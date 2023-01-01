Data modeling with Prisma

Data modeling
What is data modeling?
The term data modeling refers to the process of defining the shape and structure of the objects in an application, these objects are often called "application models". In relational databases (like PostgreSQL), they are stored in tables . When using document databases (like MongoDB), they are stored in collections.
Depending on the domain of your application, the models will be different. For example, if you're writing a blogging application, you might have models such as blog, author, article. When writing a car-sharing app, you probably have models like driver, car, route. Application models enable you to represent these different entities in your code by creating respective data structures.
When modeling data, you typically ask questions like:
- What are the main entities/concepts in my application?
- How do they relate to each other?
- What are their main characteristics/properties?
- How can they be represented with my technology stack?
Data modeling without Prisma
Data modeling typically needs to happen on (at least) two levels:
- On the database level
- On the application level (i.e., in your programming language)
The way that the application models are represented on both levels might differ due to a few reasons:
- Databases and programming languages use different data types
- Relations are represented differently in a database than in a programming language
- Databases typically have more powerful data modeling capabilities, like indexes, cascading deletes, or a variety of additional constraints (e.g. unique, not null, ...)
- Databases and programming languages have different technical constraints
Data modeling on the database level
Relational databases
In relational databases, models are represented by tables. For example, you might define a
users table to store information about the users of your application. Using PostgreSQL, you'd define it as follows:
CREATE TABLE users (user_id SERIAL PRIMARY KEY NOT NULL,name VARCHAR(255),email VARCHAR(255) UNIQUE NOT NULL,isAdmin BOOLEAN NOT NULL DEFAULT false);
A visual representation of the
users table with some random data might look as follows:
user_id
name
email
isAdmin
1
Alice
alice@prisma.io
false
2
Bob
bob@prisma.io
false
3
Sarah
sarah@prisma.io
true
It has the following columns:
user_id: An integer that increments with every new record in the
userstable. It also represents the primary key for each record.
name: A string with at most 255 characters.
isAdmin: A boolean that indicates whether the user has admin rights (default value:
false)
MongoDB
In MongoDB databases, models are represented by collections and contain documents that can have any structure:
{_id: '607ee94800bbe41f001fd568',slug: 'prisma-loves-mongodb',title: 'Prisma <3 MongoDB',body: "This is my first post. Isn't MongoDB + Prisma awesome?!"}
Prisma Client currently expects a consistent model and normalized model design. This means that:
- If a model or field is not present in the Prisma schema, it is ignored
- If a field is mandatory but not present in the MongoDB dataset, you will get an error
Data modeling on the application level
In addition to creating the tables that represent the entities from your application domain, you also need to create application models in your programming language. In object-oriented languages, this is often done by creating classes to represent your models. Depending on the programming language, this might also be done with interfaces or structs.
There often is a strong correlation between the tables in your database and the models you define in your code. For example, to represent records from the aforementioned
users table in your application, you might define a JavaScript (ES6) class looking similar to this:
class User {constructor(user_id, name, email, isAdmin) {this.user_id = user_idthis.name = namethis.email = emailthis.isAdmin = isAdmin}}
When using TypeScript, you might define an interface instead:
interface User {user_id: numbername: stringemail: stringisAdmin: boolean}
Notice how the
User model in both cases has the same properties as the
users table in the previous example. While it's often the case that there's a 1:1 mapping between database tables and application models, it can also happen that models are represented completely differently in the database and your application.
With this setup, you can retrieve records from the
users table and store them as instances of your
User type. The following example code snippet uses
pg as the driver for PostgreSQL and creates a
User instance based on the above defined JavaScript class:
const resultRows = await client.query('SELECT * FROM users WHERE user_id = 1')const userData = resultRows[0]const user = new User(userData.user_id,userData.name,userData.email,userData.isAdmin)// user = {// user_id: 1,// name: "Alice",// email: "alice@prisma.io",// isAdmin: false// }
Notice that in these examples, the application models are "dumb", meaning they don't implement any logic but their sole purpose is to carry data as plain old JavaScript objects.
Data modeling with ORMs
ORMs are commonly used in object-oriented languages to make it easier for developers to work with a database. The key characteristic of an ORM is that it lets you model your application data in terms of classes which are mapped to tables in the underlying database.
