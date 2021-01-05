Top 11 Node.js ORMs, Query Builders & Database Libraries in 2021

Introduction Choosing an ORM or query builder for your Node.js app can be daunting. There are many different libraries that allow you to query and manipulate data from your JavaScript application, and each varies in its design and level of abstraction. This article is meant as a jumping-off point for choosing a library and summarizing data that a developer would look up before picking a tool for their project. It attempts to remain objective and make as few value judgments as possible. It does not attempt to choose "one best library" or rank packages in an opinionated fashion. Instead, it summarizes the most popular Node.js query builders, ORMs, and database toolkits and describes their project health. This is done using criteria like popularity, repo activity, developer support, and project maturity.

Criteria: Evaluating Database Libraries This article will focus on the most popular Node.js query builders, ORMs, and database toolkits. Database drivers and newer libraries will briefly be considered at the end. Type safety and TypeScript support are not covered and will be evaluated in a forthcoming article. Libraries will be briefly summarized and evaluated according to the following criteria: Criteria Description Evaluated by Popularity How popular is the library amongst developers? GitHub stars, npm downloads & compound monthly growth rate in npm downloads Repo Activity How active is development in the repo? Commits, releases, merged PRs & GitHub issues Support Will the developer be well supported? Documentation quality, StackOverflow and Reddit presences, Gitter/Slack/IRC channels & GitHub issues Maturity & Stability How new is this project? Is it stable and backed by supporters? npm module and GitHub repo age, maintenance, financial investment, corporate backing & production use cases The month of data considered for this article is January 5th 2021 to February 5th 2021. Note that the packages on this page are presented in no particular order, meaning the list does not represent a dedicated ranking. This criteria is not exhaustive and you should choose the tool that best suits your project and programming preferences.

SQL, Query Builders, and ORMs Libraries to query and manipulate data can broadly be grouped into three categories, each operating at a different level of abstraction. From lowest to highest these are: Database drivers, clients and connectors, like node-postgres

Query builders, like Knex.js that operate at a level above database clients and allow you to write JavaScript code to manipulate and query data

Object-relational mapping tools (ORMs) like Sequelize and database toolkits like Prisma that allow the developer to work with models, abstract entities that correspond to database tables Many tools blur the lines between these and allow the developer to drop down to lower levels when additional flexibility or control is necessary. To learn more, please consult Comparing SQL, query builders, and ORMs from Prisma’s Data Guide.

Prisma Evaluation Summary Popularity : Popular

: Popular Repo Activity : Very active

: Very active Support : Strong

: Strong Maturity and Stability: Newer

Newer Supported Databases: MySQL, PostgreSQL & SQLite (more planned) Overview Website

GitHub

npm: @prisma/cli

npm: @prisma/client Prisma differs from most ORMs in that models are not defined in classes but in the Prisma schema, the main configuration and data model definition file used by the Prisma toolkit. In the Prisma schema you define your data source, like a PostgreSQL database, and models, like users and posts and the relations between them. Using this schema, Prisma generates a Client that exposes a Create-Read-Update-Delete (CRUD) API, which you then use to query your database. This Prisma Client functions as a rich query builder that you can use in your Node.js app to return plain JavaScript objects, not instances of a model class. Popularity With 7.9k stars on the Prisma GitHub repository, Prisma is a popular database tool among Node developers, comparable to established libraries like Bookshelf.js and Objection.js, but not quite as popular as libraries like Sequelize and TypeORM, which have more than 20k GitHub stars. It should be noted that Prisma has only been released for production in June 2020 while most other tools have been around for several years. In terms of npm downloads, with 159k weekly downloads at the time period considered, it is higher than tools like Bookshelf.js and Objection.js but is not quite in the same tier as Sequelize, TypeORM, and Mongoose. It is however growing at a higher rate among all the major tools considered for this article, with 132% npm download growth in the last 6 months. For comparison, the average growth in downloads over the last 6 months is 42% for all the tools considered in this article. Evaluation: Popular Repo Activity It is safe to say that the Prisma GitHub repo is the most active out of all the tools considered for this article. With 210 commits in the month of data considered for this article, 3 releases, and 180 merged PRs, Prisma is under active development. New features, bug fixes, and updates are pushed frequently, with new versions released every two weeks. Evaluation: Very active Support Although Prisma hasn't been around as long as some of the other tools considered here, it benefits from a strong and active developer support network. Its documentation is well-organized, being actively expanded, and is quite thorough. If you have a question, you can use the Prisma Slack channel, ask on their GitHub Discussions page, or file a GitHub Issue, all of which are quite active. Although there isn't quite as large a library of StackOverflow questions to draw from, the library of answered queries on GitHub discussions and Reddit more than makes up for this. Evaluation: Strong Maturity and Stability Prisma was first created and released in 2016, making it one of the newer tools being considered for this article. It has gone through several iterations and redesigns, beginning as Graphcool, a GraphQL backend-as-a-service. Graphcool then pivoted into a database and GraphQL tool to become Prisma 1.0, a very popular project with 16.9k GitHub stars. Prisma 2.0, released in beta in 2020, then shed both the Prisma server and GraphQL layer to become the JavaScript and TypeScript ORM alternative it is today. Prisma 2.0 is an open-source JavaScript ORM being maintained, supported, and actively developed by the private company Prisma, which recently closed a twelve-million-dollar Series A funding round. Prisma hires full-time engineers, developer advocates, technical writers, and more to maintain and build Prisma. This means that developers can be assured that they will be well-supported when implementing Prisma as their JavaScript database interface. Evaluation: Newer Database Support Prisma currently supports PostgreSQL, MySQL, and SQLite. Notable Features Work directly with JavaScript objects and not classes and instances

