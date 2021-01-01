Operating against partial structures of your model types
When using Prisma Client, every model from your Prisma schema is translated into a dedicated TypeScript type. For example, assume you have the following
User and
Post models:
model User {id Int @idemail String @uniquename String?posts Post[]}model Post {id Int @idauthor User @relation(fields: [userId], references: [id])title Stringpublished Boolean @default(false)userId Int}
The Prisma Client code that's generated from this schema contains this representation of the
User type:
export declare type User = {id: stringemail: stringname: string | null}
Problem: Using variations of the generated model type
Description
In some scenarios, you may need a variation of the generated
User type. For example, when you have a function that expects an instance of the
User model that carries the
posts relation. Or when you need a type to pass only the
User model's
name fields around in your application code.
Solution
As a solution, you can customize the generated model type using Prisma Client's helper types.
The
User type only contains the model's scalar fields, but doesn't account for any relations. That's because relations are not included by default in Prisma Client queries.
However, sometimes it's useful to have a type available that includes a relation (i.e. a type that you'd get from an API call that uses
include). Similarly, another useful scenario could be to have a type available that includes only a subset of the model's scalar fields (i.e. a type that you'd get from an API call that uses
select).
One way of achieving this would be to define these types manually in your application code:
// 1: Define a type that includes the relation to `Post`type UserWithPosts = {id: stringemail: stringname: string | nullposts: Post[]}// 2: Define a type that only contains a subset of the scalar fieldstype UserPersonalData = {email: stringname: string | null}
While this is certainly feasible, this approach increases the maintenance burden upon changes to the Prisma schema as you need to manually maintain the types. A cleaner solution to this is to use the
UserGetPayload type that is generated and exposed by Prisma Client under the
Prisma namespace in combination with the
validator.
The following example uses the
Prisma.validator to create two type-safe objects and then uses the
Prisma.UserGetPayload utility function to create a type that can be used to return all users and their posts.
import { Prisma } from '@prisma/client'// 1: Define a type that includes the relation to `Post`const userWithPosts = Prisma.validator<Prisma.UserArgs>()({include: { posts: true },})// 2: Define a type that only contains a subset of the scalar fieldsconst userPersonalData = Prisma.validator<Prisma.UserArgs>()({select: { email: true, name: true },})// 3: This type will include a user and all their poststype UserWithPosts = Prisma.UserGetPayload<typeof userWithPosts>
The main benefits of the latter approach are:
- Cleaner approach as it leverages Prisma Client's generated types
- Reduced maintenance burden and improved type safety when the schema changes
Problem: Getting access to the return type of a function
Description
When doing
select or
include operations on your models and returning these variants from a function, it can be difficult to gain access to the return type, e.g:
// Function definition that returns a partial structureasync function getUsersWithPosts() {const users = await prisma.user.findMany({ include: { posts: true } })return users}
Extracting the type that represents "users with posts" from the above code snippet requires some advanced TypeScript usage:
// Function definition that returns a partial structureasync function getUsersWithPosts() {const users = await prisma.user.findMany({ include: { posts: true } })return users}// Extract `UsersWithPosts` type withtype ThenArg<T> = T extends PromiseLike<infer U> ? U : Ttype UsersWithPosts = ThenArg<ReturnType<typeof getUsersWithPosts>>// run inside `async` functionconst usersWithPosts: UsersWithPosts = await getUsersWithPosts()
Solution
With the
PromiseReturnType that is exposed by Prisma namespace, you can solve this more elegantly:
import { Prisma } from '@prisma/client'type UsersWithPosts = Prisma.PromiseReturnType<typeof getUsersWithPosts>