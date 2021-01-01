MongoDB
How to manage authorization and privileges in MongoDB
CONTENT
- Introduction
- Prerequisites
- How does authorization work in MongoDB?
- What resources are available in MongoDB?
- What actions are available in MongoDB?
- What roles are available in MongoDB by default?
- How to enable authorization in MongoDB
- Viewing privileges and roles
- Assigning and revoking roles from users
- Creating and managing custom roles
- Conclusion
Introduction
Authorization is an essential part of user management and access control that defines the policies for what each user is allowed to do on the system. Deciding on what policies are appropriate and implementing them in your databases ensures that users can interact with the resources they require while protecting against inappropriate behavior.
In this guide, we'll go over how authorization works in MongoDB. We'll take a look at how MongoDB conceptualizes access management, what types of privileges can be granted to users, and how to attach policies to user accounts.
If you are using Prisma Client with MongoDB, you can use the MongoDB connector (currently in preview) to connect and manage your data.
Prerequisites
To follow along with this guide, you'll need an account on a MongoDB server with the appropriate privileges.
To adjust the configuration of MongoDB and enable authorization on the database, you need
root level access on the server.
Additionally, within MongoDB, you'll need an account that has at least the
userAdmin role so that role-based authorization policies can be set. Roles that include the
userAdmin role, listed from most narrowly focused to the broadest level of privileges are:
userAdmin
dbOwner
userAdminAnyDatabase
root
How does authorization work in MongoDB?
Authorization and privilege management in MongoDB is implemented using Role-Based Access Control (RBAC). In this system, different levels of access are associated with individual roles. To give a user permission to perform an action, you grant them membership to a role that has the appropriate privileges.
Roles in MongoDB can be nested. This means that roles can be granted to other roles. A role that contains another role inherits all of the child role's privileges. This makes it possible to create new roles that have the desired privileges by combining roles appropriately.
Privileges themselves are defined by a combination of an action and a resource. The action component describes the type of behavior that is permitted by the privilege, while the resource indicates the target or scope of the action.
What resources are available in MongoDB?
The target or scope of an action is known as a resource within MongoDB's access control model. Each action can only be applied to certain types of resources. When configuring privileges, you specify the exact resources for which the privilege should be scoped.
We can go over the available resources in order from the narrowest focus to the broadest.
Privileges can be most narrowly defined by scoping them to a specific collection within a specific database within the cluster. Within the same databases, different collections can specify different privileges. This allows you to implement granular policies for different types of data.
The next largest resource you can enact policies against is a database. Managing privileges on the database level allows you to provide general policy that will effect the database as a whole and all of the collections within.
You can also set policies that apply to collections of the same name across all databases. This allows you to use naming conventions to implement access control for specific collections throughout your system. A broader version of this is to apply policy to all databases and non-system collections on the system.
Finally, you can apply policy against the entire cluster. Actions targeting the cluster affect the general system instead of the data it is managing directly. Policies on the cluster level tend to be focused on administrative operations.
What actions are available in MongoDB?
There are a large number of actions available within MongoDB are related to general usage, database management, and system management. In general, actions correspond to one or more commands or methods within MongoDB.
To view the list of actions available in MongoDB as well as their function, expand the section below:
|Action
|Scope
|Description
find
|database or collection
|Allows read operations on a database
insert
|database or collection
|Allows write operations on a database
remove
|database or collection
|Allows delete operations on a database
update
|database or collection
|Allows replacement operations on a database
bypassDocumentValidation
|database or collection
|Lets the user to ignore data validation policies for documents.
