Externally managed tables (or external tables for short) in Prisma ORM are tables that can be queried via Prisma Client but are ignored by Prisma Migrate.

Sometimes, you might not want Prisma ORM to manage specific tables—such as ones handled by another team or service.

Some concrete use cases for this are:

auth services like Clerk or Auth0 that manage specific tables with user and session data

storage services like Supabase Storage with tables for storing metadata about buckets and objects

a microservice-based organization where specific teams own specific tables in the database

There may be many other scenarios based on custom organizational constraints or preferences where you may not want Prisma ORM to manage specific tables.

warning Externally managed tables are currently in Preview.

note Externally managed tables are frequently used in combination with multi-schema database setups. However, this is not a hard requirement. You can have only a single schema in your database and also declare externally managed tables within it.

warning Prisma ORM will not verify that the structure of the tables in the database and the structures of the Prisma models actually match. On the one hand, it requires the developer to be thorough when updating the Prisma schema (the safest way to do it is by using prisma db pull ). On the other hand, this flexibility enables you to represent only part of the underlying table in the database (and e.g. not expose all its columns).

If you want to use external tables, here's the main workflow:

Declare the name of the external tables in your Prisma Config file Update your Prisma schema (e.g. via npx prisma db pull ) Re-generate Prisma Client with npx prisma generate You can now query the external table using Prisma Client but it will be ignored by Prisma Migrate When the table gets changed (by whoever owns it): Re-introspect your database using npx prisma db pull or manually update the models in your prisma file Re-generate Prisma Client with npx prisma generate

You can specify externally managed tables in your Prisma Config file via the tables.external property:

prisma.config.ts

export default defineConfig ( {



experimental : {

externalTables : true

} ,



tables : {

external : [

"public.users" ,

]

} ,

enums : {

external : [

"public.role" ,

]

} ,

} )



Analogous to tables, you can also have externally managed enums.

On PostgreSQL and SQL Server you have to specify the fully qualified table/enum name including the schema name. For example: public.products or auth.users .

or . On MySQL and SQLite, you only have to specify the table name.

Prisma can create and update relationships from tables it manages to externally managed tables.

However, for this Prisma needs to be aware of the structure of those externally managed tables during migration creation. You can provide a SQL script that Prisma will run on its shadow database ahead of all migrations to emulate the external tables and enums during migration creation.

The created placeholder table does not need to have the full structure of the actual table but primary keys need to be present.

If the external table is not referenced by any managed table—that is no managed table contains a foreign key constraint on the external table—you do NOT need to provide any SQL for it in migrations.initShadowDb .

prisma.config.ts

export default defineConfig ( {



experimental : {

externalTables : true

} ,



tables : {

external : [

"public.users" ,

]

} ,

migrations : {



initShadowDb : `

CREATE TABLE public.users (id SERIAL PRIMARY KEY);

`

} ,

} )



Relationships from an external table to a managed table, where the external table contains the foreign key constraint on the managed table, are NOT managed by Prisma as that would modify the external table.

Assume you have the following Prisma schema which only contains the posts table:

generator client {

provider = "prisma-client-js"



}



datasource db {

provider = "postgresql"



}



model posts {

id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) )

created_at DateTime @default ( now ( ) )

title String

content String ?

}



You have created that posts table already via a prior migration. You now also have a users table and role enum in your database which you want to treat as externally managed.

So the tables in your PostgreSQL database in the default public schema look like this:



CREATE TYPE role AS ENUM ( 'customer' , 'support' , 'admin' ) ;





CREATE TABLE users (

id SERIAL PRIMARY KEY ,

username VARCHAR ( 50 ) NOT NULL UNIQUE ,

email VARCHAR ( 100 ) NOT NULL UNIQUE ,

created_at TIMESTAMP DEFAULT CURRENT_TIMESTAMP ,

role role

) ;





CREATE TABLE posts (

id SERIAL PRIMARY KEY ,

created_at TIMESTAMP DEFAULT CURRENT_TIMESTAMP ,

title VARCHAR ( 200 ) NOT NULL ,

content TEXT

) ;



Enable use of externally managed tables via the tables.external property:

prisma.config.ts

export default defineConfig ( {

experimental : {

externalTables : true

} ,



tables : {

external : [

"public.users" ,

]

} ,

enums : {

external : [

"public.role" ,

]

} ,

} )



Next, you need to update your Prisma schema. You can do this either:

by manually creating the models

or by using introspection:

npx prisma db pull



The users table is now in your Prisma schema:

model posts {

id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) )

created_at DateTime ? @default ( now ( ) ) @db . Timestamp ( 6 )

title String @db . VarChar ( 200 )

content String ?

}



model users {

id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) )

username String @unique @db . VarChar ( 50 )

email String @unique @db . VarChar ( 100 )

created_at DateTime ? @default ( now ( ) ) @db . Timestamp ( 6 )

role role

}



enum role {

customer

support

admin

}



In order to be able to query the users table, you need to re-generate Prisma Client:

npx prisma generate



You can now query the external users table with Prisma Client:

await prisma . users . findMany ( )



Let's say you now want to add an author relationship from posts onto users .

First update your Prisma schema.

model posts {

id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) )

created_at DateTime ? @default ( now ( ) ) @db . Timestamp ( 6 )

title String @db . VarChar ( 200 )

content String ?

author users @relation ( fields: [ author_id ] , references: [ id ] )

author_id Int

}



model users {

id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) )

username String @unique @db . VarChar ( 50 )

email String @unique @db . VarChar ( 100 )

created_at DateTime ? @default ( now ( ) ) @db . Timestamp ( 6 )

role role

posts posts [ ]

}



enum role {

customer

support

admin

}



Then add a migrations.initShadowDb script so Prisma knows about the users table during migrations.



export default defineConfig ( {



migrations : {



initShadowDb : `

CREATE TABLE public.users (id SERIAL PRIMARY KEY);

`

} ,

} )

