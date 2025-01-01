External tables
Overview
Externally managed tables (or external tables for short) in Prisma ORM are tables that can be queried via Prisma Client but are ignored by Prisma Migrate.
Sometimes, you might not want Prisma ORM to manage specific tables—such as ones handled by another team or service.
Some concrete use cases for this are:
- auth services like Clerk or Auth0 that manage specific tables with user and session data
- storage services like Supabase Storage with tables for storing metadata about buckets and objects
- a microservice-based organization where specific teams own specific tables in the database
There may be many other scenarios based on custom organizational constraints or preferences where you may not want Prisma ORM to manage specific tables.
Externally managed tables are currently in Preview.
Externally managed tables are frequently used in combination with multi-schema database setups. However, this is not a hard requirement. You can have only a single schema in your database and also declare externally managed tables within it.
Prisma ORM will not verify that the structure of the tables in the database and the structures of the Prisma models actually match.
On the one hand, it requires the developer to be thorough when updating the Prisma schema (the safest way to do it is by using
prisma db pull).
On the other hand, this flexibility enables you to represent only part of the underlying table in the database (and e.g. not expose all its columns).
Workflow
If you want to use external tables, here's the main workflow:
- Declare the name of the external tables in your Prisma Config file
- Update your Prisma schema (e.g. via
npx prisma db pull)
- Re-generate Prisma Client with
npx prisma generate
- You can now query the external table using Prisma Client but it will be ignored by Prisma Migrate
- When the table gets changed (by whoever owns it):
- Re-introspect your database using
npx prisma db pullor manually update the models in your prisma file
- Re-generate Prisma Client with
npx prisma generate
- Re-introspect your database using
Prisma Config syntax
You can specify externally managed tables in your Prisma Config file via the
tables.external property:
export default defineConfig({
// required when using unstable features
experimental: {
externalTables: true
},
// declare the `users` table and `role` enum as external
tables: {
external: [
"public.users",
]
},
enums: {
external: [
"public.role",
]
},
})
- Analogous to tables, you can also have externally managed enums.
- On PostgreSQL and SQL Server you have to specify the fully qualified table/enum name including the schema name. For example:
public.productsor
auth.users.
- On MySQL and SQLite, you only have to specify the table name.
Relationships
Prisma can create and update relationships from tables it manages to externally managed tables.
However, for this Prisma needs to be aware of the structure of those externally managed tables during migration creation. You can provide a SQL script that Prisma will run on its shadow database ahead of all migrations to emulate the external tables and enums during migration creation.
The created placeholder table does not need to have the full structure of the actual table but primary keys need to be present.
If the external table is not referenced by any managed table—that is no managed table contains a foreign key constraint on the external table—you do NOT need to provide any SQL for it in
migrations.initShadowDb.
export default defineConfig({
// required when using unstable features
experimental: {
externalTables: true
},
// declare a `users` table
tables: {
external: [
"public.users",
]
},
migrations: {
// setup the users table for the shadow database
initShadowDb: `
CREATE TABLE public.users (id SERIAL PRIMARY KEY);
`
},
})
Relationships from an external table to a managed table, where the external table contains the foreign key constraint on the managed table, are NOT managed by Prisma as that would modify the external table.
Example
Assume you have the following Prisma schema which only contains the
posts table:
generator client {
provider = "prisma-client-js"
// ...
}
datasource db {
provider = "postgresql"
// ...
}
model posts {
id Int @id @default(autoincrement())
created_at DateTime @default(now())
title String
content String?
}
You have created that
posts table already via a prior migration.
You now also have a
users table and
role enum in your database which you want to treat as externally managed.
So the tables in your PostgreSQL database in the default
public schema look like this:
-- Enum used by users table
CREATE TYPE role AS ENUM ('customer', 'support', 'admin');
-- Users table
CREATE TABLE users (
id SERIAL PRIMARY KEY,
username VARCHAR(50) NOT NULL UNIQUE,
email VARCHAR(100) NOT NULL UNIQUE,
created_at TIMESTAMP DEFAULT CURRENT_TIMESTAMP,
role role
);
-- Posts table
CREATE TABLE posts (
id SERIAL PRIMARY KEY,
created_at TIMESTAMP DEFAULT CURRENT_TIMESTAMP,
title VARCHAR(200) NOT NULL,
content TEXT
);
1. Declaring externally managed tables in Prisma Config
Enable use of externally managed tables via the
tables.external property:
export default defineConfig({
experimental: {
externalTables: true
},
// declare the `users` table and `role` enum as external
tables: {
external: [
"public.users",
]
},
enums: {
external: [
"public.role",
]
},
})
2. Update the Prisma schema
Next, you need to update your Prisma schema. You can do this either:
- by manually creating the models
- or by using introspection:
npx prisma db pull
The
users table is now in your Prisma schema:
model posts {
id Int @id @default(autoincrement())
created_at DateTime? @default(now()) @db.Timestamp(6)
title String @db.VarChar(200)
content String?
}
model users {
id Int @id @default(autoincrement())
username String @unique @db.VarChar(50)
email String @unique @db.VarChar(100)
created_at DateTime? @default(now()) @db.Timestamp(6)
role role
}
enum role {
customer
support
admin
}
3. Re-generate Prisma Client
In order to be able to query the
users table, you need to re-generate Prisma Client:
npx prisma generate
4. Query the
users table using Prisma Client
You can now query the external
users table with Prisma Client:
await prisma.users.findMany()
5. Add a relationship
Let's say you now want to add an author relationship from
posts onto
users.
First update your Prisma schema.
model posts {
id Int @id @default(autoincrement())
created_at DateTime? @default(now()) @db.Timestamp(6)
title String @db.VarChar(200)
content String?
author users @relation(fields: [author_id], references: [id])
author_id Int
}
model users {
id Int @id @default(autoincrement())
username String @unique @db.VarChar(50)
email String @unique @db.VarChar(100)
created_at DateTime? @default(now()) @db.Timestamp(6)
role role
posts posts[]
}
enum role {
customer
support
admin
}
Then add a
migrations.initShadowDb script so Prisma knows about the
users table during migrations.
// prisma.config.ts
export default defineConfig({
// ...
migrations: {
// setup the users table for the shadow database
initShadowDb: `
CREATE TABLE public.users (id SERIAL PRIMARY KEY);
`
},
})
Now you can run
prisma migrate dev command.