A "single source of truth," the Prisma Schema, to reduce object-relational impedance mismatch

Type-safe database queries

Autogenerated migrations (preview)

Intuitive relations API

VSCode plugin

Autocompletion support For a full list of features consult Database Features from the Prisma official documentation. Usage example Relation query (fetch all posts by a given user, given user’s email): const postsByUser = await prisma . user . findOne ( { where : { email : 'alice@prisma.io' } } ) . posts ( ) Summary Although Prisma is a newer database tool and has gone through several iterations and redesigns, its unique, schema-centric architecture stands in contrast to typical ORMs which use JavaScript Classes to define models. It benefits from the backing of a funded company and paid developers, as well as an active support community and quick development cycle. It is a popular, fast-growing choice, and is here to stay.

Sequelize Evaluation Summary Popularity : Very popular

: Very popular Repo Activity : Somewhat active

: Somewhat active Support : Average

: Average Maturity and Stability: Very mature

Very mature Supported Databases: MySQL, MariaDB, SQLite and Microsoft SQL Server Overview Website

GitHub

npm: sequelize Sequelize is an established, mature, promise-based Node.js ORM that supports Postgres, MySQL, MariaDB, SQLite, and Microsoft SQL Server. It follows the traditional ORM pattern of defining models by extending a Model class. Operations like SELECT and INSERT are then performed using class methods. Relations are also defined using class methods like hasMany() and belongsTo() . Popularity With 22.8k GitHub stars and 974k npm weekly downloads in the time period considered, Sequelize is the most popular relational database ORM considered in this article. It is still growing, with a 39% growth in npm downloads over the past 6 months. For comparison, the next most popular relational database ORM is TypeORM, with 547k weekly npm downloads. (Mongoose is also very popular but only supports MongoDB.) Evaluation: Very popular Repo Activity In the time period considered, 2 new versions of Sequelize were released and 50 commits pushed (across all branches). 5 PRs were merged and one of the contributors shared that he will be dedicating more time in 2021. This indicates that Sequelize is not dormant but only somewhat active. Evaluation: Somewhat active Support Having been around for close to ten years, you are likely to find support for Sequelize through StackOverflow or Reddit searches. Its documentation is extensive, contains numerous usage examples, and also some more theoretical discussions of usage patterns (for example its Associations documentation). However, Sequelize's GitHub Issues and Slack channel could use some love, with many queries going unanswered. Evaluation: Average Maturity and Stability Sequelize is one of the most mature Node ORMs available. It is no longer a rapidly shifting project and development lately seems to be maintenance-focussed on bug fixes and documentation updates. It is a stable tool that relies entirely on open-source contributions from maintainers and the Sequelize community. According to its documentation, it has some notable users like WalmartLabs and Bitovi. Evaluation: Very mature Database Support Postgres, MySQL, MariaDB, SQLite and Microsoft SQL Server. It also supports CockroachDB using an external package. Notable Features Familiar ORM interface and ActiveRecord usage patterns

