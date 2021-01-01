MySQL
Overview
MySQL is one of the most popular relational databases in the world, offering fast performance and production-ready power. Learn how to take advantage of MySQL's features for your project or website.
In this section
- 5 ways to host MySQL databases
- Setting up a local MySQL database
- Connecting to MySQL databases
- Authentication and authorization
- How to create and delete databases and tables in MySQL
- An introduction to MySQL data types
- An introduction to MySQL column and table constraints
- Inserting and modifying data
- Reading and querying data