PostgreSQL
An introduction to PostgreSQL column and table constraints
What are PostgreSQL column and table constraints?
Constraints are additional requirements for acceptable values in addition to those provided by data types. They allow you to define narrower conditions for your data than those found in the general purpose data types.
These are often reflections on the specific characteristics of a field based on additional context provided by your applications. For example, an
age field might use the
int data type to store whole numbers. However, certain ranges of acceptable integers do not make sense as valid ages. For instance, negative integers would not be reasonable in this scenario. We can express this logical requirement in PostgreSQL using constraints.
Where constraints are defined: column vs table constraints
Postgres allows you to create constraints associated with a specific column or with a table in general.
Almost all constraints can be used in both forms without modification:
|Constraint
|Column
|Table
|CHECK
|Yes
|Yes
|NOT NULL
|Yes
|No*
|UNIQUE
|Yes
|Yes
|PRIMARY KEY
|Yes
|Yes
|FOREIGN KEY
|Yes
|Yes
*:
NOT NULL cannot be used as a table constraint. However, you can approximate the results by using
IS NOT NULL as the statement within a
CHECK table constraint.
Let's look at how column and table constraints differ.
Column constraints
Column constraints are constraints attached to a single column. They are used to determine whether a proposed value for a column is valid or not. Column constraints are evaluated after the input is validated against basic type requirements (like making sure a value is a whole number for
int columns).
Column constraints are great for expressing requirements that are limited to a single field. They attach the constraint condition directly to the column involved. For instance, we could model the
age restriction in a
person table by adding a constraint after the column name and data type:
CREATE TABLE person (. . .age int CHECK (age >= 0),. . .);
This snippet defines a
person table with one of the columns being an
int called
age. The
age must be greater than or equal to zero. Column constraints are easy to understand because they are added as additional requirements onto the column they affect.
Table constraints
The other type of constraint is called a table constraint. Table constraints can express any restrictions that a column constraint can, but can additionally express restrictions that involve more than one column. Instead of being attached to a specific column, table constraints are defined as a separate component of the table and can reference any of the table's columns.
The column constraint we saw earlier could be expressed as a table constraint like this:
CREATE TABLE person (. . .age int,. . .CHECK (age >= 0));
The same basic syntax is used, but the constraint is listed separately. To take advantage of the ability for table constraints to introduce compound restrictions, we can use the logical
AND operator to join multiple conditions from different columns.
For example, in a banking database, a table called
qualified_borrowers might need to check whether individuals have an existing account and the ability to offer collateral in order to qualify for a loan. It might make sense to include both of these in the same check:
CREATE TABLE qualified_borrowers (. . .account_number int,acceptable_collateral boolean,. . .CHECK (account_number IS NOT NULL AND acceptable_collateral = 't'));
Here, we use the
CHECK constraint again to check that the
account_number is not null and that the loan officer has marked the client as having acceptable collateral by checking the
acceptable_collateral column. A table constraint is necessary since multiple columns are being checked.
Now is a good time to mention that although we'll mainly be using the
CREATE TABLE SQL command in these examples to create a new table, you can also add constraints to an existing table with
ALTER TABLE. When using
ALTER TABLE, by default, new constraints cause the values currently in the table to be checked against the new constraint. You can skip this behavior by including the
NOT VALID clause.
Creating names for constraints
Default constraint names
When you create constraints using the syntax above, PostgreSQL automatically chooses a reasonable, but vague, name. In the case of the
qualified_borrowers table above, Postgres would name the constraint
qualified_borrowers_check:
INSERT INTO qualified_borrowers VALUES (123, false);
ERROR: new row for relation "qualified_borrowers" violates check constraint "qualified_borrowers_check"DETAIL: Failing row contains (123, f).
This name gives you information about the table and type of constraint when a constraint is violated. In cases where multiple constraints are present on a table, however, more descriptive names are helpful to help troubleshooting.
Custom constraint names
You can optionally specify the name for your constraints by preceding the constraint definition with the
CONSTRAINT keyword followed by the name.
The basic syntax for adding a custom name is this:
CONSTRAINT <constraint_name> <constraint_type_and_details>
For example, if you wanted to name the constraint in the
qualified_borrowers table
loan_worthiness, you could instead define the table like this:
CREATE TABLE qualified_borrowers (. . .account_number int,acceptable_collateral boolean,. . .CONSTRAINT loan_worthiness CHECK (account_number IS NOT NULL AND acceptable_collateral = 't'));
Now, when we violate a constraint, we get our more descriptive label:
INSERT INTO qualified_borrowers VALUES (123, false);
ERROR: new row for relation "qualified_borrowers" violates check constraint "loan_worthiness"DETAIL: Failing row contains (123, f).
