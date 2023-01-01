Data modeling with Prisma

When modeling data, you typically ask questions like:

Depending on the domain of your application, the models will be different. For example, if you're writing a blogging application, you might have models such as blog, author, article. When writing a car-sharing app, you probably have models like driver, car, route. Application models enable you to represent these different entities in your code by creating respective data structures.

The term data modeling refers to the process of defining the shape and structure of the objects in an application , these objects are often called "application models". In relational databases (like PostgreSQL), they are stored in tables . When using document databases (like MongoDB), they are stored in collections.

Data modeling without Prisma

Data modeling typically needs to happen on (at least) two levels:

On the database level

level On the application level (i.e., in your programming language)

The way that the application models are represented on both levels might differ due to a few reasons:

Databases and programming languages use different data types

Relations are represented differently in a database than in a programming language

Databases typically have more powerful data modeling capabilities, like indexes, cascading deletes, or a variety of additional constraints (e.g. unique, not null, ...)

Databases and programming languages have different technical constraints

Data modeling on the database level Relational databases In relational databases, models are represented by tables. For example, you might define a users table to store information about the users of your application. Using PostgreSQL, you'd define it as follows: CREATE TABLE users ( user_id SERIAL PRIMARY KEY NOT NULL , name VARCHAR ( 255 ) , email VARCHAR ( 255 ) UNIQUE NOT NULL , isAdmin BOOLEAN NOT NULL DEFAULT false ) ; A visual representation of the users table with some random data might look as follows: user_id name email isAdmin 1 Alice alice@prisma.io false 2 Bob bob@prisma.io false 3 Sarah sarah@prisma.io true It has the following columns: user_id : An integer that increments with every new record in the users table. It also represents the primary key for each record.

: An integer that increments with every new record in the table. It also represents the primary key for each record. name : A string with at most 255 characters.

: A string with at most 255 characters. email : A string with at most 255 characters. Additionally, the added constraints express that no two records can have duplicate values for the email column, and that every record needs to have a value for it.

: A string with at most 255 characters. Additionally, the added constraints express that no two records can have duplicate values for the column, and that every record needs to have a value for it. isAdmin : A boolean that indicates whether the user has admin rights (default value: false ) MongoDB In MongoDB databases, models are represented by collections and contain documents that can have any structure: { _id : '607ee94800bbe41f001fd568' , slug : 'prisma-loves-mongodb' , title : 'Prisma <3 MongoDB' , body : "This is my first post. Isn't MongoDB + Prisma awesome?!" } Prisma Client currently expects a consistent model and normalized model design . This means that: If a model or field is not present in the Prisma schema, it is ignored

If a field is mandatory but not present in the MongoDB dataset, you will get an error

Data modeling on the application level In addition to creating the tables that represent the entities from your application domain, you also need to create application models in your programming language. In object-oriented languages, this is often done by creating classes to represent your models. Depending on the programming language, this might also be done with interfaces or structs. There often is a strong correlation between the tables in your database and the models you define in your code. For example, to represent records from the aforementioned users table in your application, you might define a JavaScript (ES6) class looking similar to this: class User { constructor ( user_id , name , email , isAdmin ) { this . user_id = user_id this . name = name this . email = email this . isAdmin = isAdmin } } When using TypeScript, you might define an interface instead: interface User { user_id : number name : string email : string isAdmin : boolean } Notice how the User model in both cases has the same properties as the users table in the previous example. While it's often the case that there's a 1:1 mapping between database tables and application models, it can also happen that models are represented completely differently in the database and your application. With this setup, you can retrieve records from the users table and store them as instances of your User type. The following example code snippet uses pg as the driver for PostgreSQL and creates a User instance based on the above defined JavaScript class: const resultRows = await client . query ( 'SELECT * FROM users WHERE user_id = 1' ) const userData = resultRows [ 0 ] const user = new User ( userData . user_id , userData . name , userData . email , userData . isAdmin ) Notice that in these examples, the application models are "dumb", meaning they don't implement any logic but their sole purpose is to carry data as plain old JavaScript objects.