Table inheritance
Overview
Table inheritance is a software design pattern that allows the modeling of hierarchical relationships between entities. Using table inheritance on the database level can also enable the use of union types in your JavaScript/TypeScript application or share a set of common properties across multiple models.
This page introduces two approaches to table inheritance and explains how to use them with Prisma ORM.
A common use case for table inheritance may be when an application needs to display a feed of some kind of content activities. A content activity in this case, could be a video or an article. As an example, let's assume that:
- a content activity always has an
idand a
url
- in addition to
idand a
url, a video also has a
duration(modeled as an
Int)
- in addition to
idand a
url, an article also a
body(modeled as a
String)
Use cases
Union types
Union types are a convenient feature in TypeScript that allows developers to work more flexibly with the types in their data model.
In TypeScript, union types look as follows:
type Activity = Video | Article
While , you can use them with Prisma ORM by using table inheritance and some additional type definitions.
Sharing properties across multiple models
If you have a use case where multiple models should share a particular set of properties, you can model this using table inheritance as well.
For example, if both the
Video and
Article models from above should have a shared
title property, you can achieve this with table inheritance as well.
Example
In a simple Prisma schema, this would look as follows. Note that we're adding a
User model as well to illustrate how this can work with relations:
schema.prisma
1model Video {2 id Int @id3 url String @unique4 duration Int56 user User @relation(fields: [userId], references: [id])7 userId Int8}910model Article {11 id Int @id12 url String @unique13 body String1415 user User @relation(fields: [userId], references: [id])16 userId Int17}1819model User {20 id Int @id21 name String22 videos Video[]23 articles Article[]24}
Let's investigate how we can model this using table inheritance.
Single-table vs multi-table inheritance
Here is a quick comparison of the two main approaches for table inheritance:
- Single-table inheritance (STI): Uses a single table to store data of all the different entities in one location. In our example, there'd be a single
Activitytable with the
id,
urlas well as te
durationand
bodycolumn. It also uses a
typecolumn that indicates whether an activity is a video or an article.
- Multi-table inheritance (MTI): Uses multiple tables to store the data of the different entities separately and links them via foreign keys. In our example, there'd be an
Activitytable with the
id,
urlcolumn, a
Videotable with the
durationand a foreign key to
Activityas well as an
Articletable with the
bodyand a foreign key. There is also a
typecolumn that acts as a discriminator and indicates whether an activity is a video or an article. Note that multi-table inheritance is also sometimes called delegated types.
You can learn about the tradeoffs of both approaches below.
Single-table inheritance (STI)
Data model
Using STI, the above scenario can be modeled as follows:
model Activity {id Int @id // sharedurl String @unique // sharedduration Int? // video-onlybody String? // article-onlytype ActivityType // discriminatorowner User @relation(fields: [ownerId], references: [id])ownerId Int}enum ActivityType {VideoArticle}model User {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())name String?activities Activity[]}
A few things to note:
- The model-specific properties
durationand
bodymust be marked as optional (i.e., with
?). That's because a record in the
Activitytable that represents a video must not have a value for
body. Conversely, an
Activityrecord representing an article can never have a
durationset.
- The
typediscriminator column indicates whether each record represents a video or an article item.
Prisma Client API
Due to how Prisma ORM generates types and an API for the data model, there will only to be an
Activity type and the CRUD queries that belong to it (
create,
update,
delete, ...) available to you.
Querying for videos and articles
You can now query for only videos or articles by filtering on the
type column. For example:
// Query all videosconst videos = await prisma.activity.findMany({where: { type: 'Video' },})// Query all articlesconst articles = await prisma.activity.findMany({where: { type: 'Article' },})
Defining dedicated types
When querying for videos and articles like that, TypeScript will still only recognize an
Activity type. That can be annoying because even the objects in
videos will have (optional)
body and the objects in
articles will have (optional)
duration fields.
If you want to have type safety for these objects, you need to define dedicated types for them. You can do this, for example, by using the generated
Activity type and the TypeScript
Omit utility type to remove properties from it:
import { Activity } from '@prisma/client'type Video = Omit<Activity, 'body' | 'type'>type Article = Omit<Activity, 'duration' | 'type'>
In addition, it will be helpful to convert mapping functions that convert an object of type
Activity to the
Video and
Article types:
function activityToVideo(activity: Activity): Video {return {url: activity.url,duration: activity.duration ? activity.duration : -1,ownerId: activity.ownerId,} as Video}function activityToArticle(activity: Activity): Article {return {url: activity.url,body: activity.body ? activity.body : '',ownerId: activity.ownerId,} as Article}
Now you can turn an
Activity into a more specific type (i.e.,
Article or
Video) after querying:
const videoActivities = await prisma.activity.findMany({where: { type: 'Video' },})const videos: Video[] = videoActivities.map(activityToVideo)
Using Prisma Client extension for a more convenient API
You can use Prisma Client extensions to create a more convenient API for the table structures in your database.
