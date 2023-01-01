Database mapping
The Prisma schema includes mechanisms that allow you to define names of certain database objects. You can:
Mapping collection/table and field/column names
Sometimes the names used to describe entities in your database might not match the names you would prefer in your generated API. Mapping names in the Prisma schema allows you to influence the naming in your Client API without having to change the underlying database names.
A common approach for naming tables/collections in databases for example is to use plural form and snake_case notation. Prisma on the other hand has recommended model naming conventions (singular form, PascalCase) which differ from that.
@map and
@@map allow you to tune the shape of your Prisma Client API by decoupling model and field names from table and column names in the underlying database.
Map collection / table names
As an example, when you introspect a database with a table named
comments, the resulting Prisma model will look like this:
model comments {// Fields}
However, you can still choose
Comment as the name of the model (e.g. to follow the naming convention) without renaming the underlying
comments table in the database by using the
@@map attribute:
model Comment {// Fields@@map("comments")}
With this modified model definition, Prisma automatically maps the
Comment model to the
comments table in the underlying database.
Map field / column names
You can also
@map a column/field name:
model Comment {content String @map("comment_text")email String @map("commenter_email")type Enum @map("comment_type")@@map("comments")}
This way the
comment_text column is not available under
prisma.comment.comment_text in the Prisma Client API, but can be accessed via
prisma.comment.content.
Map enum names and values
You can also
@map an enum value, or
@@map an enum:
enum Type {Blog,Twitter @map("comment_twitter")@@map("comment_source_enum")}
Constraint and index names
In 2.29.0 and later, you can optionally use the
map argument to define the underlying constraint and index names in the Prisma schema for the attributes
@id,
@@id,
@unique,
@@unique,
@@index and
@relation.
When introspecting a database, the
map argument will only be rendered in the schema if the name differs from Prisma's default constraint naming convention for indexes and constraints.
If you use Prisma Migrate in a version earlier than 2.29.0 and want to maintain your existing constraint and index names after upgrading to a newer version, do not immediately run
prisma migrate or
prisma db push. This will change any underlying constraint name that does not follow Prisma's convention. Follow the upgrade path that allows you to maintain existing constraint and index names.
Use cases for named constraints
Some use cases for explicitly named constraints include:
- Company policy
- Conventions of other tools
Prisma's default naming conventions for indexes and constraints
Prisma naming convention was chosen to align with PostgreSQL since it is deterministic. It also helps to maximize the amount of times where names do not need to be rendered because many databases out there they already align with the convention.
We always use the database names of entities when generating the default names. So if a model is remapped to a different name in the data model, the default name generation will still take the name of the table in the database as input. The same is true for fields and columns.
|Entity
|Convention
|Example
|Primary Key
|{tablename}_pkey
User_pkey
|Unique Constraint
|{tablename}_{column_names}_key
User_firstName_last_Name_key
|Non-Unique Index
|{tablename}_{column_names}_idx
User_age_idx
|Foreign Key
|{tablename}_{column_names}_fkey
User_childName_fkey
Since most databases have a length limit for entity names, the names will be trimmed if necessary to not violate the database limits. We will shorten the part before the
_suffix as necessary so that the full name is at most the maximum length permitted.
Using default constraint names
When no explicit names are provided via
map arguments Prisma will assume they follow the default naming convention.
If you introspect a database the names for indexes and constraints will be added to your schema unless they follow Prisma's naming convention. If they do, the names are not rendered to keep the schema more readable. When you migrate such a schema Prisma will infer the default names and persist them in the database.
Example
The following schema defines three constraints (
@id,
@unique, and
@relation) and one index (
@@index) that will
model User {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())name String @uniqueposts Post[]}model Post {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())title StringauthorName String @default("Anonymous")author User? @relation(fields: [authorName], references: [name])@@index([title, authorName])}
Since no explicit names are provided via
map arguments Prisma will assume they follow our default naming convention.
Prisma's default naming conventions for indexes and constraints
If you introspect a database the names for indexes and constraints will be added to your schema unless they follow Prisma's naming convention. If they do, the names are not rendered to keep the schema more readable. When you migrate such a schema Prisma will infer the default names and persist them in the database.
We chose our naming convention to align with PostgreSQL since it is deterministic and helps us maximize the amount of times where we do not need to render names because they already align with the convention.
|Constraint or index
|Follows convention
|Underlying constraint or index names
@id (on
User >
id field)
|Yes
User_pk
@@index (on
Post)
|Yes
Post_title_authorName_idx
@id (on
Post >
id field)
|Yes
Post_pk
@relation (on
Post >
author)
|Yes
Post_authorName_fkey
Using custom constraint / index names
You can use the
map argument to define custom constraint and index names in the underlying database.
Example
The following example adds custom names to one
@id and the
@@index:
model User {id Int @id(map: "Custom_Primary_Key_Constraint_Name") @default(autoincrement())name String @uniqueposts Post[]}model Post {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())title StringauthorName String @default("Anonymous")author User? @relation(fields: [authorName], references: [name])@@index([title, authorName], map: "My_Custom_Index_Name")}
The following table lists the name of each constraint and index in the underlying database:
|Constraint or index
|Follows convention
|Underlying constraint or index names
@id (on
User >
id field)
|No
Custom_Primary_Key_Constraint_Name
@@index (on
Post)
|No
My_Custom_Index_Name
@id (on
Post >
id field)
|Yes
Post_pk
@relation (on
Post >
author)
|Yes
Post_authorName_fkey
Related: Naming indexes and primary keys for Prisma Client
Additionally to
map, the
@@id and
@@unique attributes take an optional
name argument that allows you to customize your Prisma Client API.
On a model like:
model User {firstName StringlastName String@@id([firstName, lastName])}
the default API for selecting on that primary key uses a generated combination of the fields:
const user = await prisma.user.findUnique({where: {firstName_lastName: {firstName: 'Paul',lastName: 'Panther',},},})
Specifying
@@id([firstName, lastName], name: "fullName") will change the Prisma Client API to this instead:
const user = await prisma.user.findUnique({where: {fullName: {firstName: 'Paul',lastName: 'Panther',},},})