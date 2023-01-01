The main problem with the database tools that currently exist in the Node.js and TypeScript ecosystem is that they require a major tradeoff between productivity and control.

Furthermore, submitting SQL queries as plain strings means you don't get any autocompletion in your editors.

Another major issue with this approach is that you don't get any type safety for your query results. Of course, you can type the results manually but this is a huge amount of work and requires major refactorings each time you change your database schema or queries to keep the typings in sync.

With raw SQL (e.g. using the native pg or mysql Node.js database drivers) you have full control over your database operations. However, productivity suffers as sending plain SQL strings to the database is cumbersome and comes with a lot of overhead (manual connection handling, repetitive boilerplate, ...).

The biggest drawback with SQL query builders is that application developers still need to think about their data in terms of SQL. This incurs a cognitive and practical cost of translating relational data into objects. Another issue is that it's too easy to shoot yourself in the foot if you don't know exactly what you're doing in your SQL queries.

A common solution that retains a high level of control and provides better productivity is to use a SQL query builder (e.g. knex.js ). These sort of tools provide a programmatic abstraction to construct SQL queries.

ORMs: Less control, better productivity

ORMs abstract away from SQL by letting you define your application models as classes, these classes are mapped to tables in the database.

"Object relational mappers" (ORMs) exist to bridge the gap between the programmers' friend (the object), and the database's primitive (the relation). The reasons for these differing models are as much cultural as functional: programmers like objects because they encapsulate the state of a single thing in a running program. Databases like relations because they better suit whole-dataset constraints and efficient access patterns for the entire dataset. The Troublesome Active Record Pattern, Cal Paterson (2020)

You can then read and write data by calling methods on the instances of your model classes.

This is way more convenient and comes closer to the mental model developers have when thinking about their data. So, what's the catch?

ORM represents a quagmire which starts well, gets more complicated as time passes, and before long entraps its users in a commitment that has no clear demarcation point, no clear win conditions, and no clear exit strategy. The Vietnam of Computer Science, Ted Neward (2006)

As an application developer, the mental model you have for your data is that of an object. The mental model for data in SQL on the other hand are tables.

The divide between these two different representations of data is often referred to as the object-relational impedance mismatch . The object-relational impedance mismatch also is a major reason why many developers don't like working with traditional ORMs.

As an example, consider how data is organized and relationships are handled with each approach:

Relational databases : Data is typically normalized (flat) and uses foreign keys to link across entities. The entities then need to be JOINed to manifest the actual relationships.

: Data is typically normalized (flat) and uses foreign keys to link across entities. The entities then need to be JOINed to manifest the actual relationships. Object-oriented: Objects can be deeply nested structures where you can traverse relationships simply by using dot notation.

This alludes to one of the major pitfalls with ORMs: While they make it seem that you can simply traverse relationships using familiar dot notation, under the hood the ORM generates SQL JOINs which are expensive and have the potential to drastically slow down your application (one symptom of this is the n+1 problem ).

To conclude: The appeal of ORMs is the premise of abstracting away the relational model and thinking about your data purely in terms of objects. While the premise is great, it's based on the wrong assumption that relational data can easily be mapped to objects which leads to lots of complications and pitfalls.