This page explains how to install and configure a MongoDB database server and the default mongo shell . This guide will cover how to install and set up these components on your computer for local access.

Setting up MongoDB on Windows

MongoDB provides a native Windows installer to install and configure your databases.

Visit the download page for the MongoDB Community Server and select the latest msi package available for Windows. Click Download to get the installer:

Once the download is complete, double click on the file to run the installer (you may have to confirm that you wish to allow the program to make changes to your computer):

Click Next on the initial page to continue.

On the next page, read and review the end-user license agreement and check the box confirming that you agree to the terms

Click Next to continue.

The next page allows you to choose which components you wish to install:

Choose the Complete installation to install all of the MongoDB components.

The next screen allows you to customize the installation location and other configuration items:

The default values should work well for most scenarios. Click Next when you are satisfied with your selections.

Next, choose whether you want to install MongoDB Compass, a graphical interface that you can use to connect to and manage MongoDB servers. This component is optional:

Click Next after making your decision.

The next screen indicates that the pre-installation configuration is complete and that MongoDB is ready to install:

Click Install to begin installing all of the MongoDB components on your computer.

Once the installation is complete, MongoDB Compass may open automatically. If so, you can ignore it for now.

Now that MongoDB is installed, we can run the server and connect to it using the included MongoDB shell. Both of these components are run from the command line.

In your start menu, type cmd and click on the Windows Command Prompt to launch a terminal session.

Before you run the server, you need to create the default directory where MongoDB stores its data: \data\db . You can create that directory by typing:

md \data\db

Afterwards, you can start up the MongoDB server by typing in the absolute path to the mongod.exe executable file. Part of the path contains the MongoDB version number that you installed, so your installation path may be slightly different than the one used below:

C:\Program Files\MongoDB\Server\4.4\bin\mongod.exe

If everything is functioning correctly, the server will start up and output diagnostic information to the console. To verify that the startup was successful, look for a message that indicates that it is now accepting connections from clients:

To connect to your running MongoDB server, open another Command Prompt window. Similar to before, we need to type in the absolute path to the executable file.

In this case, we are trying to run the mongo.exe executable so, taking into account the differences in version numbers, the command should look something like this:

C:\Program Files\MongoDB\Server\4.4\bin\mongo.exe

Once the shell connects to the server, it will print information about the connection and drop you into a MongoDB prompt:

To verify that the server is responding to commands, run the show dbs command:

If you installed the MongoDB Compass component, you can also connect to and manage your MongoDB server from a graphical interface.

Open up MongoDB Compass to begin.

The initial screen will give you the opportunity to connect to a running MongoDB server by providing a connection string:

If you click Connect without entering any information, Compass will automatically attempt to connect to a local MongoDB server running with the default configuration.

Click Connect to connect to the MongoDB server you are running.

Once Compass connects to your local server, it will display information about the databases within and allow you to manage your data using a friendly graphical interface:

When you are finished working with your MongoDB server, you can stop each of the components.

In MongoDB Compass, click the Connect menu and select Disconnect to drop the connection to your MongoDB server. Afterwards, you can safely close the MongoDB Compass application.

In the MongoDB shell, you can type exit to end your session.