Detailed control over transactions and how they are executed

Supports many databases

Ability to use multiple read replicas

Eager and Lazy loading of relations

Synchronizing database based on defined Models For a full list of features, consult the Sequelize official documentation. Usage example Relation query (all posts by a specific user, eager loading): const user = await User . findOne ( { where : { email : 'alice@sequelize.org' , } , include : Post , } ) Summary Sequelize is an established, stable ActiveRecord ORM and due to its popularity and heavy use over the years, you can expect to find support from places like StackOverflow, Reddit, and GitHub Issues. However, the project has stagnated more recently and does not seem to be as active as it once was.

TypeORM Evaluation Summary Popularity : Very popular

: Very popular Repo Activity : Active

: Active Support : Good

: Good Maturity and Stability: Mature

Mature Supported Databases: MySQL, MariaDB, PostgreSQL, CockroachDB, SQLite, Microsoft SQL Server, Oracle, SAP Hana, sql.js Overview Website

GitHub

npm: TypeORM TypeORM is a Hibernate-influenced JavaScript and TypeScript ORM that can run on multiple platforms like Node.js, web browsers, and Cordova. It was built with TypeScript and type support in mind and supports both main ORM architecture patterns, Data Mapper and Active Record, offering the developer flexibility to choose between the two. It also includes a query builder. Popularity Since its release in 2016, TypeORM has grown very rapidly to become one of the most popular JavaScript and TypeScript ORMs. It has 22.9k stars on GitHub and 547k weekly npm downloads, making it one of the most popular ORM choices, along with Sequelize and Mongoose. Evaluation: Very popular Repo Activity TypeORM's GitHub repo is active. In the past month, 32 commits were pushed (to all branches), and 31 PRs were merged. There seems to be no strict release schedule, with the latest release occurring on January 12, and the previous occurring in November 2020. Recent commits include a mix of documentation additions and modifications, bug fixes, tests, and some new features. Evaluation: Active Support TypeORM's documentation is good, however it mostly consists of minimal usage examples and familiarity with ORM and database concepts like migrations, relations, and ORM patterns like Data Mapper and Active Record are assumed. You should be prepared to seek external resources when working with TypeORM and spend some time learning different usage patterns to effectively implement it in your stack. It has a somewhat active Slack Community and moderate Reddit and StackOverflow presences, however you are unlikely to get much help using GitHub issues. Evaluation: Good Maturity and Stability Although comparable in maturity to Prisma, TypeORM's design has shifted less since its initial release as a Hibernate-influenced ORM built for TypeScript (that also works well with JavaScript). It is entirely dependent on open-source contributions, but has some support with a roughly \$15000 annual budget from OpenCollective contributions. Notable corporate contributors include Cockroach Labs, Aplas, and VoterCircle Inc. Evaluation: Mature Database Support MySQL, MariaDB, PostgreSQL, CockroachDB, SQLite, Microsoft SQL Server, Oracle, SAP Hana, sql.js Notable Features Supports both Data Mapper and Active Record ORM patterns

Powerful and flexible query builder

Strong TypeScript support

Eager and lazy loading of relations

Automatic migrations generation

Transaction support

Supports many databases For a full list of features, consult the TypeORM GitHub README. Usage example Query all posts by a specific user in TypeORM : const userRepository = getRepository ( User ) const user = await userRepository . findOne ( id , { relations : [ 'posts' ] , } ) Summary TypeORM and Sequelize are the two most popular relational database ORMs. TypeORM differs from Sequelize in that it offers a little more flexibility, allowing you to choose between different usage patterns and also includes a powerful query builder. TypeORM supports many popular databases, and the project is still active, although entirely dependent on its open source contributors.

