Working with dates in PostgreSQL

In this guide, we are going to discuss storing DATE types in PostgreSQL and the various ways that you can work with them.

The ability to store date values inside of your database allows you to add a time element to your queries and analysis of your data. It is important to know how to work with date types in your respective database so that you can be accurate in your reporting whether it's order information, peoples' ages, or any other use case.

Then when querying the checkouts table, we get the following:

Following this table structure, we can insert data with the INSERT INTO statement:

In PostgreSQL, it is possible to set a default date value of the current date. This can be done when creating your table by using the DEFAULT and CURRENT_DATE keywords. The last_checkout column from our library checkouts table accepts the current date by default:

When storing a date value, PostgreSQL uses the yyyy-mm-dd format e.g. 1994-10-27. This format is also used in PostgreSQL for inserting data .

PostgreSQL uses 4 bytes to store a date value. The range of values for date values in PostgreSQL is 4713 BC to 5874897 AD.

The DATE type in PostgreSQL can store a date without an associated time value:

By knowing the ins and outs of the DATE type in PostgreSQL, you are then able to use functions working with the information that you store. We'll walk through some common functions building off of the table introduced in the prior section.

In PostgreSQL, you can get the current date and time by using the built-in NOW() function. The following statement will return both the day and time: SELECT NOW ( ) ; now 2021 - 09 - 27 15 : 22 : 53.679985 + 02 ( 1 row ) If the time is not of interest, you can also specify to only return the date with double colons :: to cast a DATETIME value to the DATE value: SELECT NOW ( ) :: date ; now 2021 - 09 - 27 ( 1 row ) Using CURRENT_DATE is another way to get the current date as demonstrated below: SELECT CURRENT_DATE ; current_date 2021 - 09 - 27 ( 1 row ) All three of these options will return you the date in the yyyy-mm-dd format. Within PostgreSQL, you can adjust the format of this output if desired.

To output a date value in a specific format, you use the TO_CHAR() function. This function accepts two parameters: the value you want to format the template that defines the output format SELECT TO_CHAR ( NOW ( ) :: date , 'dd/mm/yyyy' ) ; to_char 27 / 09 / 2021 ( 1 row ) You can also display the date in a format like Sep 27, 2021 : SELECT TO_CHAR ( NOW ( ) :: DATE , 'Mon dd, yyyy' ) ; to_char Sep 27 , 2021 ( 1 row ) Depending on the requirements of a system, you may need a date formatted in a specific way. This is a scenario where being able to specify the output in PostgreSQL is useful.

PostgreSQL allows you to get the interval between two dates using the - operator. Using this operator allows you to calculate things like the tenure of an employee or time since the publishing of a book. In our example we want to find how many days it's been since Joyce's Ulysses was published by subtracting the current date from the published_date : SELECT author_name , book_title , now ( ) :: date - published_date as diff FROM checkouts ; Resulting in: author_name | book_title | diff James Joyce | Ulysses | 36397 days ( 1 row )

We can continue with the same example to calculate the age at the current date in years, months, and days using the AGE() function. The following statement uses the AGE() function to calculate the age of a publication from our library checkouts tables: SELECT author_name , book_title , AGE ( published_date ) FROM checkouts ; With this function we can calculate how old a book in inventory is: author_name | book_title | age James Joyce | Ulysses | 99 years 7 mons 25 days ( 1 row ) It is important to note that if you pass a single date into the AGE() function, then it will automatically use the current date to subtract and calculate. You are also able to pass two dates into the function to calculate age such as: SELECT author_name , book_title , AGE ( '2000-01-01' , published_date ) , FROM checkouts ; Resulting in: author_name | book_title | age James Joyce | Ulysses | 77 years 10 mons 27 days ( 1 row )