useUUID
|cluster
|Lets the user use
UUID values to find for documents
changeCustomData
|database
|The user can modify custom data associated with any user in the database
changeOwnCustomData
|database
|Allows the user to change the custom data associated with their own user
changeOwnPassword
|database
|Lets a user change their own account password
changePassword
|database
|Lets a user change the password for any user in the database
createCollection
|database or collection
|Allows the user to create collections in the database
createIndex
|database or collection
|Lets the user create indexes for the database
createRole
|database
|Allows the user to create custom roles in the database
createUser
|database
|Lets the user define new user accounts
dropCollection
|database or collection
|Allows the user to delete collections
dropRole
|database
|Lets the user delete roles
dropUser
|database
|Lets the user delete users
enableProfiler
|database
|Allows the user to enable performance profiling
grantRole
|database
|Lets the user grant roles associated with the database to any user on the system
killCursors
|collection
|Lets a user kill their own cursors in versions of MongoDB prior to 4.2
killAnyCursor
|collection
|Lets a user kill other users' cursors
revokeRole
|database
|Allows the user to remove roles from any user in the system
setAuthenticationRestriction
|database
|Allows the user to set authentication requirements for users and roles
unlock
|cluster
|Lets the user reduce the number of write locks on the cluster
viewRole
|database
|Allows viewing details about roles in the database
viewUser
|database
|Allows viewing details about users in the database
authSchemaUpgrade
|cluster
|Allows user to upgrade the authentication mechanisms between MongoDB versions
cleanupOrphaned
|cluster
|Lets the user clean up orphaned documents in MongoDB versions prior to 4.4
cpuProfiler
|cluster
|Allows the user to enable CPU profiling
inprog
|cluster
|Lets the user view information on other users' in progress or queued operations
invalidateUserCache
|cluster
|Lets the user manually flush user details from the cache
killop
|cluster
|Allows the user to kill other users' operations
planCacheRead
|database or collection
|Lets the user view information about cached query plans
planCacheWrite
|database or collection
|Allows the user to delete cached query plans
storageDetails
|database or collection
|Deprecated
changeStream
|collection, database, or cluster
|Allows the user to access real time change data from non-system collections
appendOpLogNote
|cluster
|Lets the user add notes to the oplog
replSetConfigure
|cluster
|Allows configuring replica sets
replSetGetConfig
|cluster
|Lets the user view the current replica set configuration
replSetGetStatus
|cluster
|Lets the user find the current status of the replica set
replSetHeartbeat
|cluster
|Deprecated
replSetStateChange
|cluster
|Allows the user to manage the state of cluster replica sets
resync
|cluster
|Deprecated
addShard
|cluster
|Lets the user add a shard replica to a sharded cluster
clearJumboFlag
|database or collection
|Lets the user clean up oversized chunks in a shard
enableSharding
|cluster, database, or collection
|Allows user to enable sharding on clusters and database or manage sharding on a cluster level
refineCollectionShardKey
|database or collection
|Lets the user add additional fields to an existing shard key
flushRouterConfig
|cluster
|Lets the user mark a cached routing table as obsolete
getShardVersion
|database
|Internal command
listShards
|cluster
|Lets user see a list of configured shards for the cluster
moveChunk
|database or collection
|Allows a user to move a chunk to a new shard
removeShard
|cluster
|Lets the user drain chunks from a shard and then remove the shard from the cluster
shardingState
|cluster
|Allows the user to view whether the MongoDB server is part of a sharded cluster
splitChunk
|database or collection
|Allows the user to merge or split chunks in a shard
splitVector
|database or collection
|Internal command
applicationMessage
|cluster
|Lets the user add custom messages to the audit log
closeAllDatabases
|cluster
|Deprecated
collMod
|database or collection
|Lets the user modify the options associated with a collection
compact
|database or collection
|Allows the user to defragment data and indexes in a collection
connPoolSync
|cluster
|Internal command
convertToCapped
|database or collection
|Lets the user convert a collection into a capped collection with a set maximum size
dropConnections
|cluster
|Lets the user remove outgoing connections from MongoDB to a specified host
dropDatabase
|database
|Lets the user delete the current database