Mongoose Evaluation Summary Popularity : Very popular

: Very popular Repo Activity : Active

: Active Support : Good

: Good Maturity and Stability: Mature

Mature Supported Databases: MongoDB Overview Website

GitHub

npm: Mongoose Mongoose is a popular and well maintained Node.js object modeling tool for MongoDB. Strictly speaking, Mongoose is an object document mapper, because MongoDB is a document based database. It allows you to model your data using schemas and it includes built-in type casting, validation, query building, and business logic hooks. Popularity Mongoose is the most popular JavaScript data modeling tool for MongoDB databases. It has 22.2k stars on GitHub and 1.2 million weekly npm downloads. Evaluation: Very popular Repo Activity Mongoose's GitHub repo is quite active. In the past month there were 179 commits across branches, and 23 merged PRs. Recent commits have focussed on bug fixes and adding tests. Minor releases seem to be quite frequent, with 6 in the time period considered. Evaluation: Active Support Mongoose's documentation consists of usage guides for its most common operations, like querying, creating models, and validation. Its API docs also contain many useful snippets. It has a Slack and Gitter community (although both are relatively quiet), and you can expect to find a lot of support and tips on Reddit and StackOverflow. Its GitHub issues section also is quite active, with most issues receiving some sort of response or support from maintainers or other Mongoose users. Evaluation: Good Maturity and Stability Mongoose has been around since 2011, making it one of the most mature projects considered in this article. If you want to use a Node.js ODM with MongoDB, you can trust that the Mongoose interface is not going to radically change and that it will be kept up to date with MongoDB releases. It boasts an impressive amount of open-source financial backing with a \$110k annual budget derived entirely from OpenCollective contributors. Through a series of acquisitions, Automattic, the company that owns Wordpress.com, Tumblr, and Simplenote, inherited Mongoose. Terra Vera, SixPlus, and Payment Ninja are all built using Mongoose. Evaluation: Mature Database Support MongoDB Notable Features Schemas and Models for your NoSQL database

Validators, pre and post middleware hooks

Reference documents in other collections using populate()

Subdocuments: nest schemas in other schemas For a full list of features, consult the Mongoose official documentation. Usage example Relation query (fetch all posts by a given user, given user’s email): const userWithPosts = await User . findOne ( { email : 'alice@mongoose.com' } ) . populate ( 'posts' ) Summary If you're using a MongoDB database with Node and want to use an ODM, Mongoose is a safe bet. It is a popular, mature project that continues to be actively maintained. It allows you to define a schema to model your data and provides features like validation, type casting, population, middleware, custom methods and query helpers.

Bookshelf.js Evaluation Summary Popularity : Popular

: Popular Repo Activity : Not very active

: Not very active Support : Average

: Average Maturity and Stability: Mature

Mature Supported Databases: PostgreSQL, MySQL, and SQLite Overview Website

GitHub

npm: Bookshelf Bookshelf.js is Node.js ORM built on top of the Knex.js query builder library. It is inspired by the Data Mapper ORM pattern and provides a pared-down interface for modeling and interacting with your data. Popularity With 6.1k GitHub stars, Bookshelf.js isn't quite as popular as Sequelize and TypeORM but is in the same range as Objection.js, Prisma, and Waterline.js. It has 94k weekly downloads (compared to Sequelize's 974k), which means that although it may not be as widely adopted it still has a core base of developers who prefer its leaner interface. It is growing comparatively slowly, with an increase of 16% in npm download in the last 6 months. Evaluation: Popular Repo Activity In the past month, there were no commits in the Bookshelf repo, no releases, and no merged pull requests. Recent commits include some docs cleanup, updates to keep it in line with Knex.js, and the addition of some tests. The last release at the time of writing was 1.2.0 on June 7th. Evaluation: Not very active Support Bookshelf's core documentation consists of a brief quick start guide and some code snippets on creating different relation types. Its API docs, however, are quite extensive and contain many usage examples. Bookshelf has an IRC channel, but there are only 7 members in it and it seems pretty quiet. Similarly, support on StackOverflow and Reddit is lighter. Your best bet is its GitHub Issues page. Evaluation: Average Maturity and Stability Bookshelf.js has been around since 2013 and is quite mature at this point. Among its notable users are Ghost, Soapee, NodeZA, Sunday Cook, and FlyptoX. It is an open-source package with few maintainers and no financial or corporate backing. Evaluation: Mature Database Support PostgreSQL, MySQL, and SQLite. Notable Features Lean interface with a streamlined set of ORM features

