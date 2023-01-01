This page introduces one-to-one relations and explains how to use them in your Prisma schema.

Overview

One-to-one (1-1) relations refer to relations where at most one record can be connected on both sides of the relation. In the example below, there is a one-to-one relation between User and Profile :

Relational databases MongoDB model User { id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) ) profile Profile ? } model Profile { id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) ) user User @relation ( fields: [ userId ] , references: [ id ] ) userId Int @unique }

The userId relation scalar is a direct representation of the foreign key in the underlying database. This one-to-one relation expresses the following:

"a user can have zero profiles or one profile" (because the profile field is optional on User )

field is optional on ) "a profile must always be connected to one user"

In the previous example, the user relation field of the Profile model references the id field of the User model. You can also reference a different field. In this case, you need to mark the field with the @unique attribute, to guarantee that there is only a single User connected to each Profile . In the following example, the user field references an email field in the User model, which is marked with the @unique attribute:

Relational databases MongoDB model User { id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) ) email String @unique profile Profile ? } model Profile { id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) ) user User @relation ( fields: [ userEmail ] , references: [ email ] ) userEmail String @unique }