Registrations are now open for the Prisma Serverless Conference on November 18, 2021. Sign up now for free!

We will discuss what each service has in common, their points of departure, and what criteria might make you choose one over another. While no single serverless provider is appropriate for every user, this breakdown is intended to highlight criteria to make it easier to evaluate candidates against your priorities.

In this article, we'll take a look at some of the most popular serverless providers and break down how they compare across different categories. After learning about your options, you'll be in a better position to evaluate your choices and choose the service that best matches your needs.

Serverless computing is a fairly recent evolution in the cloud computing space. Serverless providers allow developers to focus on the functionality that their applications require without worrying about the execution environment or any of the other lower level layers.

Overview of providers and evaluation criteria

While other options do exist, in this article, we'll take a look at some of the most common commercial serverless providers. We will evaluate the following options:

AWS Lambda

Microsoft Azure Functions

Google Cloud Functions

Cloudflare Workers

Netlify Functions

Vercel Functions

Each of these these offerings represents an implementation of serverless computing. To get a better sense of what serverless computing is and what benefits it can provide, check out our "What is serverless?" article.

Note that we're avoiding discussion of container-based solutions here. Container services are widespread and, in many cases, overlap in some of the value that serverless computing provides. However, the container-based ecosystem is much broader than the short-lived, demand-oriented serverless use case, so we will maintain our focus on solutions that fit this narrower design to limit our scope.

As we describe the services offered by various providers, it's helpful to be able to compare each option using the same general categories. For this guide, we'll take a look at how each of these serverless platforms compare across:

focus: What is the provider's primary goal for the service? Are they a general offering or focused on a specific aspect of the market?

What is the provider's primary goal for the service? Are they a general offering or focused on a specific aspect of the market? features: Does the platform offer any unique selling points that set it apart?

Does the platform offer any unique selling points that set it apart? language support: What languages are supported for functions?

What languages are supported for functions? maturity: How well-tested is the service and how long has it proven itself reliable?

How well-tested is the service and how long has it proven itself reliable? price: How much does it cost to use the service? Are there free and paid tier? What ways are usage accounted for?

How much does it cost to use the service? Are there free and paid tier? What ways are usage accounted for? limitations: What are the limits and caps on workload execution? What are the thresholds for execution time, request and response sizes, executions per day or month, etc.?

We'll also briefly cover some serverless computing adjacent technologies like serverless databases that can be useful to improve your serverless strategy. We'll mention the following providers and services:

Amazon DynamoDB and Aurora Serverless

Microsoft Cosmos DB Serverless and Azure SQL Serverless

Google Firestore

PlanetScale

MongoDB Atlas Serverless

CockroachDB Serverless

Fauna

At the end, we'll introduce a few newer tools and services that you might want to keep an eye out for if you are building serverless applications. While they may not be ready for production at this time, they may be able to provide value soon:

Deno Deploy

Prisma Data Proxy

With those categories in mind, we can start to look at the available services.