This document describes how you can export data from and import data into a SQLite database. You can learn more about this topic in the official SQLite docs .

Data export with sqlite3

sqlite3 is a native SQLite command line utility you can use for various workflows across your SQLite database. To see all the options for this command, run:

sqlite3 --help

Exporting data is typically done with the .dump command within the sqlite3 prompt.

To export data, you need to enter the sqlite3 prompt and point it to the location of your SQLite database file (this will sometimes have a .db suffix):

sqlite3 ./dev.db

Once you're in the prompt, you can export data as follows:

.output ./backup.sql .dump .exit

Alternatively, you can export a specific table by adding the table name after the .dump command in the prompt. For example the following command only dumps the users table:

.output ./backup_users.sql .dump users .exit

If you want to exclude all data and only export the database schema (DDL), you can use .schema instead of .dump :