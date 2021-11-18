Introduction

The introduction of serverless capabilities into the developer landscape has transformed the way a lot of people work with their data and build their applications. In order to best understand using serverless architecture, it is important to understand the terminology that one can come across.

This glossary aims to house the common terminology used in the serverless community and provide definitions and context to help you familiarize yourself with serverless.

This glossary is a living document and a work in progress. We intend to update it with new topics while also refining existing entries over time. We have an initial starting point of terms we are going to cover, but if you have anything you'd like us to talk about, please open a GitHub issue to add your suggestions.