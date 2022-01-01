What is MongoDB?

Join us in celebrating this milestone on April 25-29 with our virtual MongoDB Launch week . There will be exclusive workshops, opportunities for Atlas credits, great swag, and much more!

Each document can have its own structure with as much or as little complexity as needed. MongoDB provides non-SQL methods and commands to manage and query data programmatically or interactively. MongoDB is known for its fast performance, scalability, and for enabling a rapid development pace.

MongoDB is an open-source document-oriented NoSQL database system. Data is stored using JavaScript Object Notation(JSON)-like structures that can be specified at the time of data storage.

The team was developing many custom data stores to accommodate this traffic. They regularly ran into struggles around scalability and agility, which led to the inspiration to create a database that solved for these issues. And voila, MongoDB.

MongoDB was founded in 2007 by Dwight Merriman, Eliot Horowitz, and Kevin Ryan. They previously worked at an internet advertising company that was serving 400,000 ads per second.

How it works

To achieve better scalability and agility, MongoDB works with the JSON variant, Binary JSON, or BSON. BSON accommodates more data types than JSON, giving more flexibility to the types of data that can be stored in MongoDB.

MongoDB data structure Rather than tables made up of rows and columns, MongoDB has collections made up of documents. Documents are comprised of field and value pairs. In comparison to relational databases, the pieces that make up a MongoDB database can loosely be thought of as follows: Relational Document Table = Collection Row = Document Column = Field The basic structure looks as follows: { field1: value1, field2: value2, field3: value3, ... fieldN: valueN } Documents look very similar to a JSON object. Documents can hold any of the available BSON data types as well as other documents, arrays, and arrays of documents. This JSON-style format directly maps to native objects in most modern programming languages, making it a natural choice for developers. An example would look like: var mydoc = { _id: ObjectId("5099803df3f4948bd2f98391"), name: { first: "James", last: "Joyce" }, birth: new Date('Feb 02, 1882'), death: new Date('Jan 14, 1941'), books: [ "Ulysses", "Dubliners","Finnegan's Wake" ], sales : NumberLong(1250000) } _id holds an [ObjectId] .

holds an [ObjectId] . name holds an embedded document that contains the fields first and last .

holds an embedded document that contains the fields and . birth and death hold values of the [Date] type.

and hold values of the [Date] type. books holds an array of [strings] .

holds an array of [strings] . sales holds a value of the [NumberLong] type. Depending on the data model, rather than a single document housing all of the information on James Joyce and his work, a relational database could potentially have an author table and a book table that is joined with something like author_id . In this particular simple use case, the document model simplifies data access and keeps data that is accessed together, stored together.

MongoDB document vs SQL table record Expanding on the previous example, let's look at how a document in MongoDB looks compared to the same record in a relational database. In a relational database, a table storing records might look something like this: primary_key | first_name | last_name | age | email | phone_number | ----------- | ---------- | --------- | --- | -------------------- | ------------ | 1 | Tom | Brown | 38 | tom.b@email.com | 555-3802 | 2 | Sarah | Green | 84 | (NULL) | 555-8088 | 3 | Sam | White | 22 | sammi@123.org | 555-1234 | Whereas, as we saw with our author document previously, a collection of similar documents in MongoDB might be modeled in JSON like this: { primary_key: 1, first_name: "Tom", last_name: "Brown", age: 38, email_address: "tom.b@email.com", phone_number: "555-3802" }, { primary_key: 2, first_name: "Sarah", last_name: "Green", age: 84, phone_number: "555-8088" }, { primary_key: 3, first_name: "Sam", last_name: "White", age: 22, email_address: "sammi@123.org", phone_number: "555-1234", notes: [ "High value customer", "Has a dog named Fido" ] } Deciding on a document database versus a relational database comes down to the type of data that the database is storing and how it should be accessed. MongoDB's documents promote flexibility over rigidity and ease the way data is accessed from an application.