Introduction Authorization is an essential part of user management and access control that defines the policies for what each user is allowed to do on the system. Deciding on what policies are appropriate and implementing them in your databases ensures that users can interact with the resources they require while protecting against inappropriate behavior. In this guide, we'll go over how authorization works in MongoDB. We'll take a look at how MongoDB conceptualizes access management, what types of privileges can be granted to users, and how to attach policies to user accounts.

Prerequisites To follow along with this guide, you'll need an account on a MongoDB server with the appropriate privileges. To adjust the configuration of MongoDB and enable authorization on the database, you need root level access on the server. Additionally, within MongoDB, you'll need an account that has at least the userAdmin role so that role-based authorization policies can be set. Roles that include the userAdmin role, listed from most narrowly focused to the broadest level of privileges are: userAdmin

dbOwner

userAdminAnyDatabase

root

How does authorization work in MongoDB? Authorization and privilege management in MongoDB is implemented using Role-Based Access Control (RBAC). In this system, different levels of access are associated with individual roles. To give a user permission to perform an action, you grant them membership to a role that has the appropriate privileges. Roles in MongoDB can be nested. This means that roles can be granted to other roles. A role that contains another role inherits all of the child role's privileges. This makes it possible to create new roles that have the desired privileges by combining roles appropriately. Privileges themselves are defined by a combination of an action and a resource. The action component describes the type of behavior that is permitted by the privilege, while the resource indicates the target or scope of the action.

What resources are available in MongoDB? The target or scope of an action is known as a resource within MongoDB's access control model. Each action can only be applied to certain types of resources. When configuring privileges, you specify the exact resources for which the privilege should be scoped. We can go over the available resources in order from the narrowest focus to the broadest. Privileges can be most narrowly defined by scoping them to a specific collection within a specific database within the cluster. Within the same databases, different collections can specify different privileges. This allows you to implement granular policies for different types of data. The next largest resource you can enact policies against is a database. Managing privileges on the database level allows you to provide general policy that will effect the database as a whole and all of the collections within. You can also set policies that apply to collections of the same name across all databases. This allows you to use naming conventions to implement access control for specific collections throughout your system. A broader version of this is to apply policy to all databases and non-system collections on the system. Finally, you can apply policy against the entire cluster. Actions targeting the cluster affect the general system instead of the data it is managing directly. Policies on the cluster level tend to be focused on administrative operations.

What actions are available in MongoDB? There are a large number of actions available within MongoDB are related to general usage, database management, and system management. In general, actions correspond to one or more commands or methods within MongoDB. How to enable authorization in MongoDB Before MongoDB can use authorization to manage user privileges, you must enable the functionality on your server or cluster. To do so, you must log in to your server with root or other administrative privileges. Note: Before enabling authorization, double check to make sure that you have access to at least one role with the privileges necessary to manage roles. Modify the MongoDB server's configuration by opening the /etc/mongod.conf file in a text editor as an administrator. This command will open the file using the text editor defined in the EDITOR environment variable and fall back to vi , which is available on almost all systems: sudo ${EDITOR :- vi} /etc/mongod.conf The MongoDB configuration file uses the YAML serialization format to define the configuratio. Uncomment or add a security: section key to the file. Beneath this key, indent a line using spaces (tabs are not permitted in YAML) and set authorization to enabled : . . . security : authorization : enabled . . . Save and close the file when you are finished. To enable the new settings, restart your MongoDB server process. If your MongoDB server is running on a Linux host, the operation will look like this: sudo systemctl restart mongod.service Once the process restarts, MongoDB's authorization framework should be enabled within the database.

Viewing privileges and roles Before you begin assigning roles to users, it is a good idea to get familiar with how to view information about privileges and roles within the system. To view all of the roles available on the system, including all built-in roles and their associated privileges, use the db.getRoles() method with the showPrivileges and showBuiltinRoles options set to true : db.getRoles({ rolesInfo: 1, showPrivileges: true, showBuiltinRoles: true }) The returned list will include a whole list of nested information about each of the roles and the privileges they have on various resources throughout the system. To get information about a specific role, use the db.getRole() method instead. You must be on the database where the user is defined before executing the command: use admin db.getRole( "root", { showPrivileges: true, showBuiltinRoles: true } ) To check which roles have been granted to each user, change to the database you are interested in and use the db.getUsers() method: use admin db.getUsers() To check on the roles associated with a specific user, use db.getUser() instead: use admin db.getUser("root")