You can name column constraints in the same way:
CREATE TABLE teenagers (. . .age int CONSTRAINT is_teenager CHECK (age >= 13 AND age <= 19),. . .);
PostgreSQL's list of available constraints
Now that we've covered some of the basics of how constraints work, we can take a deeper look at what constraints are available and how they may be used.
Check constraints
Check constraints are a general purpose constraint that allows you to specify an expression involving column or table values that evaluates to a boolean.
You've already seen a few examples of check constraints earlier. Check constraints begin with the keyword
CHECK and then provide an expression enclosed in parentheses. For column constraints, this is placed after the data type declaration. For table constraints, these can be placed anywhere after the columns that they interact with are defined.
For example, we can create a
film_nominations table that contains films that have been nominated and are eligible for a feature length award for 2019:
CREATE TABLE film_nominations (title text,director varchar(250),release_date date CHECK ('01-01-2019' <= release_date AND release_date <= '12-31-2019'),length int,votes int,CHECK (votes >= 10 AND length >= 40));
We have one column check restraint that checks that the
release_date is within 2019. Afterwards, we have a table check constraint ensuring that the film has received enough votes to be nominated and that the length qualifies it for the "feature length" category.
When evaluating check constraints, acceptable values return true. If the new record's values satisfy all type requirements and constraints, the record will be added to the table:
INSERT INTO film_nominations VALUES ('A great film','Talented director','07-16-2019',117,45);
INSERT 0 1
Values that yield false produce an error indicating that the constraint was not satisfied:
INSERT INTO film_nominations VALUES ('A poor film','Misguided director','10-24-2019',128,1);
ERROR: new row for relation "film_nominations" violates check constraint "film_nominations_check"DETAIL: Failing row contains (A poor film, Misguided director, 2019-07-16, 128, 1).
In this case, the film has satisfied every condition except for the number of votes required. PostgreSQL rejects the submission since it does not pass the final table check constraint.
Not null constraints
The
NOT NULL constraint is much more focused. It guarantees that values within a column are not null. While this is a simple constraint, it is used very frequently.
How to add not null constraints in PostgreSQL
To mark a column as requiring a non-null value, add
NOT NULL after the type declaration:
CREATE TABLE national_capitals (country text NOT NULL,capital text NOT NULL,);
In the above example, we have a simple two column table mapping countries to their national capitals. Since both of these are required fields that would not make sense to leave blank, we add the
NOT NULL constraint.
Inserting a null value now results in an error:
INSERT INTO national_capitals VALUES (NULL,'London',);
ERROR: null value in column "country" violates not-null constraintDETAIL: Failing row contains (null, London).
The
NOT NULL constraint functions only as a column constraint (it cannot be used as a table constraint). However, you can easily work around this by using
IS NOT NULL within a table
CHECK constraint.
For example, this offers equivalent guarantees using a table constraint:
CREATE TABLE national_capitals (country text,capital text,CHECK (country IS NOT NULL AND capital IS NOT NULL));
When working with Prisma Client, you can control whether each field is optional or mandatory to get equivalent functionality to the
NOT NULL constraint in PostgreSQL.
Unique constraints
The
UNIQUE constraint tells PostgreSQL that each value within a column must not be repeated. This is useful in many different scenarios where having the same value in multiple records should be impossible.
For example, columns that deals with IDs of any kind should, by definition, have unique values. A social security number, a student or customer ID, or a product UPC (barcode number) would be useless if they were not able to differentiate between specific people or items.
A
UNIQUE constraint can be specified at the column level:
CREATE TABLE supplies (supply_id integer UNIQUE,name text,inventory integer);
They can also be specified as table constraints:
CREATE TABLE supplies (supply_id integer,name text,inventory integer,UNIQUE (supply_id));
One of the advantages of using
UNIQUE table constraints is that it allows you to perform uniqueness checks on a combination of columns. This works by specifying two or more columns that PostgreSQL should evaluate together. The values in individual columns may repeat but the combination of values specified must be unique.
As an example, let's look back at the
national_capitals table we used before:
CREATE TABLE national_capitals (country text NOT NULL,capital text NOT NULL,);
If we wanted to make sure that we don't add multiple records for the same pair, we could add
UNIQUE constraints to the columns here:
CREATE TABLE national_capitals (country text NOT NULL UNIQUE,capital text NOT NULL UNIQUE,);
This would ensure that both the countries and capitals are only present once in each table. However, some countries have multiple capitals. This would mean we may have multiple entries with the same
country value. These wouldn't work with the current design:
INSERT INTO national_capitals VALUES ('Bolivia','Sucre');INSERT INTO national_capitals VALUES ('Bolivia','La Paz');
INSERT 0 1ERROR: duplicate key value violates unique constraint "national_capitals_country_key"DETAIL: Key (country)=(Bolivia) already exists.
