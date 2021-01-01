Introduction

Evaluating the level of type safety a TypeScript ORM provides out-of-the-box can be time consuming. This article briefly assesses the type safety of libraries considered in Top 11 Node.js ORMs, Query Builders & Database Libraries in 2021.

While all of the libraries considered in this article have TypeScript bindings for their API, they vary wildly in the level of type safety they actually provide. Some, like Waterline, compile without errors but then pass around any types liberally, skipping over any sort of type checking. Conversely, others, like Prisma, have full type safety for advanced functions like partial queries that change the shape of return data.

This article will look at the following:

Source : Are library type definitions officially built-in, or sourced from the DefinitelyTyped @types repository?

: Are library type definitions officially built-in, or sourced from the DefinitelyTyped @types repository? Record Creation: Are models type-safe and can records be created in a type-safe manner?

Are models type-safe and can records be created in a type-safe manner? Record Fetching: When fetching data, are objects type-safe, even for partial models and relations?

This article will assume some familiarity with TypeScript and type safety. To learn more, please consult the official TypeScript documentation. It will also assume some familiarity with ORMs and query builders. To learn more about these database tools, please see Comparing SQL, query builders, and ORMs, also from Prisma's Data Guide.