Assigning and revoking roles from users To grant additional privileges to a user, you must grant them access to an existing role. The db.grantRolesToUser() method allows you to specify additional roles that you want to add to a user. Its first argument is the user you wish to grant additional privileges to and the second argument is an array of additional roles you wish to add: db.grantRolesToUser( "sally", [ "read", "backup" ] ) If the roles are defined in the current database, you can use the shorthand above that specifies the role by name without mentioning a database. To grant roles associated with a different database or to be more explicit, specify roles as a document defining the role and db instead: db.grantRolesToUser( "sally", [ { role: "read", db: "sales"}, { role: "readWrite", db: "callLogs"} ] ) To revoke roles from a user, you can use the companion method called db.revokeRolesFromUser() . The argument syntax works exactly the same, but this time, the command removes the roles from the specified account. To remove roles defined in the current database you can use the role names without mentioning the database: db.revokeRolesFromUser( "sally", [ "read", "backup" ] ) To specify roles that are associated with other databases, use the long form by specifying the role and db in a document: db.revokeRolesFromUser( "sally", [ { role: "read", db: "sales"}, { role: "readWrite", db: "callLogs"} ] )

Creating and managing custom roles There are times when the system's built-in roles do not adequately match up with the types of permissions you need to assign. In these cases, you can create your own custom roles. Creating new roles The db.createRole() method allows you to define a new role that you can assign privileges and other roles to. You can then grant your new role to users to give them the specific privileges you defined. The basic syntax of the db.createRole() method involves passing a document that defines the role's characteristics. The document can have the following fields: role : The name you want to give the role

: The name you want to give the role privileges : An array containing the set of loose privileges you want to assign to the role. Each privilege is defined in a nested document that defines a resource document (specifying which resources this privilege applies to) as well as an array of actions that are being granted

: An array containing the set of loose privileges you want to assign to the role. Each privilege is defined in a nested document that defines a document (specifying which resources this privilege applies to) as well as an array of that are being granted roles : An array of additional roles that this role should inherit from. The new role will acquire all of the privileges granted to any of the roles listed here.

: An array of additional roles that this role should inherit from. The new role will acquire all of the privileges granted to any of the roles listed here. authenticationRestrictions : An array that specifies any restrictions on authentication for the role. This allows you to deny a role's privileges if the user has not authenticated in a way the role approves of. The first three fields are required for every new role created. As an example, let's create a role called salesMonitor that provides read-only access to the sales database: db.createRole({ role: "salesMonitor", privileges: [], roles: [ { role: "read", db: "sales" } ], }) We could express a similar (but more limited) role using the privileges field instead of the read role by typing: db.createRole({ role: "salesMonitor", privileges: [ { resource: { db: "sales", collection: "" }, actions: [ "find" ] } ], roles: [] }) Viewing information about custom roles As before, you can get information about your roles with the db.getRole method: db.getRole( "salesMonitor", { showPrivileges: true } ) Granting additional privileges to custom roles To grant additional privileges to an existing user-defined role, you can use the db.grantPrivilegesToRole() method. It takes an array of privileges that are defined by documents containing a resource document and actions array, just as we saw above with db.createRole() . For instance, to add the listCollections privilege to the salesMonitor role, you could type: db.grantPrivilegesToRole( "salesMonitor", [ { resource: { db: "sales", collection: "" }, actions: [ "listCollections" ] } ] ) Revoking privileges from custom roles If you change your mind, you can use the db.revokePrivilegesFromRole() method to remove the listCollections action using the same format: db.revokePrivilegesFromRole( "salesMonitor", [ { resource: { db: "sales", collection: "" }, actions: [ "listCollections" ] } ] ) Granting roles to custom roles To add the privileges defined by a role to another role, you can use the db.grantRolesToRole() method. The method takes the role you want to modify and an array of roles you want to add to it as arguments. To specify that you want to use the read role for the salesMonitor role after all, you can do so by typing: db.grantRolesToRole( "salesMonitor", [ "read" ] ) Revoking roles from custom roles If you change your mind again, you can revoke the role access using the db.revokeRolesFromRole() method, which uses the same argument syntax: db.revokeRolesFromRole( "salesMonitor", [ "read" ] ) Replacing the values of a custom role To redefine the characteristics of a user-defined role, you can use the db.updateRole() command. It works by replacing the fields it specifies instead of appending or truncating them. For this reason, it's a good idea to be careful when issuing the command so that you do not accidentally overwrite important information. The syntax for the db.updateRole() command involves passing the role name as the first argument and a document specifying the field or fields you wish to replace as the second argument. The fields that can be replaced include the privileges array, the roles array, and the authenticationRestrictions array. At least one of these must be included in the document. For example, once we've finally decided we want the salesMonitor role to use the read role on the sales database, we may want to redefine the role's privilege and role arrays to clean up any extra privileges that have been left behind by our experimentation. You can do this by updating the role with the new information you want to set: db.updateRole( "salesMonitor", { privileges: [], roles: [ { role: "read", db: "sales" } ] } ) Deleting user-defined roles You can delete unnecessary roles with the db.dropRole() method. To delete a role, just pass its name to the method: db.dropRole() The role will be removed from the system and any privileges granted to users by that role will no longer be accessible.