If we still want to make sure we don't end up with duplicate entries while allowing for repeated values in individual columns, a unique check on the combination of
country and
capital would suffice:
CREATE TABLE national_capitals (country text,capital text,UNIQUE (country, capital));
Now, we can add both of Bolivia's capitals to the table without an error:
INSERT INTO national_capitals VALUES ('Bolivia','Sucre');INSERT INTO national_capitals VALUES ('Bolivia','La Paz');
INSERT 0 1INSERT 0 1
However, attempting to add the same combination twice is still caught by the constraint:
INSERT INTO national_capitals VALUES ('Bolivia','Sucre');INSERT INTO national_capitals VALUES ('Bolivia','Sucre');
INSERT 0 1ERROR: duplicate key value violates unique constraint "national_capitals_country_capital_key"DETAIL: Key (country, capital)=(Bolivia, Sucre) already exists.
Primary key constraints
The
PRIMARY KEY constraint serves a special purpose. It indicates that the column can be used to uniquely identify a record within the table. This means that it must be reliably unique and that every record must have a value in that column.
Primary keys are recommended for every table not required, and every table may only have one primary key. Primary keys are mainly used to identify, retrieve, modify, or delete individual records within a table. They allow users and administrators to target the operation using an identifier that is guaranteed by PostgreSQL to match exactly one record.
Let's use the
supplies table we saw before as an example:
CREATE TABLE supplies (supply_id integer UNIQUE,name text,inventory integer);
Here we've identified that the
supply_id should be unique. If we wanted to use this column as our primary key (guaranteeing uniqueness and a non-null value), we could simply change the
UNIQUE constraint to
PRIMARY KEY:
CREATE TABLE supplies (supply_id integer PRIMARY KEY,name text,inventory integer);
This way, if we needed to update the inventory amounts for a specific supply, we could target it using the primary key:
INSERT INTO supplies VALUES (38,'nails',5);UPDATE supplies set inventory = 10 WHERE supply_id = 38;
INSERT 0 1UPDATE 1
While many tables use a single column as the primary key, it is also possible to create a primary key using a set of columns, as a table constraint.
The
national_capitals table is a good candidate to demonstrate this. If we wanted to create a primary key using the existing columns, we could replace the
UNIQUE table constraint with
PRIMARY KEY:
CREATE TABLE national_capitals (country text,captial text,PRIMARY KEY (country, capital));
Foreign key constraints
Foreign keys are columns within one table that reference column values within another table. This is desirable and often necessary in a variety of scenarios where tables contain related data. This ability for the database to easily connect and reference data stored in separate tables is one of the primary features of relational databases.
For example, you may have a
orders table to track individual orders and a
customers table to track contact info and information about your customers. It makes sense to put this information separately since customers may have many orders. However, it also makes sense to be able to easily link the records in these two tables to allow more complex operations.
How to create foreign key constraints in PostgreSQL
Let's start by trying to model the
customers table:
CREATE TABLE customers (customer_id serial PRIMARY KEY,first_name text,last_name text,phone_number bigint,);
This table is pretty simple. It includes columns to store the parent's first name, last name, and phone number. It also specifies an ID column that uses the
PRIMARY KEY constraint. The
serial data type is used to automatically generate the next ID in the sequence if an ID is not specified.
For the
orders table, we want to be able to specify information about individual orders. One essential piece of data is what customer placed the order. We can use a foreign key to link the order to the customer without duplicating information. We do this with the
REFERENCES constraint, which defines a foreign key relationship to a column in another table:
CREATE TABLE orders (order_id serial PRIMARY KEY,order_date date,customer integer REFERENCES customers);
Here, we are indicating that the
customer column in the
orders table has a foreign key relationship with the
customers table. Since we do not specify a specific column within the
customers table, PostgreSQL assumes that we want to link to the primary key in the
customers table:
customer_id.
If we try to insert a value into the
orders table that doesn't reference a valid customer, PostgreSQL will reject it:
INSERT INTO orders VALUES (100,'11-19-2019',300);
ERROR: insert or update on table "orders" violates foreign key constraint "orders_customer_fkey"DETAIL: Key (customer)=(300) is not present in table "customers".
