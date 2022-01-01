Just for fun
The United States' Most Popular Databases by state going into 2022
Introduction
Databases, at their core, store and organize data to serve a multitude of purposes. To meet modern challenges, databases have evolved to include different types, functions, and features. A particular database may be the preferred option over another because of its unique capabilities or because of other databases’ limitations. This plethora of options makes it interesting to understand where different populations lean when selecting their database.
As a next-generation open-source ORM designed to abstract away the functions of traditional management systems to improve developer productivity, we at Prisma were curious to learn which databases are most predominant throughout the United States. So, we performed a bit of research on our own. Check out the map to see what database is each state’s favorite going into 2022 - the results may surprise you!
Results
Interesting Finds
- Microsoft Access is the overall favorite database for the entire country, taking the top spot in 26 states.
- IBM Db2 came in dead last, with only two states (Minnesota & Wisconsin) claiming it as their top database pick.
- Three states tied for their favorite databases
- Arizona tied between Microsoft SQL Server and Microsoft Access
- Virginia tied between MySQL, Microsoft SQL Server, and Elasticsearch
- District of Columbia tied between Oracle, PostgreSQL, and Microsoft Access
- 33 states’ favorite databases are Microsoft-owned products.
- Redis is popular among coastal states like New York, California, and Washington.
Methodology
We looked at the 10 most popular databases across the nation and analyzed their Google Trends search volume data over the past 12 months to determine each state’s favorite.
For each state, we observed, recorded, and compared the predominance of search activity for the following databases:
- Oracle
- MySQL
- Microsoft SQL Server
- PostgreSQL
- MongoDB
- Redis
- IBM Db2
- ElasticSearch
- SQLite
- Microsoft Access
|Region
|Database
|Alaska
|Microsoft Access
|Arizona
|Microsoft SQL Server/ Microsoft Access
|Arkansas
|Microsoft Access
|California
|Redis
|Connecticut
|MongoDB
|Delaware
|Microsoft Access
|District of Columbia
|Oracle/PostrgeSQL/Microsoft Access
|Florida
|Microsoft Access
|Georgia
|Microsoft Access
|Hawaii
|Microsoft Access
|Idaho
|MySQL
|Illinois
|Microsoft Access
|Indiana
|Microsoft SQL Server
|Iowa
|Microsoft Access
|Kansas
|Microsoft Access
|Kentucky
|Microsoft Access
|Louisiana
|Microsoft Access
|Maine
|Microsoft Access
|Maryland
|Microsoft Access
|Massachusetts
|MySQL
|Michigan
|Microsoft SQL Server
|Minnesota
|IBM Db2
|Mississippi
|Microsoft Access
|Missouri
|Microsoft SQL Server
|Montana
|Microsoft Access
|Nebraska
|Microsoft Access
|Nevada
|Microsoft Access
|New Hampshire
|MySQL
|New Jersey
|MongoDB
|New Mexico
|SQLite
|New York
|Redis
|North Carolina
|MongoDB/SQLite
|North Dakota
|Microsoft Access
|Ohio
|Microsoft SQL Server
|Oklahoma
|Microsoft Access
|Oregon
|SQLite
|Pennsylvania
|Microsoft Access
|Rhode Island
|Microsoft Access
|South Carolina
|Microsoft Access
|South Dakota
|SQLite
|Tennessee
|Microsoft Access
|Texas
|MongoDB
|Utah
|SQLite
|Vermont
|SQLite
|Virginia
|MySQL/Microsoft SQL Server/ElasticSearch
|Washington
|Redis
|West Virginia
|Microsoft Access
|Wisconsin
|IBM Db2
|Wyoming
|Microsoft Access