Built on top of Knex.js so can drop down and use query builder as necessary

Promise and callback interfaces

Eager and nested-eager relation loading

Supports transactions

Community plugins to extend functionality For a full list of features, consult the Bookshelf.js official documentation. Usage example Relation query (fetch all posts by a given user, given user’s email): const userWithPosts = await User . where ( “email” , “alice@bookshelf . js” ) . fetch ( { withRelated : [ “posts” ] } ) ; Summary Bookshelf.js is a pared-down ORM that gives you the standard set of data modeling, querying, and manipulation tools. Since it's built on top of the Knex.js query builder, you can always drop down and write more involved queries if you find yourself limited by its interface. It is not as active a project as some of the other tools considered in this article, but has been around for a long time and has a core user base that prefers its streamlined style.

Objection.js Evaluation Summary Popularity : Popular

: Popular Repo Activity : Somewhat active

: Somewhat active Support : Good

: Good Maturity and Stability: Mature

Mature Supported Databases: SQLite, Postgres and MySQL Overview Website

GitHub

npm: Objection Objection.js is self-described as more of a "relational query builder" than an ORM. Like Bookshelf.js, it is built on top of the powerful Knex.js query builder library, and so builds ORM-like features on top of a flexible query builder that you can always drop down to. Objection to ORM Hatred, written by the creator of the Objection.js library, concisely summarizes its design goals and where it fits in the raw SQL-to-ORM spectrum. Popularity With 5.8k GitHub stars and 98k weekly npm downloads, Objection.js ranks close to Bookshelf.js and Prisma in terms of popularity, with Prisma edging out above. They are all not quite as popular as Sequelize and TypeORM, both in the 20k+ star and over 500k weekly download range. Evaluation: Popular Repo Activity The Objection.js repo had 26 commits and 4 merged PRs in the time period considered for this article. The last Objection release was on January 29, and included some bug fixes. Although not as active as projects like Prisma and TypeORM, it is actively maintained. Evaluation: Somewhat active Support Objection's docs consist of a usage guide covering its main functionality, like creating models and relations, querying, transactions, hooks, and validation. It also contains API docs and a "Recipe Book" with examples for common operations like joins and subqueries. You won't find much help on StackOverflow, but the project's Gitter is fairly active and supportive, it has a moderate Reddit presence, and its maintainer frequently responds to GitHub issues. Evaluation: Good Maturity and Stability Objection has been out since 2015 and is a mature project. It does not seem to have any sort of financial or corporate backing and is maintained by the open-source community. For a list of production use cases of Objection.js, consult [Who uses objection.js in production?] (Who uses objection.js in production?) Evaluation: Mature Database Support SQLite, Postgres and MySQL Notable Features Built on top of Knex.js

Eager loading

Transaction support

Validate models against JSON Schema

Query hooks (pre/post insert, update, etc.)

Graph upserts

Paging For a full list of features, consult the Objection.js GitHub README. Usage example Relation query (fetch all posts by a given user, given user’s email): const user = await User . query ( ) . findOne ( { email : 'alice@objection.js' , } ) const posts = await user . $relatedQuery ( 'posts' ) Summary Objection.js is most similar to Bookshelf.js in that it builds a set of ORM-like features on top of the Knex.js query builder library. Objection.js seems to be more actively maintained and better documented, and many Objection.js developers formerly worked with Bookshelf.js according to [Who uses objection.js in production?] (Who uses objection.js in production?)

Waterline Evaluation Summary Popularity : Somewhat Popular

: Somewhat Popular Repo Activity : Not very active

: Not very active Support : Average

: Average Maturity and Stability: Mature

Mature Supported Databases: MySQL, PostgreSQL, MongoDB. Via community adapters: Redis, MS-SQL, Oracle, and many more. Overview Website

