SQLite
Importing and exporting data in SQLite
Overview
This document describes how you can export data from and import data into a SQLite database. You can learn more about this topic in the official SQLite docs.
Data export with
sqlite3
sqlite3 is a native SQLite command line utility you can use for various workflows across your SQLite database. To see all the options for this command, run:
sqlite3 --help
Exporting data is typically done with the
.dump command within the
sqlite3 prompt.
To export data, you need to enter the
sqlite3 prompt and point it to the location of your SQLite database file (this will sometimes have a
.db suffix):
sqlite3 ./dev.db
Once you're in the prompt, you can export data as follows:
.output ./backup.sql.dump.exit
Alternatively, you can export a specific table by adding the table name after the
.dump command in the prompt. For example the following command only dumps the
users table:
.output ./backup_users.sql.dump users.exit
If you want to exclude all data and only export the database schema (DDL), you can use
.schema instead of
.dump:
.output ./backup_schema.sql.schema.exit
Importing data from SQL files
After having used the
.dump command inside the
sqlite3 prompt to export your SQLite database as an SQL file, you can restore the state of the database by feeding the SQL file back into
sqlite3 using the
.read command.
Before you can use the
.read command, you need to enter the
sqlite3 prompt and point it to your SQLite database file:
sqlite3 ./restore.db
Now you can import the data from your SQL files as follows:
.read ./backup.sql.exit
Conclusion
Exporting data from SQLite and ingesting it again to recreate your data structures and populate databases is a good way to migrate data, as well as back up and recover. Understanding how the
.dump and
.read commands work together to accomplish this task will help you transfer data across the boundaries of your databases.