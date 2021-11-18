In this article, we'll take a look at what serverless is, how it works, and how it affects the development experience. We will cover some of the advantages it offers and talk about some scenarios where it might not be appropriate. This should provide you with the background you need to do additional research and figure out if a serverless model might be a good choice for your projects.

Serverless computing offers a new way of designing and deploying applications using cloud services. But what exactly is it and how does it work?

What does serverless mean?

Serverless describes a model where processing potential is exposed through an API instead of as an actual server. Applications can use computational resources to run code without managing the environment where it will be executed.

In many ways, serverless represents the next logical iteration by cloud providers of abstracting resources for users. Instead of offering virtualized servers to access resources, the provider offers access to the resources themselves using a pay-as-you-go model. Looking at it from a different perspective, serverless is a managed service (similar to managed database instances, for instance) for more generic computational logic.

Serverless computing The majority of the time, when people use the word "serverless", they are referring to serverless computing. Serverless computing is a paradigm where users can create functions, or computational logic, that will be executed by the provider when an API is hit. Because of this, serverless computing providers are often referred to as Functions as a Service (or FaaS) platforms. When developing with serverless computing, you define the logic you want the provider to run ahead of time. Your application can be designed to utilize as many discrete functions as necessary. The functions are then executed on-demand as the application calls different code through the exposed endpoints. Any output or data generated by your functions is returned to the caller or offloaded to outside storage since the functions themselves do not maintain state. As a developer, when working with serverless you do not need to worry about maintaining the environments used to execute your code. Additionally, this model provides flexibility in handling different volumes of traffic without having to manage scaling. The costs you pay are associated directly with the amount of computing power you use, so you don't have to estimate and allocate resources ahead of time.