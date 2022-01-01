How microservices and monoliths impact the database

In software development, monoliths and microservices both describe application architectures.

With that being said, working with a single all-encompassing application can also have many drawbacks. Application development must be tightly coordinated to ensure all of the code related to certain functionality remains in step with one another. Scaling can also be incredibly challenging when the entire application must be scaled to meet different demands, especially since the application might not have the interfaces or logic required for coordination if multiple copies must be run.

Monoliths are popular because they follow well-understood development patterns and have large suites of tooling that can help with debugging and troubleshooting. The consolidated nature of monolithic applications also makes it relatively simple to deploy and manage in an operational context. While care must be taken to coordinate changes when various teams work on the same application, the number of moving parts is relatively small.

Monolithic applications are the conventional style of application development and deployment. In monolithic design, most of the processing, communication, and coordination required to perform useful work happens internally within a single application. The application interfaces with the outside world to receive input and commands from users (many times exposed via a web server endpoint) and to interact with other services like databases.

Microservices

Microservices are an alternative approach to architecting applications that involve splitting the functionality of an application into many discrete "services". These services each have narrowly defined responsibilities and coordinate with each other over the network to complete useful work. In a sense, microservices is a style of development that decomposes applications and reimplements internal communication as network communication.

There are many reasons that people choose microservices over monolithic applications. Microservices allow you to scale services independently according to individual performance and load characteristics. On top of the benefits of scalability itself, running multiple copies of small components across various hosts lets you increase the resiliency of your application to help ensure that hardware failures don't cause downtime.

This flexibility allows you to decouple not only the scaling of various components, but also the development itself. Different services can be built using completely different languages so long as they provide an interface that other components can communicate with. This can have profound implications on the experienced "ownership" teams can have over components and allows for benefits like fast iteration or even the ability to completely rewrite services without affecting other areas.

Microservices also introduce their own challenges. For instance, the operations complexity of deploying and managing a large number of services can be overwhelming, especially if your team doesn't have a strong operational background. The importance of inter-service communication increases both the complexity of the demands and volume of traffic placed on the networking layer. At the same time, debugging and testing becomes more difficult as traditional tooling often isn't applicable in distributed environments.