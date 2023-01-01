REST
When building REST APIs, Prisma Client can be used inside your route controllers to send databases queries.
Supported libraries
As Prisma Client is "only" responsible for sending queries to your database, it can be combined with any HTTP server library or web framework of your choice.
Here's a non-exhaustive list of libraries and frameworks you can use with Prisma:
REST API server example
Assume you have a Prisma schema that looks similar to this:
datasource db {provider = "sqlite"url = "file:./dev.db"}generator client {provider = "prisma-client-js"}model Post {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())title Stringcontent String?published Boolean @default(false)author User? @relation(fields: [authorId], references: [id])authorId Int?}model User {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())email String @uniquename String?posts Post[]}
You can now implement route controller (e.g. using Express) that use the generated Prisma Client API to perform a database operation when an incoming HTTP request arrives. This page only shows few sample code snippets; if you want to run these code snippets, you can use a REST API example.
GET
app.get('/feed', async (req, res) => {const posts = await prisma.post.findMany({where: { published: true },include: { author: true },})res.json(posts)})
Note that the
feed endpoint in this case returns a nested JSON response of
Post objects that include an
author object. Here's a sample response:
[{"id": "21","title": "Hello World","content": "null","published": "true","authorId": 42,"author": {"id": "42","name": "Alice","email": "alice@prisma.io"}}]
POST
app.post(`/post`, async (req, res) => {const { title, content, authorEmail } = req.bodyconst result = await prisma.post.create({data: {title,content,published: false,author: { connect: { email: authorEmail } },},})res.json(result)})
PUT
app.put('/publish/:id', async (req, res) => {const { id } = req.paramsconst post = await prisma.post.update({where: { id: Number(id) },data: { published: true },})res.json(post)})
DELETE
app.delete(`/post/:id`, async (req, res) => {const { id } = req.paramsconst post = await prisma.post.delete({where: {id: Number(id),},})res.json(post)})
Ready-to-run example projects
You can find several ready-to-run examples that show how to implement a REST API with Prisma Client, as well as build full applications, in the
prisma-examples repository.
TypeScript
|Example
|Stack
|Description
rest-express
|Backend only
|REST API with Express for TypeScript
rest-fastify
|Backend only
|REST API using Fastify and Prisma Client.
rest-hapi
|Backend only
|REST API using hapi and Prisma Client
rest-nestjs
|Backend only
|Nest.js app (Express) with a REST API
rest-nextjs-express
|Fullstack
|Next.js app (React, Express) and Prisma Client
rest-nextjs-api-routes
|Fullstack
|Next.js app (React) with a REST API
rest-nextjs-api-routes-auth
|Fullstack
|Implement authentication using NextAuth.js
JavaScript
|Example
|Stack
|Description
rest-express
|Backend only
|REST API using Express and Prisma Client
rest-fastify
|Backend only
|REST API using Fastify and Prisma Client
rest-nextjs
|Fullstack
|Next.js app (React) with a REST API
rest-nuxtjs
|Fullstack
|App with NuxtJs using Vue (frontend), Express, and Prisma Client