prisma_logo
Product

Prisma ORM

Client
Write Queries the way you think
Migrate
Generate customisable SQL migrations

Prisma Data Platform

Accelerateearly access
Query up to 1000x faster
Pulseearly access
Make your database real-time
Data Browser
Explore and manipulate data in your projects
Data Proxy
Manage and scale your connection pool
Docs
Developer
Get Started
Tutorials
Playground
Prisma Examples
Prisma in your Stack
Support
Ecosystem
Community
Data Guide
Prisma
Playground
Use Cases
Customer Stories
Learn about applications built with Prisma
Enterprise
Up-level your applications with our Data Platform
Company
About
Blog
Careers
Events
Causes

Latest from the blog

Get Started
Docs
Get started / Set up Prisma / Add to existing project / Relational databases

Next steps

JavaScript
PostgreSQL

Next steps

This section lists a number of potential next steps you can now take from here. Feel free to explore these or read the Introduction page to get a high-level overview of Prisma.

Continue exploring the Prisma Client API

You can send a variety of queries with the Prisma Client API. Check out the API reference and use your existing database setup from this guide to try them out.

You can use your editor's auto-completion feature to learn about the different API calls and the arguments it takes. Auto-completion is commonly invoked by hitting CTRL+SPACE on your keyboard.

Here are a few suggestions for a number of more queries you can send with Prisma Client:

Filter all Post records that contain "hello"

const filteredPosts = await prisma.post.findMany({
  where: {
    OR: [
      { title: { contains: "hello" },
      { content: { contains: "hello" },
    ],
  },
})

Create a new Post record and connect it to an existing User record

const post = await prisma.post.create({
  data: {
    title: 'Join us for Prisma Day 2020',
    author: {
      connect: { email: 'alice@prisma.io' },
    },
  },
})

Use the fluent relations API to retrieve the Post records of a User by traversing the relations

const posts = await prisma.profile
  .findUnique({
    where: { id: 1 },
  })
  .user()
  .posts()

Delete a User record

const deletedUser = await prisma.user.delete({
  where: { email: 'sarah@prisma.io' },
})

Explore the data in Prisma Studio

Prisma Studio is a visual editor for the data in your database. Run npx prisma studio in your terminal.

Change the database schema (e.g. add more tables)

To evolve the app, you need to follow the same flow of the tutorial:

  1. Manually adjust your database schema using SQL
  2. Re-introspect your database
  3. Optionally re-configure your Prisma Client API
  4. Re-generate Prisma Client

Introspect workflow

Try a Prisma example

The prisma-examples repository contains a number of ready-to-run examples:

TypeScript
JavaScript (Node.js)
DemoStackDescription
rest-nextjs-api-routesFullstackSimple Next.js app (React) with a REST API
graphql-nextjsFullstackSimple Next.js app (React) with a GraphQL API
graphql-apollo-serverBackend onlySimple GraphQL server based on apollo-server
rest-expressBackend onlySimple REST API with Express.JS
grpcBackend onlySimple gRPC API
Edit this page on GitHub

Product

ClientMigrateData BrowserData Proxy
AccelerateEarly Access
PulseEarly Access
Pricing

Developers

DocsGet StartedPrisma ExamplesData GuidePrisma in your StackSupportCommunityData Platform StatusVS Code Extension

Use Cases

Customer StoriesEnterprise

Company

AboutBlogCareers EventsCausesTerms & Privacy

Newsletter

prisma_logo
© 2023 Prisma Data, Inc.