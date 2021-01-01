This page compares the Prisma and Sequelize APIs.
Sequelize vs Prisma
While Prisma and Sequelize solve similar problems, they work in very different ways.
Sequelize is a traditional ORM which maps tables to model classes. Instances of the model classes then provide an interface for CRUD queries to an application at runtime.
Prisma is a new kind of ORM that mitigates many problems of traditional ORMs, such as bloated model instances, mixing business with storage logic, lack of type-safety or unpredictable queries caused e.g. by lazy loading.
It uses the Prisma schema to define application models in a declarative way. Prisma Migrate then allows to generate SQL migrations from the Prisma schema and executes them against the database. CRUD queries are provided by Prisma Client, a lightweight and entirely type-safe database client for Node.js and TypeScript.
API comparison
Fetching single objects
Prisma
const user = await prisma.user.findUnique({where: {id: 1,},})
Sequelize
const user = await User.findByPk(id)
Fetching selected scalars of single objects
Prisma
const user = await prisma.user.findUnique({where: {id: 1,},select: {name: true,},})
Sequelize
const user = await User.findByPk(1, { attributes: ['name'], raw: true })
Use the
raw: true query option to return plain JavaScript objects.
Fetching relations
Prisma
const posts = await prisma.user.findUnique({ where: { id: 2, }, include: { post: true, },})
Note:
selectreturns a
userobject that includes a
postarray, whereas the fluent API only returns a
postarray.
Sequelize
const user = await User.findByPk(id, {include: [{model: Post,},],})
Use
model: Post as "Post" if you used an alias to define the relationship between
User and
Post - for example:
User.hasMany(Post, { as: "Post", foreignKey: "authorId" });
Filtering for concrete values
Prisma
const posts = await prisma.post.findMany({where: {title: {contains: 'Hello',},},})
Sequelize
const post = await Post.findAll({raw: true,where: {title: {[Op.like]: '%Hello%',},},})
Other filter criteria
Prisma
Prisma generates many additional filters that are commonly used in modern application development.
Sequelize
Sequelize has an extensive set of operators.
Relation filters
Prisma
Prisma lets you filter a list based on a criteria that applies not only to the models of the list being retrieved, but to a relation of that model.
For example, the following query returns users with one or more posts with "Hello" in the title:
const posts = await prisma.user.findMany({where: {Post: {some: {title: {contains: 'Hello',},},},},})
Sequelize
Sequelize doesn't offer a dedicated API for relation filters. You can get similar functionality by sending a raw SQL query to the database.
Pagination
Prisma
Cursor-style pagination:
const page = prisma.post.findMany({before: {id: 242,},last: 20,})
Offset pagination:
const cc = prisma.post.findMany({skip: 200,first: 20,})
Sequelize
const posts = await Post.findAll({offset: 5,limit: 10,})
Creating objects
Prisma
const user = await prisma.user.create({data: {email: 'alice@prisma.io',},})
Sequelize
const user = User.build({ name: 'Alice', email: 'alice@prisma,io',})await user.save()
Updating objects
Prisma
const user = await prisma.user.update({data: {name: 'Alicia',},where: {id: 2,},})
Sequelize
user.name = 'James'user.email = ' alice@prisma.com'await user.save()
Deleting objects
Prisma
const user = prisma.user.delete({where: {id: 10,},})
Sequelize
await user.destroy()
Batch updates
Prisma
const user = await prisma.user.updateMany({data: {name: 'Published author!',},where: {email: {contains: 'prisma.io',},},})
Sequelize
const updatedUsers = await User.update({{ role: "Admin" },where: {email: {[Op.like]: "%@prisma.io"}},})
Batch deletes
Prisma
const users = await prisma.user.deleteMany({where: {id: {in: [1, 2, 6, 6, 22, 21, 25],},},})
Sequelize
await User.destroy({where: {id: {[Op.in]: [id1, id2, id3],},},})
Transactions
Prisma
const user = await prisma.user.create({data: {email: 'bob.rufus@prisma.io',name: 'Bob Rufus',Post: {create: [{ title: 'Working at Prisma' },{ title: 'All about databases' },],},},})
Sequelize
return sequelize.$transaction(async (t) => { const user = await User.create( { name: 'Alice', email: 'alice@prisma,io', }, { transaction: t, } ) const post1 = await Post.create( { title: 'Join us for GraphQL Conf in 2019', }, { transaction: t, } ) const post2 = await Post.create( { title: 'Subscribe to GraphQL Weekly for GraphQL news', }, { transaction: t, } ) await user.setPosts([post1, post2])})