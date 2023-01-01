GraphQL is a query language for APIs. It is often used as an alternative to RESTful APIs, but can also be used as an additional "gateway" layer on top of existing RESTful services. With Prisma, you can build GraphQL servers that connect to a database. Prisma is completely agnostic to the GraphQL tools you use. When building a GraphQL server, you can combine Prisma with tools like Apollo Server, GraphQL Yoga, TypeGraphQL, GraphQL.js, or pretty much any tool or library that you're using in your GraphQL server setup.

GraphQL servers under the hood A GraphQL server consists of two major components: GraphQL schema (type definitions + resolvers)

HTTP server Note that a GraphQL schema can be written code-first or SDL-first. Check out this article to learn more about these two approaches. If you like the SDL-first approach but still want to make your code type-safe, check out GraphQL Code Generator to generate various type definitions based on SDL. The GraphQL schema and HTTP server are typically handled by separate libraries. Here is an overview of current GraphQL server tools and their purpose: Library (npm package) Purpose Compatible with Prisma Prisma integration graphql GraphQL schema (code-first) Yes No graphql-tools GraphQL schema (SDL-first) Yes No type-graphql GraphQL schema (code-first) Yes typegraphql-prisma nexus GraphQL schema (code-first) Yes nexus-prisma Early Preview apollo-server HTTP server Yes n/a express-graphql HTTP server Yes n/a fastify-gql HTTP server Yes n/a graphql-yoga HTTP server Yes n/a In addition to these standalone and single-purpose libraries, there are several projects building integrated application frameworks: Framework Stack Built by Prisma Description Redwood.js Fullstack Tom Preston-Werner Built on top of Prisma Bringing full-stack to the JAMstack. Note: If you notice any GraphQL libraries/frameworks missing from the list, please let us know.

FAQ What is Prisma's role in a GraphQL server? No matter which of the above GraphQL tools/libraries you use, Prisma is used inside your GraphQL resolvers to connect to your database. It has the same role that any other ORM or SQL query builder would have inside your resolvers. In the resolver of a GraphQL query, Prisma typically reads data from the database to return it in the GraphQL response. In the resolver of a GraphQL mutation, Prisma typically also writes data to the database (e.g. creating new or updating existing records).

Other GraphQL Resources Prisma curates GraphQL Weekly , a newsletter highlighting resources and updates from the GraphQL community. Subscribe to keep up-to-date with GraphQL articles, videos, tutorials, libraries, and more.