Multi-table inheritance (MTI)
Data model
Using MTI, the above scenario can be modeled as follows:
model Activity {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())url String // sharedtype ActivityType // discriminatorvideo Video? // model-specific 1-1 relationarticle Article? // model-specific 1-1 relationowner User @relation(fields: [ownerId], references: [id])ownerId Int}model Video {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())duration Int // video-onlyactivityId Int @uniqueactivity Activity @relation(fields: [activityId], references: [id])}model Article {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())body String // article-onlyactivityId Int @uniqueactivity Activity @relation(fields: [activityId], references: [id])}enum ActivityType {VideoArticle}model User {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())name String?activities Activity[]}
A few things to note:
- A 1-1 relation is needed between
Activityand
Videoas well as
Activityand
Article. This relationship is used to fetch the specific information about a record when needed.
- The model-specific properties
durationand
bodycan be made required with this approach.
- The
typediscriminator column indicates whether each record represents a video or an article item.
Prisma Client API
This time, you can query for videos and articles directly via the
video and
article properties on your `PrismaClient`` instance.
Querying for videos and articles
If you want to access the shared properties, you need to use
include to fetch the relation to
Activity.
// Query all videosconst videos = await prisma.video.findMany({include: { activity: true },})// Query all articlesconst articles = await prisma.article.findMany({include: { activity: true },})
Depending on your needs, you may also query the other way around by filtering on the
type discriminator column:
// Query all articlesconst videoActivities = await prisma.activity.findMany({where: { type: 'Video' }include: { video: true }})
Defining dedicated types
While a bit more convenient in terms of types compare STI, the generated typings likely still won't fit all your needs.
Here's how you can define
Video and
Article types by combining Prisma ORM's generated
Video and
Article types with the
Activity type. These combinations create a new type with the desired properties. Note that we're also omitting the
type discriminator column because that's not needed anymore on the specific types:
import {Video as VideoDB,Article as ArticleDB,Activity,} from '@prisma/client'type Video = Omit<VideoDB & Activity, 'type'>type Article = Omit<ArticleDB & Activity, 'type'>
Once these types are defined, you can define mapping functions to convert the types you receive from the queries above into the desired
Video and
Article types. Here's the example for the
Video type:
import { Prisma, Video as VideoDB, Activity } from '@prisma/client'type Video = Omit<VideoDB & Activity, 'type'>// Create `VideoWithActivity` typings for the objects returned aboveconst videoWithActivity = Prisma.validator<Prisma.VideoDefaultArgs>()({include: { activity: true },})type VideoWithActivity = Prisma.VideoGetPayload<typeof videoWithActivity>// Map to `Video` typefunction toVideo(a: VideoWithActivity): Video {return {id: a.id,url: a.activity.url,ownerId: a.activity.ownerId,duration: a.duration,activityId: a.activity.id,}}
Now you can take the objects returned by the queries above and transform them using
toVideo:
const videoWithActivities = await prisma.video.findMany({include: { activity: true },})const videos: Video[] = videoWithActivities.map(toVideo)
Using Prisma Client extension for a more convenient API
You can use Prisma Client extensions to create a more convenient API for the table structures in your database.
Tradeoffs between STI and MTI
- Data model: The data model may feel more clean with MTI. With STI, you may end up with very wide rows and lots of columns that have
NULLvalues in them.
- Performance: MTI may come with a performance cost because you need to join the parent and child tables to access all properties relevant for a model.
- Typings: With Prisma ORM, MTI gives you proper typings for the specific models (i.e.,
Articleand
Videoin the examples above) already, while you need to create these from scratch with STI.
- IDs / Primary keys: With MTI, records have two IDs (one on the parent and another on the child table) that may not match. You need to consider this in the business logic of your application.
Third-party solutions
While Prisma ORM doesn't natively support union types or polymorphism at the moment, you can check out which is adding an extra layer of features to the Prisma schema. Read their to learn more.