GitHub

npm: Waterline Waterline is the default ORM used in the Sails Node.js framework. Part of its design is to allow you to use "write once, use anywhere" data manipulation code, so that you can write code to query or manipulate your data whether it lives in a MySQL, PostgreSQL, MongoDB, or other database. Popularity Waterline is a popular ORM, with 5.3k GitHub stars and 32k weekly npm downloads. However, its downloads are growing at a slower rate than the other libraries considered in this article, with a 12% growth in downloads over the past 6 months. Its 32k npm weekly downloads make it the least popular of all the tools evaluated. Evaluation: Somewhat popular Repo Activity Waterline's GitHub repo does not seem to be very active these days, with 0 commits and merged PRs in the month of data considered. Its last release was on May 29, with the release before that occurring in February of 2019. This last release consisted of a single commit bugfix. Evaluation: Not very active Support You are most likely going to be on your own if you run into any issues with Waterline. Its docs consists of a short section in the Sails.js docs, although its API is documented quite extensively and contains numerous usage examples. You can find additional support on the Sails Gitter (which seems to be quite active), and using GitHub Issues, although it will be on the Sails framework GitHub Issues page. It may be some time before you get an answer to your question or a fix gets pushed for your bug, though. Evaluation: Average Maturity and Stability Waterline has been around since 2013 and is a mature package with a stable API. As part of the Sails.js JavaScript framework, it is managed and maintained by the Sails Company, a private, seed funded company that incubated at the Y Combinator startup incubator. Sails.js is a popular JavaScript framework used by Verizon, Postman, JetBlue, etc. but it is unclear how many production use cases depend on the standalone Waterline library. Evaluation: Mature Database Support MySQL, PostgreSQL, MongoDB. Via community adapters: Redis, MS-SQL, Oracle, and many more. Notable Features Write database-agnostic code

Populate relations between models, even if the data for different models lives in different databases For a full list of features, consult the Waterline ORM GitHub README. Usage example Relation query (fetch all posts by a given user, given user’s email): const userWithPosts = await User . find ( { email : 'alice@waterline.js' } ) . populate ( 'posts' ) Summary Waterline is the ORM/ODM built-in to the Sails.js JavaScript framework and as such its principal goal has been to support multiple database types (both relational and NoSQL) without having to rewrite code. In recent months the project has stagnated and support is not as strong as for some of the other libraries considered in this article.

Knex.js (Query Builder) Evaluation Summary Popularity : Very popular

: Very popular Repo Activity : Active

: Active Support : Good

: Good Maturity and Stability: Mature

Mature Supported Databases: PostgreSQL, Amazon Redshift, MySQL, MariaDB, SQLite, MSSQL Overview Website

GitHub

npm: knex Knex.js is a Node.js query builder (not ORM) that supports multiple databases and includes features like transaction support, connection pooling, and a streaming interface. It allows you to work at a level above the database driver and avoid writing SQL by hand. However, as it is a lower level library, familiarity with SQL and relational database concepts like joins and indices is expected. Popularity With 13.7k GitHub stars and 711k weekly npm downloads, Knex.js is a very popular JavaScript query builder. Evaluation: Very popular Repo Activity In the month of data considered, Knex.js had 47 commits pushed across all branches and 36 merged PRs. The last new versions of the library was released on December 2. Recent commits include bug fixes, features, and docs improvements. Evaluation: Active Support Knex.js's docs mostly consist of full documentation of its API, which is extensive but can be quite spartan. Familiarity with relational databases, SQL, and its core set of features (joining, transactions, connections, etc.) is expected. It hosts an gitter channel which isn't very active, but you may be able to find some support on StackOverflow and Reddit. Its GitHub Issues page seems to be quite active so you can be sure that your query will get looked at by a project maintainer. Evaluation: Good Maturity and Stability Knex has been around since 2013 and is a mature project. It was designed as a "batteries-included" JavaScript query builder that supports multiple database drivers, and since then its interface has not changed much. It is an open-source project maintained entirely by the community, and although it is not as active as some of the other libraries considered in this article, minor releases are frequent and a handful of contributors continue to push fixes and improvements to the library. Evaluation: Mature Database Support PostgreSQL, Amazon Redshift, MySQL, MariaDB, SQLite, MSSQL Notable Features Callback and Promise interfaces

Stream interface

Query and Schema Builders

Transaction Support

Connection Pooling

Standardizing responses between different query clients and dialects For a full list of features, consult the knex.js GitHub README. Usage example JOIN query (fetch all posts by a given user, given user’s email): const posts = await knex ( 'posts' ) . join ( 'users' , { 'users.id' : 'posts.user_id' , 'users.email' : 'alice@knex.js' } ) . select ( '*' ) Summary Knex.js is different from most of the database tools considered in this article as it is not an ORM or an abstraction layer that sits above your database used to model your data. It is a powerful, flexible query builder that acts as a wrapper around database drivers, allowing you to simplify some of your queries and remove boilerplate SQL. It is the most popular "pure" JavaScript query builder and is an actively maintained, mature project.

