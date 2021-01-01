How to Spot Bottlenecks in Performance

This article covers some of the most common issues that create performance bottlenecks in databases and some steps that can be taken to remediate them.

Knowing that your application's performance problems might involve your database is a good first step to reducing lag. The tricky part is to find out where and why these bottlenecks might exist.

If your application has slowed down, there’s a very good chance the issue is related — at least in part — to your database.

Query statistics are reported differently between providers, but in most cases, the provider has a way to surface queries that are considered slow. Most providers show the query statement, the number of times it has been called, and the timing for that particular query.

The query statistics reports from your cloud database provider might be the best source of information for determining where slowdowns are coming from. In many cases, slowdowns can be traced to queries that take a long time to execute.

Viewing the metrics for items such as system CPU usage might reveal problems related to resource constraints. You may see spikes in usage related to administrative tasks such as taking backups. Sustained high usage may indicate that your database server is underprovisioned.

The metrics dashboard for your cloud database provider gives you the most insight into the bottlenecks you might be experiencing. Most cloud providers show performance-related information, such as:

The information contained in these logs may or may not be useful for the specific bottleneck issue you're trying to troubleshoot. However, some information, such as the session duration, might give an indication of sessions that are spending a long time connected to the database.

In this section, there's a subsection called "Recent Logs" which provides a realtime display of logging information.

Most cloud database providers, including DigitalOcean, AWS, Google Cloud Platform, MongoDB Atlas, and others, offer a spot to view logs. It's important to get familiar with the layout and structure of this logging information so that you can more easily find problems later.

It's not possible to diagnose bottlenecks in your database without looking at the logs. Most cloud providers supply rich information for you to assess what's happening with your queries, but it can be difficult to know what that information is saying.

Unindexed Tables

Indexes for a database table are conceptually similar to indexes in a book. Without an index in a book, you're left to look through every page to find the topic you're interested in. If, instead, the book has an index, you can search for a particular topic in the index first and you will be pointed to the correct page or pages. This drastically decreases the time it takes to find the information you're looking for.

The same concept is applied to database indexes. Adding indexes to a database table allows for fast lookups.

If you start out with a small amount of data in a table, it's common to not notice problems related to indexing immediately. As the data grows, however, a lack of indexing can become more apparent.

Create Indexes for your Tables Indexes for database tables need to be created based on common access patterns. When creating an index, you specify a column or field that the index should be built upon. For example, if your table has an email field in a users table, you might have a query in your application that searches for users based on their email. Without an index in place, the query will search through the entire table to find the correct record. If, instead, you create an index on the email field, the query will first consult the index to look for the email value. Once found, it will be pointed to the specific database row for that user. The best way to identify opportunities for adding indexes is to look for which queries are taking a long time to execute. This information can be found in the "Query Statistics" (or similar) section of your cloud provider's database dashboard. All else being equal, it's best to first focus on the slowest reported queries by adding indexes for the access pattern being used. You can then move down the list, adding indexes where required until the slow queries have been resolved. Indexes can be created with raw SQL. While the specifics differ depending on the specific database being used, a SQL command to create an index might look like this: CREATE INDEX email_index ON users ( email ) ; With the index in place, inspect your query statistics over time to see if performance has improved.