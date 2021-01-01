Prisma Client differentiates between
null and
undefined:
nullis a value
undefinedmeans do nothing
Note: This is particularly important to account for in a Prisma with GraphQL context, where
nulland
undefinedare interchangeable.
In the following example, if
emailInput is
null, the query sets
undefined - which means ✔ do not include this in the update:
const update = await prisma.user.update({where: {id: 1,},data: {name: "Petunia",email: emailInput != null ? emailInput : undefined, // If null, don't include in update!},});function getEmail() {const random = Math.floor(Math.random() * 10);if (random > 5) {return "ariadne@prisma.io"; // Could be null!}return null;}
Setting a field value to
undefined is the same as not including the
update query at all:
const update = await prisma.user.update({where: {id: 1,},data: {name: "Petunia",// No email update here...},});function getEmail() {const random = Math.floor(Math.random() * 10);if (random > 5) {return "ariadne@prisma.io"; // Could be null!}return null;}
By contrast, the following would ✘ not work as the mandatory
null:
email: isValid(emailInput) ? emailInput : null, // email is a mandatory field!
Note: TypeScript will give you an error in this scenario:
Type 'null' is not assignable to type 'string'. ts(2322)
model User {email String @uniqueid Int @id @default(autoincrement())name String?posts Post[]}model Post {id String @id @default(cuid())title StringauthorId Int?views Int?author User? @relation(fields: [authorId], references: [id])}
Use case:
null and undefined in a GraphQL resolver
In the following example mutation that updates a user, both
authorEmail and
name accept
null - from a GraphQL perspective, this means that fields are optional:
type Mutation {// Update author's email or name, or both - or neither!updateUser(id: Int!, authorEmail: String, authorName: String): User!}
However, if you pass
null values for
authorEmail or
authorName on to Prisma, the following will happen:
- If
args.authorEmailis
null, the query will fail -
null✘
- If
args.authorNameis
null, Prisma changes the value of
nameto
null- this is probably not how you want an update to work ✘
updateUser: (parent, args, ctx: Context) => {return ctx.prisma.user.update({where: { id: Number(args.id) },data: {email: args.authorEmail, // email cannot be nullname: args.authorName // name set to null - potentially unwanted behavior},})},
Instead, set the value of
name to
undefined if the input value is
null. Doing this is the same as not updating the field at all:
updateUser: (parent, args, ctx: Context) => {return ctx.prisma.user.update({where: { id: Number(args.id) },data: {email: args.authorEmail != null ? args.authorEmail : undefined, // If null, do nothingname: args.authorName != null ? args.authorName : undefined // If null, do nothing},})},
The effect of
null and undefined on conditionals
There are some caveats to filtering with conditionals which might produce unexpected results. When filtering with conditionals you might expect one result but receive another given how Prisma treats nullable values.
The following table provides a high-level overview of how the different operators handle 0, 1 and
n filters.
|Operator
|0 filters
|1 filter
|n filters
OR
|return empty list
|validate single filter
|validate all filters
AND
|return all items
|validate single filter
|validate all filters
NOT
|return all items
|validate single filter
|validate all filters
This example shows how an
undefined parameter impacts the results returned by a query that uses the
OR operator.
interface FormData {name: stringemail?: string}const formData: FormData = {name: 'Emelie',}const users = await prisma.user.findMany({where: {OR: [{email: {contains: formData.email,},},],},})// returns: []
The query receives filters from a formData object, which includes an optional email property. In this instance, the value of the email property is
undefined. When this query is run no data is returned.
This is in contrast to the
AND and
NOT operators, which will both return all the users
if you pass in an
undefined value.
This is because passing an
undefinedvalue to an
ANDor
NOToperator is the same as passing nothing at all, meaning the
findManyquery in the example will run without any filters and return all the users.
interface FormData {name: stringemail?: string}const formData: FormData = {name: 'Emelie',}const users = await prisma.user.findMany({where: {AND: [{email: {contains: formData.email,},},],},})// returns: { id: 1, email: 'ems@boop.com', name: 'Emelie' }const users = await prisma.user.findMany({where: {NOT: [{email: {contains: formData.email,},},],},})// returns: { id: 1, email: 'ems@boop.com', name: 'Emelie' }