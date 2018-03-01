Overview There are many relational database management systems (RDBMSs) to choose from if the relational model best represents your data. PostgreSQL is one of the most popular and well-regarded open-source relational databases in the world. This article will cover some of the primary reasons so many developers choose PostgreSQL for their data management needs. These range from feature availability and standards compliance to community support and project governance.

Open-source development and community PostgreSQL is an open-source project managed by The PostgreSQL Global Development Group. It is licensed using The PostgreSQL License, a license recognized by the Open Source Initiative. While there are many other open-source relational databases, PostgreSQL is developed and managed without a corporate owner or a commercial counterpart. This helps the contributors chart its own path and work on features that the community cares about the most. Professional services for PostgreSQL are provided by companies that often contribute to the project but do not control the development process. This focus on community-driven development has resulted in great participation from PostgreSQL's users. A large number of high quality extensions and applications are available to enhance the functionality of the core PostgreSQL software. Community developed software can help you administer your PostgreSQL servers, compile business intelligence reports, manage new types of data, and work with PostgreSQL from various programming languages and platforms.