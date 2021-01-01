Note : If a feature is not supported natively by the database, it's also not available in Prisma.

This page gives an overview of the features which are provided by the databases that Prisma supports. Additionally, it explains how each of these features can be used in Prisma with pointers to further documentation.

Relational database features

This section describes which database features exist on the relational databases that are currently supported by Prisma. The Prisma schema column indicates how a certain feature can be represented in the Prisma schema and links to its documentation. Note that database features can be used in Prisma Client even though they might not yet be representable in the Prisma schema.

Deletion behaviors (for foreign key references) Deletion behavior PostgreSQL Microsoft SQL Server MySQL SQLite Prisma schema Prisma Client Prisma Migrate CASCADE ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ ✔️† ✔️ ✔️† RESTRICT ✔️ No ✔️ ✔️ ✔️† ✔️ ✔️† NO ACTION ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ ✔️† ✔️ ✔️† SET DEFAULT ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ ✔️† ✔️ ✔️† SET NULL ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ ✔️† ✔️ ✔️† † In 2.26.0 and later you can define referential actions on your relation fields. Referential actions determine what should happen to a record when a related record is deleted or updated.

Update behavior PostgreSQL Microsoft SQL Server MySQL SQLite Prisma schema Prisma Client Prisma Migrate CASCADE ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ ✔️† ✔️ ✔️† RESTRICT ✔️ No ✔️ ✔️ ✔️† ✔️ ✔️† NO ACTION ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ ✔️† ✔️ ✔️† SET DEFAULT ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ ✔️† ✔️ ✔️† SET NULL ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ ✔️† ✔️ ✔️† † In 2.26.0 and later you can define referential actions on your relation fields. Referential actions determine what should happen to a record when a related record is deleted or updated.

Indexes Index PostgreSQL Microsoft SQL Server MySQL SQLite Prisma schema Prisma Client Prisma Migrate UNIQUE ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ @unique and @@unique ✔️ ✔️ WHERE ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ Not yet ✔️ Not yet USING ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ Not yet ✔️ Not yet Algorithm specified via USING : Index type (Algorithm) PostgreSQL Microsoft SQL Server MySQL SQLite Prisma schema Prisma Client Prisma Migrate B-tree ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ Not yet ✔️ Not yet Hash ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ Not yet ✔️ Not yet GiST ✔️ ✔️ No No Not yet ✔️ * Not yet GIN ✔️ ✔️ No No Not yet ✔️ * Not yet BRIN ✔️ ✔️ No No Not yet ✔️ * Not yet SP-GiST ✔️ ✔️ No No Not yet ✔️ * Not yet * Only available if natively supported by database.