , AWS S3 , or Cloudinary . These services allow you to store assets optimally and return a URL for access. Instead of storing the asset directly in the database, store the URL, which will substantially reduce the response size.

In certain cases, a large number of records or fields are unintentionally fetched, which results in exceeding the configured query response size limit. This could happen when the where clause in the query is incorrect or entirely missing.

Suggested solution: Configure the query response size limit to be larger. If the limit is still exceeded, double-check that the where clause is filtering data as expected. To prevent fetching too many records, consider using pagination. Additionally, use the select clause to return only the necessary fields, reducing the response size.

In many data processing workflows, especially those involving ETL (Extract-Transform-Load) processes or scheduled CRON jobs, there's a need to extract large amounts of data from data sources (like databases, APIs, or file systems) for analysis, reporting, or further processing. If you are running an ETL/CRON workload that fetches a huge chunk of data for analytical processing then you might run into this limit.

Suggested solution: Configure the query response size limit to be larger. If the limit is exceeded, consider splitting your query into batches. This approach ensures that each batch fetches only a portion of the data, preventing you from exceeding the size limit for a single operation.

This error occurs when a database query fails to return a response within the configured query timeout limit. The query timeout limit includes the duration of waiting for a connection from the pool, network latency to the database, and the execution time of the query itself. We enforce this limit to prevent unintentional long-running queries that can overload system resources.

info The time for Prisma Postgres's cross-region networking is excluded from the configured query timeout limit limit.

This error could be caused by numerous reasons. Some of the prominent ones are:

If the application is receiving very high traffic and there are not a sufficient number of connections available to the database, then the queries would need to wait for a connection to become available. This situation can lead to queries waiting longer than the configured query timeout limit for a connection, ultimately triggering a timeout error if they do not get serviced within this duration.

Suggested solution: Review and possibly increase the connection_limit specified in the connection string parameter when setting up Accelerate in a platform environment (reference). This limit should align with your database's maximum number of connections.

By default, the connection limit is set to 10 unless a different connection_limit is specified in your database connection string.

Queries may be slow to respond, hitting the configured query timeout limit even when connections are available. This could happen if a very large amount of data is being fetched in a single query or if appropriate indexes are missing from the table.

Suggested solution: Configure the query timeout limit to be larger. If the limit is exceeded, identify the slow-running queries and fetch only the necessary data. Use the select clause to retrieve specific fields and avoid fetching unnecessary data. Additionally, consider adding appropriate indexes to improve query efficiency. You might also isolate long-running queries into separate environments to prevent them from affecting transactional queries.

A common yet challenging issue is when other services operating on the same database perform heavy analytics or data processing tasks, significantly consuming database resources. These operations can monopolize database connections and processing power, leading to a scenario where even simple queries cannot be executed in a timely manner. This "busy" or "noisy" database environment can cause queries that are typically fast to run slowly or even timeout, particularly during periods of high activity from other services.

Users often rely on CPU and memory usage metrics to gauge database load, which can be misleading. While these are important indicators, they might not fully represent the database's operational state. Direct metrics like the number of reads, writes, and wait times offer a clearer view of the database's performance and should be monitored closely. A noticeable degradation in these metrics, especially in the absence of changes to the queries or data model, suggests that external pressures are affecting database performance.

Suggested solution: If normally quick queries are intermittently slow or timing out without any modifications to them, it's probable that competing queries are exerting pressure on the same database tables. To diagnose this, adopt monitoring tools or leverage your database's inherent capabilities to observe reads, writes, and wait times. Such monitoring will unveil activity patterns or spikes that align with the observed performance dips.

Moreover, it's crucial to periodically scrutinize and refine essential queries and verify that tables are properly indexed. This proactive approach minimizes the vulnerability of these queries to slowdowns caused by competing workloads.

This error indicates that Prisma ORM cannot establish a connection to your Prisma Postgres database, potentially due to several reasons.

If the database's server address (hostname) and port are incorrect or unreachable then you may encounter this error.

Suggested solution: Verify the hostname/port of the database connection string that was provided while creating the Prisma Accelerate project. Additionally, attempt to connect to the database using a Database GUI tool (e.g., Prisma Studio, TablePlus , or DataGrip ) for further investigation.

This error can happen when the wrong credentials are provided, preventing it from establishing a connection to your database.

Suggested solution: Verify the correctness of your database's username, password, and name in the connection string provided to Prisma Accelerate. Ensure that these credentials match those required by your database. Testing the connection using a direct database GUI tool can also help in confirming if the provided credentials are correct.

This error occurs when Prisma Postgres detects a high volume of requests that surpasses allowable thresholds. It acts as a protective measure to safeguard both Prisma Postgres and your underlying database from excessive load.

If your application retries queries immediately or with minimal delay, especially after receiving certain errors, the rapid accumulation of requests can surpass the threshold.

Suggested solution:

Implement an exponential backoff strategy. Rather than retrying immediately or with a fixed delay, gradually increase the delay period after each failed attempt.

This allows the system time to recover and reduces the likelihood of overwhelming Prisma Accelerate and your database.

Unpredicted traffic surges (for example, during product launches, flash sales, or viral growth events) can cause the threshold to be met and result into P5011 .

Suggested solution:

Consider proactive scaling strategies for both Prisma Accelerate and your database.

Monitor traffic and resource usage. If you anticipate a surge, please contact support for capacity planning and potential configuration adjustments.

Certain processes, such as bulk data imports, ETL operations, or extended CRON jobs, can generate continuous high query volume over time.