dropIndex
|database or collection
|Lets the user delete an index
forceUUID
|cluster
|Lets users define collections using globally unique UUIDs
fsync
|cluster
|Allows the user to flush all pending writes to storage and lock the cluster for writes
getDefaultRWConcern
|cluster
|Lets the user view the default read and write consistency and isolation settings
getParameter
|cluster
|Lets the user query for the value of a parameter
hostInfo
|cluster
|Allows the user to see information about the server running the MongoDB instance
logRotate
|cluster
|Lets the user trigger log rotation
reIndex
|database or collection
|Lets the user rebuild the indexes for a collection
renameCollectionSameDB
|database
|Lets the user rename a collection in the current database
setDefaultRWConcern
|cluster
|Lets the user specify the default read and write consistency and isolation settings
setParameter
|cluster
|Allows the user to define the value for parameters
shutdown
|cluster
|Lets the user shutdown the MongoDB instance
touch
|cluster
|Deprecated
impersonate
|cluster
|Lets the user kill sessions associated with other users and roles
listSessions
|cluster
|Lets the user list all sessions by all users
killAnySession
|cluster
|Lets the user kill all sessions for a specific user or a pattern
checkFreeMonitoringStatus
|cluster
|Allows the user to see the status of cloud monitoring functionality
setFreeMonitoring
|cluster
|Lets the user enable or disable cloud monitoring functionality
collStats
|database or collection
|Allows the user to view statistics about collections
connPoolStats
|cluster
|Lets the user see the status of outgoing connections from MongoDB instances
dbHash
|database or collection
|Lets the user query for hashed values of collections in a database
dbStats
|database
|Allows the user to view storage statistics
getCmdLineOpts
|cluster
|Lets the user see the command line options used to start the MongoDB instance
getLog
|cluster
|Lets the user see the most recent MongoDB events
listDatabases
|cluster
|Lets the user see the list of all databases
listCollections
|database
|Allows the user to see a list of collections and views in a database
listIndexes
|database or collection
|Lets the user see what indexes are associated with a specific collection
netstat
|cluster
|Internal command
serverStatus
|cluster
|Lets the user view information about the database's current state
validate
|database or collection
|Allows the user to check a collections data and indexes for correctness
top
|cluster
|Lets the user see usage statistics for collections
What roles are available in MongoDB by default?
MongoDB includes a number of useful roles that combine similar privileges together. These roles allow you to grant and revoke privileges to database resources in a concise way.
To view the list of actions available in MongoDB as well as their function, expand the section below:
read: Provides read access to non-system collections
- Actions:
changeStream
collStats
dbHash
dbStats
find
killCursors
listIndexes
listCollections
- Actions:
readWrite: Provides read and write access to non-system collections
- Actions:
collStats
convertToCapped
createCollection
dbHash
dbStats
dropCollection
createIndex
dropIndex
find
insert
killCursors
listIndexes
listCollections
remove
renameCollectionSameDB
update
- Actions:
dbAdmin: Provides access to administrative tasks at the database level, excluding role and user management
- Actions within the
system.profilecollection:
changeStream
collStats
convertToCapped
createCollection
dbHash
dbStats
dropCollection
find
killCursors
listCollections
listIndexes
planCacheRead
- Actions in non-system collections:
bypassDocumentValidation
collMod
collStats
compact
convertToCapped
createCollection
createIndex
dbStats
dropCollection
dropDatabase
dropIndex
enableProfiler
listCollections
listIndexes
planCacheIndexFilter
planCacheRead
planCacheWrite
reIndex
renameCollectionSameDB
storageDetails
validate
- Actions within the
userAdmin: Provides access to create and modify users and roles
- Actions:
changeCustomData
changePassword
createRole
createUser
dropRole
dropUser
grantRole
revokeRole
setAuthenticationRestriction
viewRole
viewUser
- Actions:
dbOwner: Provides administrative access to the database including role and user management
- Roles this role inherits:
readWrite
dbAdmin
userAdmin
- Roles this role inherits:
clusterMonitor: Provides read access to the cluster
- Actions for the whole cluster:
checkFreeMonitoringStatus
connPoolStats
getCmdLineOpts
getDefaultRWConcern
getLog
getParameter
getShardMap
hostInfo
inprog
listDatabases
listSessions
listShards
netstat
replSetGetConfig
replSetGetStatus
serverStatus
