Database mapping

The Prisma schema includes mechanisms that allow you to define names of certain database objects. You can:

Mapping collection/table and field/column names

Sometimes the names used to describe entities in your database might not match the names you would prefer in your generated API. Mapping names in the Prisma schema allows you to influence the naming in your Client API without having to change the underlying database names.

A common approach for naming tables/collections in databases for example is to use plural form and snake_case notation. Prisma on the other hand has recommended model naming conventions (singular form, PascalCase) which differ from that.

@map and @@map allow you to tune the shape of your Prisma Client API by decoupling model and field names from table and column names in the underlying database.

Map collection / table names As an example, when you introspect a database with a table named comments , the resulting Prisma model will look like this: model comments { } However, you can still choose Comment as the name of the model (e.g. to follow the naming convention) without renaming the underlying comments table in the database by using the @@map attribute: model Comment { @@map ( "comments" ) } With this modified model definition, Prisma automatically maps the Comment model to the comments table in the underlying database.

Map field / column names You can also @map a column/field name: model Comment { content String @map ( "comment_text" ) email String @map ( "commenter_email" ) type Enum @map ( "comment_type" ) @@map ( "comments" ) } This way the comment_text column is not available under prisma.comment.comment_text in the Prisma Client API, but can be accessed via prisma.comment.content .