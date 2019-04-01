Encryption methods usually fall into two categories: symmetric-key encryption and asymmetric encryption. Their definitions are:

Both methods have some inherent vulnerabilities depending on the data status but cover up RBAC missed issues like networking snooping and data theft. This assurance is why MongoDB employs both methods across its databases, depending on the data state.

Encryption in transit

Encryption in transit is securing data when it is in motion from one point to another. Before being sent, the data is encrypted for its “journey” and then decrypted and verified at the reception point. The best visualization is to imagine the data as money transported via an armored van from one bank branch to another to replenish the vault.

MongoDB Atlas supports transport layer security (TSL) and secure socket layer (SSL) for communications between application client and server and within intra-cluster communications by setting certificates for the servers. A certificate is an electronic document used to prove the validity of ownership of a private key. Certificates ensure data is encrypted for transport over a trusted network connection preventing network snooping activities such as packet sniffing or IP/DNS spoofing.

With the inclusion of a public key, we see that MongoDB utilizes asymmetric encryption to secure data in a state of motion. Symmetric encryption would require the encryption key to be communicated between parties over some channel. The single key must remain secure during the transmission and is open to risk at this stage. Asymmetric encryption theoretically solves this insecure transmission problem with its public keys. Encrypted communication can take place without any prior communication.

By encrypting with a public key, the sender’s message can only be decrypted by the intended recipient with their private key. Public key cryptography is advantageous in transit because there is no need to ever share private keys and the use of signatures ensures a recipient can verify that a message comes from a trusted sender.

The downside to asymmetric encryption is that is does take longer than symmetric encryption and requires more resource consumption to achieve. If your data is not actively moving from device to device or network-to-network, then these tradeoffs are not necessary to undertake and symmetric encryption provides ample security.

A potential risk of asymmetric encryption is that if your private key falls into the wrong hands, then all of your messages can be read. MongoDB provides additional security through Forward Secrecy cipher suites. These create an ephemeral session key that is protected by the server’s private key. This session key is never transmitted, and it ensures that even if a server’s private key is compromised, past sessions cannot be decrypted by the compromised private key. MongoDB supports both Ephemeral Diffie-Hellman (DHE) and Ephemeral Elliptic Curve Diffie-Hellman (ECDHE) algorithms.

MongoDB Atlas uses Let’s Encrypt known certificates to authenticate TLS enabled clients once they pass access and authentication controls. TLS protocol provides integrity and authenticity by using certificates between two or more computer applications. MongoDB can communicate across a network that prevents unwanted eavesdropping and tampering by using this protocol. You can refer to the official MongoDB documentation for TLS configuration for clients.