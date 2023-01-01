Is Prisma an ORM?

If you're already familiar with ORMs, feel free to jump to the next section on Prisma.

This is what the corresponding entity class would look like:

Given the following User table in the database:

In reality, not all Data Mapper ORMs adhere to this pattern strictly. For example, TypeORM , a popular ORM in the TypeScript ecosystem which supports both Active Record and Data Mapper, takes the following approach to Data Mapper:

One of the reasons that traditional data mapper ORMs do this is due to the structure of organizations where the two responsibilities would be handled by separate teams, e.g., DBAs and backend developers.

Data Mapper ORMs allow for greater flexibility between the problem domain as implemented in code and the database. This is because the data mapper pattern allows you to hide the ways in which your database is implemented which isn’t an ideal way to think about your domain behind the whole data-mapping layer.

Data Mapper ORMs, in contrast to Active Record, decouple the application's in-memory representation of data from the database's representation. The decoupling is achieved by requiring you to separate the mapping responsibility into two types of classes:

The model class typically has methods that do the following:

Active Record ORMs map model classes to database tables where the structure of the two representations is closely related, e.g. each field in the model class will have a matching column in the database table. Instances of the model classes wrap database rows and carry both the data and the access logic to handle persisting changes in the database. Additionally, model classes can carry business logic specific to the data in the model.

There are two common ORM patterns: Active Record and Data Mapper which differ in how they transfer data between objects and the database. While both patterns require you to define classes as the main building block, the most notable difference between the two is that the Data Mapper pattern decouples in-memory objects in the application code from the database and uses the data mapper layer to transfer data between the two. In practice, this means that with Data Mapper the in-memory objects (representing data in the database) don't even know that there’s a database present.

The idea with ORMs is that you define your models as classes that map to tables in a database. The classes and their instances provide you with a programmatic API to read and write data in the database.

ORMs provide a high-level database abstraction. They expose a programmatic interface through objects to create, read, delete, and manipulate data while hiding some of the complexity of the database.

Schema migration workflows

A central part of developing applications that make use of a database is changing the database schema to accommodate new features and to better fit the problem you're solving. In this section, we'll discuss what schema migrations are and how they affect the workflow.

Because the ORM sits between the developer and the database, most ORMs provide a migration tool to assist with the creation and modification of the database schema.

A migration is a set of steps to take the database schema from one state to another. The first migration usually creates tables and indices. Subsequent migrations may add or remove columns, introduce new indices, or create new tables. Depending on the migration tool, the migration may be in the form of SQL statements or programmatic code which will get converted to SQL statements (as with ActiveRecord and SQLAlchemy ).

Because databases usually contain data, migrations assist you with breaking down schema changes into smaller units which helps avoid inadvertent data loss.

Assuming you were starting a project from scratch, this is what a full workflow would look like: you create a migration that will create the User table in the database schema and define the User entity class as in the example above.

Then, as the project progresses and you decide you want to add a new salutation column to the User table, you would create another migration which would alter the table and add the salutation column.

Let's take a look at how that would look like with a TypeORM migration:

import { MigrationInterface , QueryRunner } from 'typeorm' export class UserRefactoring1604448000 implements MigrationInterface { async up ( queryRunner : QueryRunner ) : Promise < void > { await queryRunner . query ( ` ALTER TABLE "User" ADD COLUMN "salutation" TEXT ` ) } async down ( queryRunner : QueryRunner ) : Promise < void > { await queryRunner . query ( ` ALTER TABLE "User" DROP COLUMN "salutation" ` ) } }

Once a migration is carried out and the database schema has been altered, the entity and mapper classes must also be updated to account for the new salutation column.

With TypeORM that means adding a salutation property to the User entity class:

import { Entity , PrimaryGeneratedColumn , Column } from 'typeorm' @ Entity ( ) export class User { @ PrimaryGeneratedColumn ( ) id : number @ Column ( { name : 'first_name' } ) firstName : string @ Column ( { name : 'last_name' } ) lastName : string @ Column ( { unique : true } ) email : string @ Column ( ) salutation : string }

Synchronizing such changes can be a challenge with ORMs because the changes are applied manually and are not easily verifiable programmatically. Renaming an existing column can be even more cumbersome and involve searching and replacing references to the column.

Note: Django's makemigrations CLI generates migrations by inspecting changes in models which, similar to Prisma, does away with the synchronization problem.

In summary, evolving the schema is a key part of building applications. With ORMs, the workflow for updating the schema involves using a migration tool to create a migration followed by updating the corresponding entity and mapper classes (depending on the implementation). As you'll see, Prisma takes a different approach to this.

Now that you've seen what migrations are and how they fit into the development workflows, you will learn more about the benefits and drawbacks of ORMs.