"Your raw query had an incorrect number of parameters. Expected: {expected} , actual: {actual} ."

"Your Prisma schema is using features that are not supported for the version of the database. Database version: {database_version} Errors: {errors}"

"The underlying {kind} for model {model} does not exist."

"Database {database_name} already exists on the database server at {database_host}:{database_port} "

"Database {database_name} does not exist on the database server at {database_host}:{database_port} ."

"Database {database_name}.{database_schema_name} does not exist on the database server at {database_host}:{database_port} ."

"The database server at {database_host} : {database_port} was reached but timed out. Please try again. Please make sure your database server is running at {database_host} : {database_port} . "

"Can't reach database server at {database_host} : {database_port} Please make sure your database server is running at {database_host} : {database_port} ."

"Authentication failed against database server at {database_host} , the provided database credentials for {database_user} are not valid. Please make sure to provide valid database credentials for the database server at {database_host} ."

"The current database provider doesn't support a feature that the query used: {feature}"

"An operation failed because it depends on one or more records that were required but not found. {cause}"

"Timed out fetching a new connection from the connection pool. (More info: http://pris.ly/d/connection-pool , Current connection limit: {connection_limit})"

"The column {column} does not exist in the current database."

"The table {table} does not exist in the current database."

"Value out of range for the type. {details}"

"The records for relation {relation_name} between the {parent_name} and {child_name} models are not connected."

"The change you are trying to make would violate the required relation '{relation_name}' between the {model_a_name} and {model_b_name} models."

"The provided value {field_value} for {model_name} field {field_name} is not valid"

"The value {field_value} stored in the database for the field {field_name} is invalid for the field's type"

"The record searched for in the where condition ( {model_name}.{argument_name} = {argument_value} ) does not exist"

"The provided value for the column is too long for the column's type. Column: {column_name}"

Prisma Migrate (Migration Engine)

P3000 "Failed to create database: {database_error}"

P3001 "Migration possible with destructive changes and possible data loss: {migration_engine_destructive_details}"

P3002 "The attempted migration was rolled back: {database_error}"

P3003 "The format of migrations changed, the saved migrations are no longer valid. To solve this problem, please follow the steps at: https://pris.ly/d/migrate"

P3004 "The {database_name} database is a system database, it should not be altered with prisma migrate. Please connect to another database."

P3005 "The database schema for {database_name} is not empty. Read more about how to baseline an existing production database: https://pris.ly/d/migrate-baseline"

P3006 "Migration {migration_name} failed to apply cleanly to the shadow database.

{error_code}Error:

{inner_error}"

P3007 "Some of the requested preview features are not yet allowed in migration engine. Please remove them from your data model before using migrations. (blocked: {list_of_blocked_features})"

P3008 "The migration {migration_name} is already recorded as applied in the database."

P3009 "migrate found failed migrations in the target database, new migrations will not be applied. Read more about how to resolve migration issues in a production database: https://pris.ly/d/migrate-resolve

{details}"

P3010 "The name of the migration is too long. It must not be longer than 200 characters (bytes)."

P3011 "Migration {migration_name} cannot be rolled back because it was never applied to the database. Hint: did you pass in the whole migration name? (example: \"20201207184859_initial_migration\")"

P3012 "Migration {migration_name} cannot be rolled back because it is not in a failed state."

P3013 "Datasource provider arrays are no longer supported in migrate. Please change your datasource to use a single provider. Read more at https://pris.ly/multi-provider-deprecation"

P3014 "Prisma Migrate could not create the shadow database. Please make sure the database user has permission to create databases. More info: https://pris.ly/d/migrate-shadow. Original error: {error_code}

{inner_error}"

P3015 "Could not find the migration file at {migration_file_path}. Please delete the directory or restore the migration file."

P3016 "The fallback method for database resets failed, meaning Migrate could not clean up the database entirely. Original error: {error_code}

{inner_error}"

P3017 "The migration {migration_name} could not be found. Please make sure that the migration exists, and that you included the whole name of the directory. (example: \"20201207184859_initial_migration\")"

P3018 "A migration failed to apply. New migrations can not be applied before the error is recovered from. Read more about how to resolve migration issues in a production database: https://pris.ly/d/migrate-resolve



Migration name: {migration_name}



Database error code: {database_error_code}



Database error:

{database_error} "

P3019 "The datasource provider {provider} specified in your schema does not match the one specified in the migration_lock.toml, {expected_provider} . Please remove your current migration directory and start a new migration history with prisma migrate dev. Read more: https://pris.ly/d/migrate-provider-switch"