setFreeMonitoring
shardingState
top
- Actions for all databases within the cluster:
collStats
dbStats
getShardVersion
indexStats
useUUID
- Actions for all
system.profilecollections:
find
- Actions on the non-system collections in the
configdatabase:
collStats
dbHash
dbStats
find
getShardVersion
indexStats
killCursors
listCollections
listIndexes
planCacheRead
- Actions on the
system.jscollection in the
configdatabase:
collStats
dbHash
dbStats
find
killCursors
listCollections
listIndexes
planCacheRead
- Actions on all collections in the
localdatabase:
collStats
dbHash
dbStats
find
getShardVersion
indexStats
killCursors
listCollections
listIndexes
planCacheRead
- Actions on the
system.jscollection in the
localdatabase:
collStats
dbHash
dbStats
find
killCursors
listCollections
listIndexes
planCacheRead
- Actions on the
system.replsetand
system.profilecollections in the
localdatabase:
find
- Actions for the whole cluster:
clusterManager: Provides monitoring and management access on the cluster through the
configand
localdatabases
- Actions on the entire cluster:
addShard
appendOplogNote
applicationMessage
cleanupOrphaned
flushRouterConfig
getDefaultRWConcern
listSessions
listShards
removeShard
replSetConfigure
replSetGetConfig
replSetGetStatus
replSetStateChange
resync
setDefaultRWConcern
setFeatureCompatibilityVersion
setFreeMonitoring
- Actions on all databases within the cluster:
clearJumboFlag
enableSharding
refineCollectionShardKey
moveChunk
splitChunk
splitVector
- Actions on non-system collections in the
configdatabase:
collStats
dbHash
dbStats
enableSharding
find
insert
killCursors
listCollections
listIndexes
moveChunk
planCacheRead
remove
splitChunk
splitVector
update
- Actions on the
system.jscollection in the
configdatabase:
collStats
dbHash
dbStats
find
killCursors
listCollections
listIndexes
planCacheRead
- Actions on all non-system collections in the
localdatabase:
enableSharding
insert
moveChunk
remove
splitChunk
splitVector
update
- Actions for the
system.replsetcollection in the
localdatabase:
collStats
dbHash
dbStats
find
killCursors
listCollections
listIndexes
planCacheRead
- Actions on the entire cluster:
hostManager: Provides the ability to monitor and manage servers.
- Actions on the entire cluster:
applicationMessage
closeAllDatabases
connPoolSync
flushRouterConfig
fsync
invalidateUserCache
killAnyCursor
KillAnySession
killop
logRotate
resync
setParameter
shutdown
touch
unlock
- Actions on the entire cluster:
clusterAdmin: Provides all cluster management access
- Roles this role inherits:
clusterManager
clusterMonitor
hostManager
- Additional actions:
dropDatabase
- Roles this role inherits:
backup: Provides privileges needed to back up data
- Actions on all resources:
listDatabases
listCollections
listIndexes
- Actions on the entire cluster:
appendOplogNote
getParameter
listDatabases
serverStatus
- Actions on non-system collections, the
system.jsand
system.profilecollections, the
admin.system.usersand
admin.system.rolescollections, and the
config.settingscollection:
find
- Actions on the
config.settingscollection:
insert
update
- Actions on all resources:
restore: Provides the privileges to restore data to the cluster
- Actions on the entire cluster:
getParameter
- Actions on non-system collections:
bypassDocumentValidation
changeCustomData
changePassword
collMod
convertToCapped
createCollection
createIndex
createRole
createUser
dropCollection
dropRole
dropUser
grantRole
insert
revokeRole
viewRole
viewUser
- Actions on the
system.jscollection:
bypassDocumentValidation
collMod
createCollection
createIndex
dropCollection
insert
- Actions on any resource
listCollections
- Actions on non-system collections in the
configand
localdatabases:
bypassDocumentValidation
collMod
createCollection
createIndex
dropCollection
insert
- Actions on the
admin.system.versioncollection:
bypassDocumentValidation
collMod
createCollection
createIndex
dropCollection
find
insert
- Actions on the
admin.system.rolescollection:
createIndex
- Actions on the
admin.system.userscollection:
bypassDocumentValidation
collMod
createCollection
createIndex
dropCollection
find
insert
remove
update
- Actions on the entire cluster:
readAnyDatabase: Provides same privileges as
readto all databases except
localand
config
- Additional actions on the entire cluster:
listDatabases
- Additional actions on the entire cluster:
readWriteAnyDatabase: Provides the same privileges as
readWriteto all databases except
localand
config
- Additional actions on the entire cluster:
listDatabases
- Additional actions on the entire cluster:
userAdminAnyDatabase: Provides the same privileges as
userAdminon all databases except
localand
config.