The main difference compared to the approaches explained above is these classes not only carry data but also implement a substantial amount of logic. Mostly for storage, retrieval, serialization, and deserialization, but sometimes they also implement business logic that's specific to your application.
This means, you don't write SQL statements to read and write data in the database, but instead the instances of your model classes provide an API to store and retrieve data.
Sequelize is a popular ORM in the Node.js ecosystem, this is how you'd define the same
User model from the sections before using Sequelize's modeling approach:
class User extends Model {}User.init({user_id: {type: Sequelize.INTEGER,primaryKey: true,autoIncrement: true,},name: Sequelize.STRING(255),email: {type: Sequelize.STRING(255),unique: true,},isAdmin: Sequelize.BOOLEAN,},{ sequelize, modelName: 'user' })
To get an example with this
User class to work, you still need to create the corresponding table in the database. With Sequelize, you have two ways of doing this:
- Run
User.sync()(typically not recommended for production)
- Use Sequelize migrations to change your database schema
Note that you'll never instantiate the
User class manually (using
new User(...)) as was shown in the previous section, but rather call static methods on the
User class which then return the
User model instances:
const user = await User.findByPk(42)
The call to
findByPk creates a SQL statement to retrieve the
User record that's identified by the ID value
42.
The resulting
user object is an instance of Sequelize's
Model class (because
User inherits from
Model). It's not a POJO, but an object that implements additional behavior from Sequelize.
Data modeling with Prisma
Depending on which parts of Prisma you want to use in your application, the data modeling flow looks slightly different. The following two sections explain the workflows for using only Prisma Client and using Prisma Client and Prisma Migrate.
No matter which approach though, with Prisma you never create application models in your programming language by manually defining classes, interfaces, or structs. Instead, the application models are defined in your Prisma schema:
- Only Prisma Client: Application models in the Prisma schema are generated based on the introspection of your database schema. Data modeling happens primarily on the database-level.
- Prisma Client and Prisma Migrate: Data modeling happens in the Prisma schema by manually adding application models to it. Prisma Migrate maps these application models to tables in the underlying database (currently only supported for relational databases).
As an example, the
User model from the previous example would be represented as follows in the Prisma schema:
model User {user_id Int @id @default(autoincrement())name String?email String @uniqueisAdmin Boolean @default(false)}
Once the application models are in your Prisma schema (whether they were added through introspection or manually by you), the next step typically is to generate Prisma Client which provides a programmatic and type-safe API to read and write data in the shape of your application models.
Prisma Client uses TypeScript type aliases to represent your application models in your code. For example, the
User model would be represented as follows in the generated Prisma Client library:
export declare type User = {id: numbername: string | nullemail: stringisAdmin: boolean}
In addition to the generated types, Prisma Client also provides a data access API that you can use once you've installed the
@prisma/client package:
import { PrismaClient } from '@prisma/client'// or// const { PrismaClient } = require('@prisma/client')const prisma = new PrismaClient()// use inside an `async` function to `await` the resultawait prisma.user.findUnique(...)await prisma.user.findMany(...)await prisma.user.create(...)await prisma.user.update(...)await prisma.user.delete(...)await prisma.user.upsert(...)
Using only Prisma Client
When using only Prisma Client and not using Prisma Migrate in your application, data modeling needs to happen on the database level via SQL. Once your SQL schema is ready, you use Prisma's introspection feature to add the application models to your Prisma schema. Finally, you generate Prisma Client which creates the types as well as the programmatic API for you to read and write data in your database.
Here is an overview of the main workflow:
- Change your database schema using SQL (e.g.
CREATE TABLE,
ALTER TABLE, ...)
- Run
prisma db pullto introspect the database and add application models to the Prisma schema
- Run
prisma generateto update your Prisma Client API
Using Prisma Client and Prisma Migrate
When using Prisma Migrate, you define your application in the Prisma schema and with relational databases use the
prisma migrate subcommand to generate plain SQL migration files, which you can edit before applying. With MongoDB, you use
prisma db push instead which applies the changes to your database directly.
Here is an overview of the main workflow:
- Manually change your application models in the Prisma schema (e.g. add a new model, remove an existing one, ...)
- Run
prisma migrate devto create and apply a migration or run
prisma db pushto apply the changes directly (in both cases Prisma Client is automatically generated)