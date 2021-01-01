Operating against partial structures of your model types

In some scenarios, you may need a variation of the generated User type. For example, when you have a function that expects an instance of the User model that carries the posts relation. Or when you need a type to pass only the User model's email and name fields around in your application code.

Solution

As a solution, you can customize the generated model type using Prisma Client's helper types.

The User type only contains the model's scalar fields, but doesn't account for any relations. That's because relations are not included by default in Prisma Client queries.

However, sometimes it's useful to have a type available that includes a relation (i.e. a type that you'd get from an API call that uses include ). Similarly, another useful scenario could be to have a type available that includes only a subset of the model's scalar fields (i.e. a type that you'd get from an API call that uses select ).

One way of achieving this would be to define these types manually in your application code:

type UserWithPosts = { id : string email : string name : string | null posts : Post [ ] } type UserPersonalData = { email : string name : string | null }

While this is certainly feasible, this approach increases the maintenance burden upon changes to the Prisma schema as you need to manually maintain the types. A cleaner solution to this is to use the UserGetPayload type that is generated and exposed by Prisma Client under the Prisma namespace in combination with the validator .

The following example uses the Prisma.validator to create two type-safe objects and then uses the Prisma.UserGetPayload utility function to create a type that can be used to return all users and their posts.

import { Prisma } from '@prisma/client' const userWithPosts = Prisma . validator < Prisma . UserArgs > ( ) ( { include : { posts : true } , } ) const userPersonalData = Prisma . validator < Prisma . UserArgs > ( ) ( { select : { email : true , name : true } , } ) type UserWithPosts = Prisma . UserGetPayload < typeof userWithPosts >

The main benefits of the latter approach are: