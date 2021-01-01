Docs
Concepts / Overview / Prisma in your stack

REST

When building REST APIs, Prisma Client can be used inside your route controllers to send databases queries.

REST APIs with Prisma Client

Supported libraries

As Prisma Client is "only" responsible for sending queries to your database, it can be combined with any HTTP server library or web framework of your choice.

Here's a non-exhaustive list of libraries and frameworks you can use with Prisma:

REST API server example

Assume you have a Prisma schema that looks similar to this:

datasource db {
  provider = "sqlite"
  url      = "file:./dev.db"
}


generator client {
  provider = "prisma-client-js"
}


model Post {
  id        Int     @id @default(autoincrement())
  title     String
  content   String?
  published Boolean @default(false)
  author    User?   @relation(fields: [authorId], references: [id])
  authorId  Int?
}


model User {
  id    Int     @id @default(autoincrement())
  email String  @unique
  name  String?
  posts Post[]
}

You can now implement route controller (e.g. using Express) that use the generated Prisma Client API to perform a database operation when an incoming HTTP request arrives. This page only shows few sample code snippets, if you want to run these code snippets, you can use the REST API example.

GET

app.get('/feed', async (req, res) => {
  const posts = await prisma.post.findMany({
    where: { published: true },
    include: { author: true },
  })
  res.json(posts)
})

Note that the feed endpoint in this case returns a nested JSON response of Post objects that include an author object. Here's a sample response:

[
  {
    "id": "21",
    "title": "Hello World",
    "content": "null",
    "published": "true",
    "authorId": 42,
    "author": {
      "id": "42",
      "name": "Alice",
      "email": "alice@prisma.io"
    }
  }
]

POST

app.post(`/post`, async (req, res) => {
  const { title, content, authorEmail } = req.body
  const result = await prisma.post.create({
    data: {
      title,
      content,
      published: false,
      author: { connect: { email: authorEmail } },
    },
  })
  res.json(result)
})

PUT

app.put('/publish/:id', async (req, res) => {
  const { id } = req.params
  const post = await prisma.post.update({
    where: { id: Number(id) },
    data: { published: true },
  })
  res.json(post)
})

DELETE

app.delete(`/post/:id`, async (req, res) => {
  const { id } = req.params
  const post = await prisma.post.delete({
    where: {
      id: Number(id),
    },
  })
  res.json(post)
})

Ready-to-run example projects

You can find several ready-to-run examples that show how to implement a REST API with Prisma Client in the prisma-examples repository.

ExampleLanguageStackDescription
rest-nextjs-api-routesTypeScriptFullstackSimple Next.js app (React) with a REST API
rest-expressTypeScriptBackend onlySimple REST API with Express
rest-nextjsJavaScriptFullstackSimple Next.js app (React) with a REST API
rest-nestjsTypeScriptBackend onlySimple Nest.js app (Express) with a REST API
Edit this page on GitHub
Prisma Logo

Products

Prisma ClientPrisma MigratePrisma StudioPrisma 1 CloudPrisma Data PlatformProduct Roadmap

Resources

DocsGet StartedAPI ReferenceExamplesHow to GraphQLData GuideEnterprise Event

Prisma With

Prisma with Next.jsPrisma with TypeScriptPrisma with GraphQLPrisma with ApolloPrisma with NestJSPrisma with ExpressPrisma with hapi

Community

Prisma AmbassadorMeet the CommunityPrisma DaySlackGitHubDiscussionsGraphQL MeetupTypeScript MeetupAdvanced TypeScript TrickeryConnect Dev Africa

Company

AboutJobs We're hiring!Prisma EnterpriseCausesBlogTerms & PrivacyHTML Sitemap

Newsletter

Stay up to date with the latest features and changes to Prisma

Find Us

Prisma © 2018-2021.

Made with ❤️ in Berlin and worldwide