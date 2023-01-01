Prisma Migrate caveats

Prisma Migrate is supported in 2.13.0 and later with the following caveats:

Database schema names SQL Server does not have an equivalent to the PostgreSQL SET search_path command familiar from PostgreSQL. This means that when you create migrations, you must define the same schema name in the connection URL that is used by the production database. For most of the users this is dbo (the default value). However, if the production database uses another schema name, all the migration SQL must be either edited by hand to reflect the production or the connection URL must be changed before creating migrations (for example: schema=name ).

Cyclic references Circular references can occur between models when each model references another, creating a closed loop. When using a Microsoft SQL Server database, Prisma will show a validation error if the referential action on a relation is set to something other than NoAction . See Special rules for referential actions in SQL Server for more information.

Destructive changes Certain migrations will cause more changes than you might expect. For example: Adding or removing autoincrement() . This cannot be achieved by modifying the column, but requires recreating the table (including all constraints, indices, and foreign keys) and moving all data between the tables.

. This cannot be achieved by modifying the column, but requires recreating the table (including all constraints, indices, and foreign keys) and moving all data between the tables. Additionally, it is not possible to delete all the columns from a table (possible with PostgreSQL or MySQL). If a migration needs to recreate all table columns, it will also re-create the table.