If we add the customer first, our order will then be accepted by the system:
INSERT INTO customers VALUES (300,'Jill','Smith','5551235677');INSERT INTO orders VALUES (100,'11-19-2019',300);
INSERT 0 1INSERT 0 1
While the primary key is a great candidate for foreign keys because it guarantees to match only one record, you can also use other columns as long as they're unique. To do so you just have to specify the column in parentheses after the table name in the
REFERENCES definition:
CREATE TABLE example (. . .column type REFERENCES other_table (column));
You can also use sets of columns that are guaranteed unique. To do so, you need to use a table constraint that begins with
FOREIGN KEY and refers to columns you've defined earlier in the table description:
CREATE TABLE example (. . .FOREIGN KEY (column1, column2) REFERENCES other_table (column1, column2));
We cover how to define relations in the Prisma schema in our documentation.
Deciding what to do with foreign keys when deleting or updating
One consideration you'll need to think about when defining foreign key constraints is what to do when a referenced table is deleted or updated.
As an example, let's look at the
customers and
orders tables again. We need to specify how we want the system to respond when we delete a customer from the
customers table when the customer has an associated order in the
orders table.
We can choose between the following options:
- RESTRICT: Choosing to restrict deletions means that PostgreSQL will refuse to delete the
customerrecord if it's referenced by a record in the
orderstable. To delete a customer, you will first have to remove any associated records from the
orderstable. Only then will you be able to remove the value from the customer table.
- CASCADE: Selecting the cascade option means that when we delete the
customerrecord, the records that reference it in the
orderstable are also deleted. This is useful in many cases but must be used with care to avoid deleting data by mistake.
- NO ACTION: The no action option tells PostgreSQL to simply remove the customer and not do anything with the associated
ordersrecords. If the constraint is checked later, it will still cause an error, but this won't happen during the initial deletion. This is the default action if no other is specified.
- SET NULL: This option tells PostgreSQL to set the referencing columns to null when the referenced records are removed. So if we delete a customer from the
customerstable, the
customercolumn in the
orderstable will be set to
NULL.
- Set DEFAULT: If this option is chosen, PostgreSQL will change the referencing column to the default value if the referenced record is deleted. So if the
customercolumn in the
orderstable had a default value and we remove a customer from the
customerstable, the record in the
ordersvalue would be assigned the default value.
These actions can be specified when defining a foreign key constraint by adding
ON DELETE followed by the action. So if we want to remove associated orders from our system when a customer is deleted, we could specify that like this:
CREATE TABLE orders (order_id serial PRIMARY KEY,order_date date,customer integer REFERENCES customers ON DELETE CASCADE);
These type of actions can also be applied when updating a referenced column instead of deleting one by using
ON UPDATE instead of
ON DELETE.
Exclusion constraints
The final type of constraint we'll talk about is exclusion constraints. While constraints like
CHECK can check validity for each row individually, an exclusion constraint checks the values of multiple rows against one another. The
UNIQUE constraint is a specific type of exclusion constraint that checks that each row has a different value for the column or columns in question.
For example, you can use an exclusion constraint to make sure that there is no overlap between two date ranges with an exclusion like this:
CREATE EXTENSION btree_gist;CREATE TABLE bookings (room int,booking_start date,booking_end date,EXCLUDE USING gist (room WITH =,daterange(booking_start, booking_end, '[]') WITH &&));
Here, we have a create table statement for hotel bookings with a room number and a booking start and end date. First, specify
CREATE EXTENSION btree_gist to make sure the index method we'll be using is enabled in the database. Afterwards, we add an exclusion constraint by using the
EXCLUDE USING syntax. We specify
gist as the index method, which tells PostgreSQL how to index and access the values to compare them.
We then list the ways we want to compare items. We specify that
room values should be compared with an equal sign, meaning that the constraint will only match against two rows with the same
room. The
daterange checks the
booking_start and
booking_end columns together as a date range. We include
[] as an optional third parameter to indicate that the range should be compared inclusively. The
&& operator specifies that the date range should check for overlap.
So, in total, the constraint makes sure that the same room is not booked for overlapping dates.
Conclusion
In this tutorial, we learned about how PostgreSQL's constraints can be used to hone in on what specific values are valid for our tables. We talked about the differences between column and table constraints. Afterwards, we walked through the various types of constraints and demonstrated how to use them to restrict what types of input your tables accept.
Constraints are one of many features that help you define your expectations in your data structures. Once you've provided constraints, you can then allow PostgreSQL to validate that any input matches the requirements. This is one small way to use your PostgreSQL database system to enforce guarantees so that your data remains consistent and meaningful.