- Additional actions on the entire cluster:
authSchemaUpgrade
invalidateUserCache
listDatabases
- Additional actions on the
system.usersand
system.rolesclusters in the
admindatabase:
collStats
dbHash
dbStats
find
killCursors
planCacheRead
- Additional actions on the entire cluster:
dbAdminAnyDatabase: Provides the same privileges as
dbAdminfor all databases except
localand
config.
- Additional actions on the entire cluster:
listDatabases
- Additional actions on the entire cluster:
root: Provides complete access to the entire system.
- Roles this role inherits:
readWriteAnyDatabase
dbAdminAnyDatabase
userAdminAnyDatabase
clusterAdmin
restore
backup
- Additional actions on
systemcollections:
validate
- Roles this role inherits:
How to enable authorization in MongoDB
Before MongoDB can use authorization to manage user privileges, you must enable the functionality on your server or cluster. To do so, you must log in to your server with
root or other administrative privileges.
Note: Before enabling authorization, double check to make sure that you have access to at least one role with the privileges necessary to manage roles.
Modify the MongoDB server's configuration by opening the
/etc/mongod.conf file in a text editor as an administrator. This command will open the file using the text editor defined in the
EDITOR environment variable and fall back to
vi, which is available on almost all systems:
sudo ${EDITOR:-vi} /etc/mongod.conf
The MongoDB configuration file uses the YAML serialization format to define the configuratio. Uncomment or add a
security: section key to the file. Beneath this key, indent a line using spaces (tabs are not permitted in YAML) and set
authorization to
enabled:
. . .security:authorization: enabled. . .
Save and close the file when you are finished.
To enable the new settings, restart your MongoDB server process. If your MongoDB server is running on a Linux host, the operation will look like this:
sudo systemctl restart mongod.service
Once the process restarts, MongoDB's authorization framework should be enabled within the database.
Viewing privileges and roles
Before you begin assigning roles to users, it is a good idea to get familiar with how to view information about privileges and roles within the system.
To view all of the roles available on the system, including all built-in roles and their associated privileges, use the
db.getRoles() method with the
showPrivileges and
showBuiltinRoles options set to
true:
db.getRoles({rolesInfo: 1,showPrivileges: true,showBuiltinRoles: true})
The returned list will include a whole list of nested information about each of the roles and the privileges they have on various resources throughout the system.
To get information about a specific role, use the
db.getRole() method instead. You must be on the database where the user is defined before executing the command:
use admindb.getRole("root",{showPrivileges: true,showBuiltinRoles: true})
To check which roles have been granted to each user, change to the database you are interested in and use the
db.getUsers() method:
use admindb.getUsers()
To check on the roles associated with a specific user, use
db.getUser() instead:
use admindb.getUser("root")
Assigning and revoking roles from users
To grant additional privileges to a user, you must grant them access to an existing role.
The
db.grantRolesToUser() method allows you to specify additional roles that you want to add to a user. Its first argument is the user you wish to grant additional privileges to and the second argument is an array of additional roles you wish to add:
db.grantRolesToUser("sally",["read","backup"])
If the roles are defined in the current database, you can use the shorthand above that specifies the role by name without mentioning a database.
To grant roles associated with a different database or to be more explicit, specify roles as a document defining the
role and
db instead:
db.grantRolesToUser("sally",[{ role: "read", db: "sales"},{ role: "readWrite", db: "callLogs"}])
To revoke roles from a user, you can use the companion method called
db.revokeRolesFromUser(). The argument syntax works exactly the same, but this time, the command removes the roles from the specified account.
To remove roles defined in the current database you can use the role names without mentioning the database:
db.revokeRolesFromUser("sally",["read","backup"])
To specify roles that are associated with other databases, use the long form by specifying the
role and
db in a document:
db.revokeRolesFromUser("sally",[{ role: "read", db: "sales"},{ role: "readWrite", db: "callLogs"}])
Creating and managing custom roles
There are times when the system's built-in roles do not adequately match up with the types of permissions you need to assign. In these cases, you can create your own custom roles.
Creating new roles
The
db.createRole() method allows you to define a new role that you can assign privileges and other roles to. You can then grant your new role to users to give them the specific privileges you defined.
