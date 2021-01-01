This page gives an overview of the features which are provided by the databases that Prisma supports. Additionally, it explains how each of these features can be used in Prisma with pointers to further documentation.
Note: If a feature is not supported natively by the database, it's also not available in Prisma.
Relational database features
This section describes which database features exist on the relational databases that are currently supported by Prisma. The Prisma schema column indicates how a certain feature can be represented in the Prisma schema and links to its documentation. Note that database features can be used in Prisma Client even though they might not yet be representable in the Prisma schema.
Constraints
|Constraint
|PostgreSQL
|Microsoft SQL Server
|MySQL
|SQLite
|Prisma schema
|Prisma Client
|Prisma Migrate
PRIMARY KEY
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
@id and
@@id
|✔️
|✔️
FOREIGN KEY
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|Relation fields
|✔️
|✔️
UNIQUE
|✔️
|✔️†
|✔️
|✔️
@unique and
@@unique
|✔️
|✔️
CHECK
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️*
|✔️
|Not yet
|✔️
|Not yet
NOT NULL
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
?
|✔️
|✔️
DEFAULT
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
@default
|✔️
|✔️
Deletion behaviors (for foreign key references)
|Deletion behavior
|PostgreSQL
|Microsoft SQL Server
|MySQL
|SQLite
|Prisma schema
|Prisma Client
|Prisma Migrate
CASCADE
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️†
|✔️
|✔️†
RESTRICT
|✔️
|No
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️†
|✔️
|✔️†
NO ACTION
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️†
|✔️
|✔️†
SET DEFAULT
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️†
|✔️
|✔️†
SET NULL
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️†
|✔️
|✔️†
- † In 2.26.0 and later you can define referential actions on your relation fields. Referential actions determine what should happen to a record when a related record is deleted or updated.
Update behaviors (for foreign key references)
|Update behavior
|PostgreSQL
|Microsoft SQL Server
|MySQL
|SQLite
|Prisma schema
|Prisma Client
|Prisma Migrate
CASCADE
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️†
|✔️
|✔️†
RESTRICT
|✔️
|No
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️†
|✔️
|✔️†
NO ACTION
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️†
|✔️
|✔️†
SET DEFAULT
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️†
|✔️
|✔️†
SET NULL
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️†
|✔️
|✔️†
- † In 2.26.0 and later you can define referential actions on your relation fields. Referential actions determine what should happen to a record when a related record is deleted or updated.
Indexes
|Index
|PostgreSQL
|Microsoft SQL Server
|MySQL
|SQLite
|Prisma schema
|Prisma Client
|Prisma Migrate
UNIQUE
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
@unique and
@@unique
|✔️
|✔️
WHERE
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|Not yet
|✔️
|Not yet
USING
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|Not yet
|✔️
|Not yet
Algorithm specified via
USING:
|Index type (Algorithm)
|PostgreSQL
|Microsoft SQL Server
|MySQL
|SQLite
|Prisma schema
|Prisma Client
|Prisma Migrate
|B-tree
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|Not yet
|✔️
|Not yet
|Hash
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|Not yet
|✔️
|Not yet
|GiST
|✔️
|✔️
|No
|No
|Not yet
|✔️*
|Not yet
|GIN
|✔️
|✔️
|No
|No
|Not yet
|✔️*
|Not yet
|BRIN
|✔️
|✔️
|No
|No
|Not yet
|✔️*
|Not yet
|SP-GiST
|✔️
|✔️
|No
|No
|Not yet
|✔️*
|Not yet
* Only available if natively supported by database.
Misc
|Feature
|PostgreSQL
|Microsoft SQL Server
|MySQL
|SQLite
|Prisma schema
|Prisma Client
|Prisma Migrate
|Autoincrementing IDs
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
autoincrement()
|✔️
|✔️
|Arrays
|✔️
|No
|No
|No
[]
|✔️*
|✔️*
|Enums
|✔️
|No
|✔️
|No
enum
|✔️*
|✔️*
|Native database types
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|Not yet
|SQL Views
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|Not yet
|Not yet
|Not yet
|Authorization and user management
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|No
|Not yet
|Not yet
|Not yet
|JSON support
|✔️
|✔️†
|✔️
|No
|✔️*
|✔️*
|✔️*
|Fuzzy/Phrase full text search
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|No
|Not yet
|Not yet
|Not yet
|Table inheritance
|✔️
|✔️
|No
|No
|Not yet
|✔️*
|Not yet
- * Only available if natively supported by database.
- † Only supports JSON through SQL functions, but doesn't have a JSON column type. Therefore client JSON operations are not supported.
NoSQL database features
This section describes which database features exist on the NoSQL databases that are currently supported by Prisma.
MongoDB
The following table lists common MongoDB features and describes the level of support offered by Prisma:
|Feature
|Supported by Prisma
|Notes
|Embedded documents
|Work in progress
|Embedded documents are not yet supported, but you can use the
Json field while we work to provide support. See GitHub issue #8272 to monitor progress.
|Transactions
|✔️
|Indexes
|✔️ with caveats
|You cannot model indexes in the Prisma schema, but Prisma does not prevent you from creating indexes for your database.
|Autoincrementing IDs
|No
|Compound IDs
|No
|MongoDB does not support composite IDs (
@@id)
|Generated
ObjectId
|✔️
|See: Defining IDs for MongoDB
|Arrays
|✔️
|Enums
|✔️
|Implemented at Prisma level
|Native database types
|✔️
|See: Field mapping reference
|JSON support
|✔️
|Advanced
Json field filtering not supported
|DBrefs
|No
|Change streams
|No
|Direct access to the aggregation pipeline
|No