Introduction to MongoDB database tools & utilities

MongoDB separates its tools and utilities into four categories: Binary Import / Export, Data Import / Export, Diagnostic Tools, and GridFS so we'll cover them accordingly.

While not necessary to use, database tools and utilities can save you time and effort. MongoDB has a first party collection of extremely helpful, good to know command-line utilities that you can use in your deployment. In this article we are going to briefly mention installation and then cover the most useful utilities to know.

No matter the database you are working with, there are likely database tools available to help you work with your database. Database tools is a collective term for tools, utilities, and assistants that can make life easier when performing database administration tasks.

We won’t cover the steps for installation, but if you are working with MongoDB 4.4 or later, then the following will walk you through each OS installation process.

Starting in MongoDB version 4.4, the MongoDB Database Tools are released separately from the download of the MongoDB Server. They are also maintained on their own versioning compared to previous instances when these tools were released alongside a respective MongoDB Server version.

Binary Import / Export

mongodump mongodump is a utility for creating a binary export of the contents of a database. This utility can export data from standalone, replica set, and sharded cluster deployments. The exports can be executed from either mongod or mongos instances. It is important to note that mongodump needs to be run from the system command line, not the mongo shell. mongodump can be a partner with mongorestore (more upcoming) to form part of a complete backup and recovery strategy. mongodump can also generate partial backups based on a collection, query, or syncing from production to development environment. While a viable strategy for smaller deployments, mongodump should be set aside for another backup strategy for larger MongoDB deployments. Because mongodump operates by interacting with a running mongod instance, it can impact the performance of your running database. On top of creating traffic, the tool also forces the database to read all data through memory. When MongoDB needs to read infrequently accessed data, this can take away from more frequently accessed data, diminishing the regular workload’s performance. The basic syntax for mongodump looks as follows in the system command line: mongodump <options> <connection-string> mongodump will generate a file and store it in a dump/ directory for you to access. You can read more about the connection string configuration and additional options in the official MongoDB documentation.

mongorestore mongorestore is the partner tool to mongodump for creating a sufficient backup strategy for small deployments. The mongorestore program loads data from either a binary database dump ( mongodump file) or the standard input into a mongod or mongos instance. Like mongodump , mongorestore needs to be run in the system command-line rather than the mongo shell. It works against the running mongod instance as well making it inefficient as a restoration strategy for anything more than a small deployment. The basic syntax for mongorestore looks like the following: mongorestore <options> <connection-string> <directory or file to restore> The additional options for mongorestore can be added to meet whatever requirements you may need for your backup strategy or standalone imports.