The basic syntax of the
db.createRole() method involves passing a document that defines the role's characteristics. The document can have the following fields:
role: The name you want to give the role
privileges: An array containing the set of loose privileges you want to assign to the role. Each privilege is defined in a nested document that defines a
resourcedocument (specifying which resources this privilege applies to) as well as an array of
actionsthat are being granted
roles: An array of additional roles that this role should inherit from. The new role will acquire all of the privileges granted to any of the roles listed here.
authenticationRestrictions: An array that specifies any restrictions on authentication for the role. This allows you to deny a role's privileges if the user has not authenticated in a way the role approves of.
The first three fields are required for every new role created.
As an example, let's create a role called
salesMonitor that provides read-only access to the
sales database:
db.createRole({role: "salesMonitor",privileges: [],roles: [{role: "read",db: "sales"}],})
We could express a similar (but more limited) role using the
privileges field instead of the
read role by typing:
db.createRole({role: "salesMonitor",privileges: [{resource: { db: "sales", collection: "" },actions: [ "find" ]}],roles: []})
Viewing information about custom roles
As before, you can get information about your roles with the
db.getRole method:
db.getRole("salesMonitor",{showPrivileges: true})
Granting additional privileges to custom roles
To grant additional privileges to an existing user-defined role, you can use the
db.grantPrivilegesToRole() method. It takes an array of privileges that are defined by documents containing a
resource document and
actions array, just as we saw above with
db.createRole().
For instance, to add the
listCollections privilege to the
salesMonitor role, you could type:
db.grantPrivilegesToRole("salesMonitor",[{resource: { db: "sales", collection: "" },actions: [ "listCollections" ]}])
Revoking privileges from custom roles
If you change your mind, you can use the
db.revokePrivilegesFromRole() method to remove the
listCollections action using the same format:
db.revokePrivilegesFromRole("salesMonitor",[{resource: { db: "sales", collection: "" },actions: [ "listCollections" ]}])
Granting roles to custom roles
To add the privileges defined by a role to another role, you can use the
db.grantRolesToRole() method. The method takes the role you want to modify and an array of roles you want to add to it as arguments.
To specify that you want to use the
read role for the
salesMonitor role after all, you can do so by typing:
db.grantRolesToRole("salesMonitor",["read"])
Revoking roles from custom roles
If you change your mind again, you can revoke the role access using the
db.revokeRolesFromRole() method, which uses the same argument syntax:
db.revokeRolesFromRole("salesMonitor",["read"])
Replacing the values of a custom role
To redefine the characteristics of a user-defined role, you can use the
db.updateRole() command. It works by replacing the fields it specifies instead of appending or truncating them. For this reason, it's a good idea to be careful when issuing the command so that you do not accidentally overwrite important information.
The syntax for the
db.updateRole() command involves passing the role name as the first argument and a document specifying the field or fields you wish to replace as the second argument. The fields that can be replaced include the
privileges array, the
roles array, and the
authenticationRestrictions array. At least one of these must be included in the document.
For example, once we've finally decided we want the
salesMonitor role to use the
read role on the
sales database, we may want to redefine the role's privilege and role arrays to clean up any extra privileges that have been left behind by our experimentation. You can do this by updating the role with the new information you want to set:
db.updateRole("salesMonitor",{privileges: [],roles: [{role: "read",db: "sales"}]})
Deleting user-defined roles
You can delete unnecessary roles with the
db.dropRole() method.
To delete a role, just pass its name to the method:
db.dropRole()
The role will be removed from the system and any privileges granted to users by that role will no longer be accessible.
Conclusion
In this article, we covered a lot of ground about how MongoDB implements access control and privilege management. We took a look at the conceptual underpinnings of the system, saw the roles, actions, and resources available for administrators to manage, and then learned about how to use the roles system to configure authorization across the system.
These skills are necessary to provide users with access to the resources they need to complete their required tasks while limiting exposure to unrelated parts of the system. Learning how to define and leverage roles increases your ability to offer fine grained access control on the MongoDB systems you manage.
If you are using Prisma Client with MongoDB, you can use the MongoDB connector (currently in preview) to connect and manage your data.