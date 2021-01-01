Introduction

The role of databases within many organizations has evolved over time. While reliance on data to build applications, make business decisions, and provide value in larger ecosystems has increased, the management of the database software and infrastructure itself has, in many cases, shifted.

While these assets have traditionally been operated by the organization itself, their management has increasingly been outsourced to external providers. The first iteration of this idea was to move to managed databases, where a provider manages the infrastructure and software while allowing the user to adjust settings and set scaling policies.

More recently, this idea has evolved to serverless databases, where the entire infrastructure, data storage, and underlying architecture is entirely managed by the provider and the user only accesses the data they manage through API-like interactions.

In this guide, we'll talk about the differences between traditionally deployed databases and their serverless counterparts. We will discuss managed database offerings where appropriate to help distinguish between the different options providers offer. Learning about these different concepts can help you understand the trade-offs between different offerings and make an informed decision about what type of database management would make sense for your own projects.