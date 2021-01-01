Navigate to the sections that match the platforms you will be working with.

This guide will cover the following platforms:

This page explains how to install and configure the MySQL database server , and the mysql command line client . This guide will cover how to install and set up these components on your computer for local access.

Setting up MySQL on Windows

The MySQL project provides a native Windows installer to install and configure your database.

Visit the MySQL download page to find a link to the installer:

Click MySQL Installer for Windows.

On the next page, you'll have a choice of installers to download:

web installer : The web installer is a smaller initial download. It will download components as-needed during the installation process. This option works when you have an internet connection during installation.

: The web installer is a smaller initial download. It will download components as-needed during the installation process. This option works when you have an internet connection during installation. conventional (offline) installer: The conventional installer is the larger download. It comes bundled with all of the components and files you will need to install. This makes offline installation possible.

Choose the installer that suits your requirements and click Download.

Next, you will be given the option to create an Oracle Web Account. Feel free to skip this by clicking No thanks, just start my download towards the bottom of the page:

Once the download completes, double click on the file to run the installer (you may have to confirm that you wish to allow the program to make changes to your computer).

The installer begins by asking what components you would like to install:

For a minimal install, the Server only option contains all of the components you need. Despite its name, this option also includes the mysql command line client. Click Next after making your selection.

The following page confirms your selection:

If the selection looks correct, click Execute to begin the installation.

Once the installation is complete, the installer prompts you to configure the new MySQL server:

Click Next to begin the configuration process.

The first configuration option is to select the level of availability for the installation. Since this is a local installation, select Standalone MySQL Server / Classic MySQL Replication.

Click Next to continue.

The page that follows allows you to configure your machine type (which influences resource allocation for the server) and the network connectivity.

Development Computer option is usually the best choice if you are using the computer for daily tasks. The default networking options are also usually adequate.

Click Next to move on.

The next page allows you to choose between two authentication encryption methods:

Strong Password Encryption : Configures more secure authentication for new installations.

: Configures more secure authentication for new installations. Legacy Authentication: Configures less secure authentication necessary for compatibility with legacy applications.

Unless you have a strong reason not to, choose Strong Password Encryption and click Next to continue.

Next, you are prompted to set a password for the MySQL root account, which has administrative privileges for the MySQL installation:

Choose and confirm a strong password. If you want to use this opportunity to add additional user accounts, you can click Add User and follow the prompts. Click Next when you are ready to move on.

Finally, you'll be asked to configure the MySQL Windows Service:

The default selections work well unless you have specific requirements. Click Next to continue.

The configuration is now complete.

If you're happy with your selections, click Execute to configure your installation.

With MySQL configured, you can now test your access using the mysql command line client. In the Windows start menu, search for "mysql" and click the MySQL Command Line Client.

A MySQL window will appear, prompting for a password: