GraphQL
GraphQL is a query language for APIs. It is often used as an alternative to RESTful APIs, but can also be used as an additional "gateway" layer on top of existing RESTful services.
With Prisma, you can build GraphQL servers that connect to a database. Prisma is completely agnostic to the GraphQL tools you use. When building a GraphQL server, you can combine Prisma with tools like Apollo Server, GraphQL Yoga, TypeGraphQL, GraphQL.js, or pretty much any tool or library that you're using in your GraphQL server setup.
GraphQL servers under the hood
A GraphQL server consists of two major components:
- GraphQL schema (type definitions + resolvers)
- HTTP server
Note that a GraphQL schema can be written code-first or SDL-first. Check out this article to learn more about these two approaches. If you like the SDL-first approach but still want to make your code type-safe, check out GraphQL Code Generator to generate various type definitions based on SDL.
The GraphQL schema and HTTP server are typically handled by separate libraries. Here is an overview of current GraphQL server tools and their purpose:
|Library (npm package)
|Purpose
|Compatible with Prisma
|Prisma integration
graphql
|GraphQL schema (code-first)
|Yes
|No
graphql-tools
|GraphQL schema (SDL-first)
|Yes
|No
type-graphql
|GraphQL schema (code-first)
|Yes
typegraphql-prisma
nexus
|GraphQL schema (code-first)
|Yes
nexus-prisma Early Preview
apollo-server
|HTTP server
|Yes
|n/a
express-graphql
|HTTP server
|Yes
|n/a
fastify-gql
|HTTP server
|Yes
|n/a
graphql-yoga
|HTTP server
|Yes
|n/a
In addition to these standalone and single-purpose libraries, there are several projects building integrated application frameworks:
|Framework
|Stack
|Built by
|Prisma
|Description
|Redwood.js
|Fullstack
|Tom Preston-Werner
|Built on top of Prisma
|Bringing full-stack to the JAMstack.
Prisma & GraphQL examples
In the following section will find several ready-to-run examples that showcase how to use Prisma with different combinations of the tools mentioned in the table above.
TypeScript
|Example
|HTTP Server
|GraphQL schema
|Description
|GraphQL API (Pothos)
graphql-yoga
pothos
|GraphQL server based on
graphql-yoga
|GraphQL API (SDL-first)
graphql-yoga
|n/a
|GraphQL server based on the SDL-first approach
|GraphQL API -- NestJs
@nestjs/apollo
|n/a
|GraphQL server based on NestJS
|GraphQL API -- NestJs (SDL-first)
@nestjs/apollo
|n/a
|GraphQL server based on NestJS
|GraphQL API (Nexus)
@apollo/server
nexus
|GraphQL server based on
@apollo/server
|GraphQL API (TypeGraphQL)
apollo-server
type-graphql
|GraphQL server based on the code-first approach of TypeGraphQL
|GraphQL API (Auth)
apollo-server
nexus
|GraphQL server with email-password authentication & permissions
|Fullstack app
graphql-yoga
pothos
|Fullstack app with Next.js (React), Apollo Client, GraphQL Yoga and Pothos
|GraphQL subscriptions
apollo-server
nexus
|GraphQL server implementing realtime GraphQL subscriptions
|GraphQL API -- Hapi
apollo-server-hapi
nexus
|GraphQL server based on Hapi
|GraphQL API -- Hapi (SDL-first)
apollo-server-hapi
graphql-tools
|GraphQL server based on Hapi
|GraphQL API -- Fastify
fastify &
mercurius
|n/a
|GraphQL server based on Fastify and Mercurius
|GraphQL API -- Fastify (SDL-first)
fastify
Nexus
|GraphQL server based on Fastify and Mercurius
JavaScript (Node.js)
|Demo
|HTTP Server
|GraphQL schema
|Description
|GraphQL API (Apollo Server)
apollo-server
nexus
|GraphQL server based on
apollo-server
|GraphQL API (Auth)
apollo-server
nexus
|GraphQL server with email-password authentication & permissions
|GraphQL API (SDL-first)
apollo-server
graphql-tools
|GraphQL server based on the SDL-first approach of
graphql-tools (Apollo)
FAQ
What is Prisma's role in a GraphQL server?
No matter which of the above GraphQL tools/libraries you use, Prisma is used inside your GraphQL resolvers to connect to your database. It has the same role that any other ORM or SQL query builder would have inside your resolvers.
In the resolver of a GraphQL query, Prisma typically reads data from the database to return it in the GraphQL response. In the resolver of a GraphQL mutation, Prisma typically also writes data to the database (e.g. creating new or updating existing records).
