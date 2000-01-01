PostgreSQL
Working with dates in PostgreSQL
Introduction
The ability to store date values inside of your database allows you to add a time element to your queries and analysis of your data. It is important to know how to work with date types in your respective database so that you can be accurate in your reporting whether it's order information, peoples' ages, or any other use case.
In this guide, we are going to discuss storing
DATE types in PostgreSQL and the various ways that you can work with them.
PostgreSQL
DATE data type
The
DATE type in PostgreSQL can store a date without an associated time value:
DATE
PostgreSQL uses 4 bytes to store a date value. The range of values for date values in PostgreSQL is 4713 BC to 5874897 AD.
When storing a date value, PostgreSQL uses the
yyyy-mm-dd format e.g. 1994-10-27. This format is also used in PostgreSQL for inserting data.
In PostgreSQL, it is possible to set a default date value of the current date. This can be done when creating your table by using the
DEFAULT and
CURRENT_DATE keywords. The
last_checkout column from our library checkouts table accepts the current date by default:
CREATE TABLE checkouts (author_id serial PRIMARY KEY,author_name VARCHAR (255) NOT NULL,book_title VARCHAR (255) NOT NULL,published_date DATE NOT NULL,last_checkout DATE NOT NULL DEFAULT CURRENT_DATE);
Following this table structure, we can insert data with the
INSERT INTO statement:
INSERT INTO checkouts (author_name, book_title, published_date)VALUES('James Joyce', 'Ulysses', '1922-02-02');
Then when querying the
checkouts table, we get the following:
SELECT * FROM checkouts;author_id | author_name | book_title | published_date | last_checkout-----------+-------------+------------+----------------+---------------1 | James Joyce | Ulysses | 1922-02-02 | 2021-09-27(1 row)
PostgreSQL
DATE functions
By knowing the ins and outs of the
DATE type in PostgreSQL, you are then able to use functions working with the information that you store. We'll walk through some common functions building off of the table introduced in the prior section.
Get the current date
In PostgreSQL, you can get the current date and time by using the built-in
NOW() function. The following statement will return both the day and time:
SELECT NOW();now-------------------------------2021-09-27 15:22:53.679985+02(1 row)
If the time is not of interest, you can also specify to only return the date with double colons
:: to cast a
DATETIME value to the
DATE value:
SELECT NOW()::date;now------------2021-09-27(1 row)
Using
CURRENT_DATE is another way to get the current date as demonstrated below:
SELECT CURRENT_DATE;current_date--------------2021-09-27(1 row)
All three of these options will return you the date in the
yyyy-mm-dd format. Within PostgreSQL, you can adjust the format of this output if desired.
Output a date value in a specific format
To output a date value in a specific format, you use the
TO_CHAR() function. This function accepts two parameters:
- the value you want to format
- the template that defines the output format
SELECT TO_CHAR(NOW()::date, 'dd/mm/yyyy');to_char------------27/09/2021(1 row)
You can also display the date in a format like
Sep 27, 2021:
SELECT TO_CHAR(NOW():: DATE, 'Mon dd, yyyy');to_char--------------Sep 27, 2021(1 row)
Depending on the requirements of a system, you may need a date formatted in a specific way. This is a scenario where being able to specify the output in PostgreSQL is useful.
Get the interval between two dates
PostgreSQL allows you to get the interval between two dates using the
- operator. Using this operator allows you to calculate things like the tenure of an employee or time since the publishing of a book.
In our example we want to find how many days it's been since Joyce's Ulysses was published by subtracting the current date from the
published_date:
SELECTauthor_name,book_title,now()::date - published_date as diffFROMcheckouts;
Resulting in:
author_name | book_title | diff-------------+------------+----------------------------James Joyce | Ulysses | 36397 days(1 row)
Calculating age using date values
We can continue with the same example to calculate the age at the current date in years, months, and days using the
AGE() function. The following statement uses the
AGE() function to calculate the age of a publication from our library
checkouts tables:
SELECTauthor_name,book_title,AGE(published_date)FROMcheckouts;
With this function we can calculate how old a book in inventory is:
author_name | book_title | age-------------+------------+-------------------------James Joyce | Ulysses | 99 years 7 mons 25 days(1 row)
It is important to note that if you pass a single date into the
AGE() function, then it will automatically use the current date to subtract and calculate. You are also able to pass two dates into the function to calculate age such as:
SELECTauthor_name,book_title,AGE('2000-01-01',published_date),FROMcheckouts;
Resulting in:
author_name | book_title | age-------------+------------+--------------------------James Joyce | Ulysses | 77 years 10 mons 27 days(1 row)
Extracting year, quarter, month, week, or day from a date value
The last function that we are going to cover is the
EXTRACT() function in PostgreSQL that allows you to separate the components of date like the year, quarter, month, and day.
The following statement pulls out the year, month, and day from the published date of Ulysses:
SELECTauthor_name,book_title,EXTRACT(YEAR FROM published_date) AS YEAR,EXTRACT(MONTH FROM published_date) AS MONTH,EXTRACT(DAY FROM published_date) AS DAYFROMcheckouts;
The results will look like the following:
author_name | book_title | year | month | day-------------+------------+------+-------+-----James Joyce | Ulysses | 1922 | 2 | 2(1 row)
This is a useful function to be aware of when you may only need a portion of a date value for a calculation with your data for example.
Conclusion
In this guide, we covered the basics of what you can do with the
DATE data type in PostgreSQL. It is important to know how date data works inside of your database. Having a grasp on the ways you can access it and operate on it allows you to make age calculations, execute extractions in your queries, and also configure your output if necessary for matching another system's requirements.
If you are using Prisma Client with PostgreSQL, here's some information about how Prisma Client translates PostgreSQL's date type.