Other notable libraries This article has focussed on some of the most popular Node.js ORMs, database tools, and query builders, but there are several other tools you may wish to consider for your project: MassiveJS Website

GitLab

npm MassiveJS is a Node.js database tool for PostgreSQL that builds abstractions for working with your database but is not a full-blown ORM with models and entities. Similar to Prisma, it can connect to your database and introspect its schemas to build an API for the data model encoded in your database. It includes a dynamic query builder and transaction support, and is designed for PostgreSQL so supports its unique feature set like array fields and operations, regular expression matching, foreign tables, and materialized views. Mikro-ORM Website

GitHub

npm Mikro-ORM is a newer TypeScript ORM that also supports vanilla JavaScript. Since it is primarily a TypeScript ORM, it was not fully evaluated for this article. Mikro-ORM is a fast growing project that is very active on GitHub and is strongly supported by its developers. Influenced by Doctrine (a PHP ORM), it is a Data Mapper, Identity Map, and Unit of Work influenced ORM. Some of its features include automatic transaction handling, support for multiple databases, a built-in Knex.js-based Query Builder, and Schema and Entity generators. Slonik GitHub

npm Slonik sits at a level just above the node-postgres database driver. It is a collection of utilities that builds in type safety, query mocking, connection and transaction handling, detailed logging, value interpolation, and many other features. You will still have to write raw SQL but it's designed to add a level of safety and efficiency when working with a PostgreSQL database. The library was released in 2017 and is still quite active and supported on GitHub. Database Drivers At the lowest level of the abstraction spectrum sit database drivers, which can be used to interact directly with your database using its query language. Summarizing every Node.js database client goes beyond the scope of this article but for convenience purposes, here is a list of the main database drivers: PostgreSQL: node-postgres, pg-promise

node-postgres, pg-promise MySQL: mysql, node-mysql2, mysql-connector-nodejs

mysql, node-mysql2, mysql-connector-nodejs SQLite: node-sqlite3

node-sqlite3 MSSQL : node-sqlserver-v8, node-mssql, tedious

: node-sqlserver-v8, node-mssql, tedious MongoDB : node-mongodb-native

: node-mongodb-native Redis: node-redis, ioredis

Summary Library Type Popularity Activity Support Maturity and Stability Officially Supported Databases Prisma ORM + Query Builder 💜💜 🌳🌳🌳🌳 🔵🔵🔵🔵 Newer, backed by the company Prisma PostgreSQL, MySQL, MariaDB, SQLite, MSSQL (Preview) Sequelize ORM 💜💜💜 🌳🌳 🔵🔵 Mature, no Funding PostgreSQL, MySQL, MariaDB, SQLite, MSSQL TypeORM ORM + Query Builder 💜💜💜 🌳🌳🌳 🔵🔵🔵 Mature, OpenCollective Funded (\$15k) PostgreSQL, MySQL, MariaDB SQLite, MSSQ, CockroachDB, Oracle, Sap Hana Mongoose ODM + Query Builder 💜💜💜 🌳🌳🌳 🔵🔵🔵 Mature, OpenCollective Funded (\$100k), backed by Automattic MongoDB Bookshelf.js ORM + Query Builder (knex.js) 💜💜 🌳 🔵🔵 Mature, no Funding PostgreSQL, MySQL, SQLite Objection.js ORM + Query Builder (knex.js) 💜💜 🌳🌳 🔵🔵🔵 Mature, no Funding PostgreSQL, MySQL, SQLite Waterline ORM 💜 🌳 🔵🔵 Mature, backed by Sails Company PostgreSQL, MySQL, MongoDB Knex.js Query Builder 💜💜💜 🌳🌳🌳 🔵🔵🔵 Mature, no Funding PostgreSQL, MySQL, MariaDB, SQlite, MSSQL, Oracle, Amazon Redshift