Overview

Table inheritance is a software design pattern that allows the modeling of hierarchical relationships between entities. Using table inheritance on the database level can also enable the use of union types in your JavaScript/TypeScript application or share a set of common properties across multiple models.

This page introduces two approaches to table inheritance and explains how to use them with Prisma ORM.

A common use case for table inheritance may be when an application needs to display a feed of some kind of content activities. A content activity in this case, could be a video or an article. As an example, let's assume that:

a content activity always has an id and a url

and a in addition to id and a url , a video also has a duration (modeled as an Int )

and a , a video also has a (modeled as an ) in addition to id and a url , an article also a body (modeled as a String )

Use cases Union types Union types are a convenient feature in TypeScript that allows developers to work more flexibly with the types in their data model. In TypeScript, union types look as follows: type Activity = Video | Article While it's currently not possible to model union types in the Prisma schema , you can use them with Prisma ORM by using table inheritance and some additional type definitions. Sharing properties across multiple models If you have a use case where multiple models should share a particular set of properties, you can model this using table inheritance as well. For example, if both the Video and Article models from above should have a shared title property, you can achieve this with table inheritance as well.

Example In a simple Prisma schema, this would look as follows. Note that we're adding a User model as well to illustrate how this can work with relations: schema.prisma 1 model Video { 2 id Int @id 3 url String @unique 4 duration Int 5 6 user User @relation ( fields: [ userId ] , references: [ id ] ) 7 userId Int 8 } 9 10 model Article { 11 id Int @id 12 url String @unique 13 body String 14 15 user User @relation ( fields: [ userId ] , references: [ id ] ) 16 userId Int 17 } 18 19 model User { 20 id Int @id 21 name String 22 videos Video [ ] 23 articles Article [ ] 24 } Let's investigate how we can model this using table inheritance.