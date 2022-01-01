The United States' Most Popular Databases by state going into 2022

Introduction

Databases, at their core, store and organize data to serve a multitude of purposes. To meet modern challenges, databases have evolved to include different types, functions, and features. A particular database may be the preferred option over another because of its unique capabilities or because of other databases’ limitations. This plethora of options makes it interesting to understand where different populations lean when selecting their database.

As a next-generation open-source ORM designed to abstract away the functions of traditional management systems to improve developer productivity, we at Prisma were curious to learn which databases are most predominant throughout the United States. So, we performed a bit of research on our own. Check out the map to see what database is each state’s favorite going into 2022 - the results may surprise you!