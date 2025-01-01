Skip to main content

External tables

Overview

Externally managed tables (or external tables for short) in Prisma ORM are tables that can be queried via Prisma Client but are ignored by Prisma Migrate.

Sometimes, you might not want Prisma ORM to manage specific tables—such as ones handled by another team or service.

Some concrete use cases for this are:

  • auth services like Clerk or Auth0 that manage specific tables with user and session data
  • storage services like Supabase Storage with tables for storing metadata about buckets and objects
  • a microservice-based organization where specific teams own specific tables in the database

There may be many other scenarios based on custom organizational constraints or preferences where you may not want Prisma ORM to manage specific tables.

warning

Externally managed tables are currently in Preview.

note

Externally managed tables are frequently used in combination with multi-schema database setups. However, this is not a hard requirement. You can have only a single schema in your database and also declare externally managed tables within it.

warning

Prisma ORM will not verify that the structure of the tables in the database and the structures of the Prisma models actually match. On the one hand, it requires the developer to be thorough when updating the Prisma schema (the safest way to do it is by using prisma db pull). On the other hand, this flexibility enables you to represent only part of the underlying table in the database (and e.g. not expose all its columns).

Workflow

If you want to use external tables, here's the main workflow:

  1. Declare the name of the external tables in your Prisma Config file
  2. Update your Prisma schema (e.g. via npx prisma db pull)
  3. Re-generate Prisma Client with npx prisma generate
  4. You can now query the external table using Prisma Client but it will be ignored by Prisma Migrate
  5. When the table gets changed (by whoever owns it):
    1. Re-introspect your database using npx prisma db pull or manually update the models in your prisma file
    2. Re-generate Prisma Client with npx prisma generate

Prisma Config syntax

You can specify externally managed tables in your Prisma Config file via the tables.external property:

prisma.config.ts
export default defineConfig({
  // required when using unstable features
  experimental: {
    externalTables: true
  },
  // declare the `users` table and `role` enum as external
  tables: {
    external: [
      "public.users",
    ]
  },
  enums: {
    external: [
      "public.role",
    ]
  },
})
  • Analogous to tables, you can also have externally managed enums.
  • On PostgreSQL and SQL Server you have to specify the fully qualified table/enum name including the schema name. For example: public.products or auth.users.
  • On MySQL and SQLite, you only have to specify the table name.

Relationships

Prisma can create and update relationships from tables it manages to externally managed tables.

However, for this Prisma needs to be aware of the structure of those externally managed tables during migration creation. You can provide a SQL script that Prisma will run on its shadow database ahead of all migrations to emulate the external tables and enums during migration creation.

The created placeholder table does not need to have the full structure of the actual table but primary keys need to be present.

If the external table is not referenced by any managed table—that is no managed table contains a foreign key constraint on the external table—you do NOT need to provide any SQL for it in migrations.initShadowDb.

prisma.config.ts
export default defineConfig({
  // required when using unstable features
  experimental: {
    externalTables: true
  },
  // declare a `users` table
  tables: {
    external: [
      "public.users",
    ]
  },
  migrations: {
    // setup the users table for the shadow database
    initShadowDb: `
      CREATE TABLE public.users (id SERIAL PRIMARY KEY);
    `
  },
})

Relationships from an external table to a managed table, where the external table contains the foreign key constraint on the managed table, are NOT managed by Prisma as that would modify the external table.

Example

Assume you have the following Prisma schema which only contains the posts table:

generator client {
  provider = "prisma-client-js"
  // ...
}

datasource db {
  provider = "postgresql"
  // ...
}

model posts {
  id          Int       @id @default(autoincrement())
  created_at  DateTime  @default(now())
  title       String
  content     String?
}

You have created that posts table already via a prior migration. You now also have a users table and role enum in your database which you want to treat as externally managed.

So the tables in your PostgreSQL database in the default public schema look like this:

-- Enum used by users table
CREATE TYPE role AS ENUM ('customer', 'support', 'admin');

-- Users table
CREATE TABLE users (
  id SERIAL PRIMARY KEY,
  username VARCHAR(50) NOT NULL UNIQUE,
  email VARCHAR(100) NOT NULL UNIQUE,
  created_at TIMESTAMP DEFAULT CURRENT_TIMESTAMP,
  role role
);

-- Posts table
CREATE TABLE posts (
  id SERIAL PRIMARY KEY,
  created_at TIMESTAMP DEFAULT CURRENT_TIMESTAMP,
  title VARCHAR(200) NOT NULL,
  content TEXT
);

1. Declaring externally managed tables in Prisma Config

Enable use of externally managed tables via the tables.external property:

prisma.config.ts
export default defineConfig({
  experimental: {
    externalTables: true
  },
  // declare the `users` table and `role` enum as external
  tables: {
    external: [
      "public.users",
    ]
  },
  enums: {
    external: [
      "public.role",
    ]
  },
})

2. Update the Prisma schema

Next, you need to update your Prisma schema. You can do this either:

npx prisma db pull

The users table is now in your Prisma schema:

model posts {
  id         Int       @id @default(autoincrement())
  created_at DateTime? @default(now()) @db.Timestamp(6)
  title      String    @db.VarChar(200)
  content    String?
}

model users {
  id         Int       @id @default(autoincrement())
  username   String    @unique @db.VarChar(50)
  email      String    @unique @db.VarChar(100)
  created_at DateTime? @default(now()) @db.Timestamp(6)
  role       role
}

enum role {
  customer
  support
  admin
}

3. Re-generate Prisma Client

In order to be able to query the users table, you need to re-generate Prisma Client:

npx prisma generate

4. Query the users table using Prisma Client

You can now query the external users table with Prisma Client:

await prisma.users.findMany()

5. Add a relationship

Let's say you now want to add an author relationship from posts onto users.

First update your Prisma schema.

model posts {
  id         Int       @id @default(autoincrement())
  created_at DateTime? @default(now()) @db.Timestamp(6)
  title      String    @db.VarChar(200)
  content    String?
  author     users @relation(fields: [author_id], references: [id])
  author_id  Int
}

model users {
  id         Int       @id @default(autoincrement())
  username   String    @unique @db.VarChar(50)
  email      String    @unique @db.VarChar(100)
  created_at DateTime? @default(now()) @db.Timestamp(6)
  role       role
  posts      posts[]
}

enum role {
  customer
  support
  admin
}

Then add a migrations.initShadowDb script so Prisma knows about the users table during migrations.

// prisma.config.ts
export default defineConfig({
  // ...
  migrations: {
    // setup the users table for the shadow database
    initShadowDb: `
      CREATE TABLE public.users (id SERIAL PRIMARY KEY);
    `
  },
})

Now you can run prisma migrate dev command.

