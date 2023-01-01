One-to-one relations
This page introduces one-to-one relations and explains how to use them in your Prisma schema.
Overview
One-to-one (1-1) relations refer to relations where at most one record can be connected on both sides of the relation. In the example below, there is a one-to-one relation between
User and
Profile:
model User {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())profile Profile?}model Profile {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())user User @relation(fields: [userId], references: [id])userId Int @unique // relation scalar field (used in the `@relation` attribute above)}
The
userId relation scalar is a direct representation of the foreign key in the underlying database. This one-to-one relation expresses the following:
- "a user can have zero profiles or one profile" (because the
profilefield is optional on
User)
- "a profile must always be connected to one user"
In the previous example, the
user relation field of the
Profile model references the
id field of the
User model. You can also reference a different field. In this case, you need to mark the field with the
@unique attribute, to guarantee that there is only a single
User connected to each
Profile. In the following example, the
user field references an
User model, which is marked with the
@unique attribute:
model User {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())email String @unique // <-- add unique attributeprofile Profile?}model Profile {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())user User @relation(fields: [userEmail], references: [email])userEmail String @unique // relation scalar field (used in the `@relation` attribute above)}
In MySQL, you can create a foreign key with only an index on the referenced side, and not a unique constraint. In Prisma versions 4.0.0 and later, if you introspect a relation of this type it will trigger a validation error. To fix this, you will need to add a
@unique constraint to the referenced field.
Multi-field relations in relational databases
In relational databases only, you can also use multi-field IDs to define a 1-1 relation:
model User {firstName StringlastName Stringprofile Profile?@@id([firstName, lastName])}model Profile {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())user User @relation(fields: [userFirstName, userLastName], references: [firstName, lastName])userFirstName String // relation scalar field (used in the `@relation` attribute above)userLastName String // relation scalar field (used in the `@relation` attribute above)@@unique([userFirstName, userLastName])}
1-1 relations in the database
Relational databases
The following example demonstrates how to create a 1-1 relation in SQL:
CREATE TABLE "User" (id SERIAL PRIMARY KEY);CREATE TABLE "Profile" (id SERIAL PRIMARY KEY,"userId" INTEGER NOT NULL UNIQUE,FOREIGN KEY ("userId") REFERENCES "User"(id));
Notice that there is a
UNIQUE constraint on the foreign key
userId. If this
UNIQUE constraint was missing, the relation would be considered a 1-n relation.
The following example demonstrates how to create a 1-1 relation in SQL using a composite key (
firstName and
lastName):
CREATE TABLE "User" (firstName TEXT,lastName TEXT,PRIMARY KEY ("firstName","lastName"));CREATE TABLE "Profile" (id SERIAL PRIMARY KEY,"userFirstName" TEXT NOT NULL,"userLastName" TEXT NOT NULL,UNIQUE ("userFirstName", "userLastName")FOREIGN KEY ("userFirstName", "userLastName") REFERENCES "User"("firstName", "lastName"));
MongoDB
For MongoDB, Prisma currently uses a normalized data model design, which means that documents reference each other by ID in a similar way to relational databases.
The following MongoDB document represents a
User:
{ "_id": { "$oid": "60d58e130011041800d209e1" }, "name": "Bob" }
The following MongoDB document represents a
Profile - notice the
userId field, which references the
User document's
$oid:
{"_id": { "$oid": "60d58e140011041800d209e2" },"bio": "I'm Bob, and I like drawing.","userId": { "$oid": "60d58e130011041800d209e1" }}
Required and optional 1-1 relation fields
In a one-to-one relation, the side of the relation without a relation scalar (the field representing the foreign key in the database) must be optional:
model User {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())profile Profile? // No relation scalar - must be optional}
This restriction was introduced in 2.12.0.
However, you can choose if the side of the relation with a relation scalar should be optional or mandatory.
Mandatory 1-1 relation
In the following example,
profile and
profileId are mandatory. This means that you cannot create a
User without connecting or creating a
Profile:
model User {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())profile Profile @relation(fields: [profileId], references: [id]) // references `id` of `Profile`profileId Int @unique // relation scalar field (used in the `@relation` attribute above)}model Profile {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())user User?}
Optional 1-1 relation
In the following example,
profile and
profileId are optional. This means that you can create a user without connecting or creating a
Profile:
model User {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())profile Profile? @relation(fields: [profileId], references: [id]) // references `id` of `Profile`profileId Int? @unique // relation scalar field (used in the `@relation` attribute above)}model Profile {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())user User?}
Choosing which side should store the foreign key in a 1-1 relation
In 1-1 relations, you can decide yourself which side of the relation you want to annotate with the
@relation attribute (and therefore holds the foreign key).
In the following example, the relation field on the
Profile model is annotated with the
@relation attribute.
userId is a direct representation of the foreign key in the underlying database:
model User {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())profile Profile?}model Profile {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())user User @relation(fields: [userId], references: [id])userId Int @unique // relation scalar field (used in the `@relation` attribute above)}
You can also annotate the other side of the relation with the
@relation attribute. The following example annotates the relation field on the
User model.
profileId is a direct representation of the foreign key in the underlying database:
model User {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())profile Profile? @relation(fields: [profileId], references: [id])profileId Int? @unique // relation scalar field (used in the `@relation` attribute above)}model Profile {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())user User?}