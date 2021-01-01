PostgreSQL
Overview
PostgreSQL is a feature rich object-relational database that offers incredible power and flexibility while maintaining standards compliance. Learn how to configure and use PostgreSQL to take advantage of its best features.
In this section
- The benefits of PostgreSQL
- Getting to know PostgreSQL
- 5 ways to host PostgreSQL databases
- Setting up a local PostgreSQL database
- Connecting to PostgreSQL databases
- Authentication and authorization
- How to create and delete databases and tables in PostgreSQL
- An introduction to PostgreSQL data types
- An introduction to PostgreSQL column and table constraints
- Inserting and modifying data
- Reading and querying data
- Short guides