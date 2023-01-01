When building REST APIs, Prisma Client can be used inside your route controllers to send databases queries.

Supported libraries As Prisma Client is "only" responsible for sending queries to your database, it can be combined with any HTTP server library or web framework of your choice. Here's a non-exhaustive list of libraries and frameworks you can use with Prisma: Express

koa

hapi

Fastify

Sails

AdonisJs

NestJS

Next.js

Foal TS

Polka

Micro

Feathers

Remix

REST API server example Assume you have a Prisma schema that looks similar to this: datasource db { provider = "sqlite" url = "file:./dev.db" } generator client { provider = "prisma-client-js" } model Post { id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) ) title String content String ? published Boolean @default ( false ) author User ? @relation ( fields: [ authorId ] , references: [ id ] ) authorId Int ? } model User { id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) ) email String @unique name String ? posts Post [ ] } You can now implement route controller (e.g. using Express) that use the generated Prisma Client API to perform a database operation when an incoming HTTP request arrives. This page only shows few sample code snippets; if you want to run these code snippets, you can use a REST API example . GET app . get ( '/feed' , async ( req , res ) => { const posts = await prisma . post . findMany ( { where : { published : true } , include : { author : true } , } ) res . json ( posts ) } ) Note that the feed endpoint in this case returns a nested JSON response of Post objects that include an author object. Here's a sample response: [ { "id" : "21" , "title" : "Hello World" , "content" : "null" , "published" : "true" , "authorId" : 42 , "author" : { "id" : "42" , "name" : "Alice" , "email" : "alice@prisma.io" } } ] POST app . post ( ` /post ` , async ( req , res ) => { const { title , content , authorEmail } = req . body const result = await prisma . post . create ( { data : { title , content , published : false , author : { connect : { email : authorEmail } } , } , } ) res . json ( result ) } ) PUT app . put ( '/publish/:id' , async ( req , res ) => { const { id } = req . params const post = await prisma . post . update ( { where : { id : Number ( id ) } , data : { published : true } , } ) res . json ( post ) } ) DELETE app . delete ( ` /post/:id ` , async ( req , res ) => { const { id } = req . params const post = await prisma . post . delete ( { where : { id : Number ( id ) , } , } ) res . json ( post ) } )

Ready-to-run example projects You can find several ready-to-run examples that show how to implement a REST API with Prisma Client, as well as build full applications, in the prisma-examples repository. TypeScript Example Stack Description rest-express Backend only REST API with Express for TypeScript rest-fastify Backend only REST API using Fastify and Prisma Client. rest-hapi Backend only REST API using hapi and Prisma Client rest-nestjs Backend only Nest.js app (Express) with a REST API rest-nextjs-express Fullstack Next.js app (React, Express) and Prisma Client rest-nextjs-api-routes Fullstack Next.js app (React) with a REST API rest-nextjs-api-routes-auth Fullstack Implement authentication using NextAuth.js JavaScript Example Stack Description rest-express Backend only REST API using Express and Prisma Client rest-fastify Backend only REST API using Fastify and Prisma Client rest-nextjs Fullstack Next.js app (React) with a REST API rest-nuxtjs Fullstack App with NuxtJs using Vue (frontend), Express, and Prisma Client