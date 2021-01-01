Querying the database
Write your first query with Prisma Client
Now that you have generated the Prisma Client, you can start writing queries to read and write data in your database.
If you're building a REST API, you can use Prisma Client in your route handlers to read and write data in the database based on incoming HTTP requests. If you're building a GraphQL API, you can use Prisma Client in your resolvers to read and write data in the database based on incoming queries and mutations.
For the purpose of this guide however, you'll just create a plain Node.js script to learn how to send queries to your database using Prisma Client. Once you have an understanding of how the API works, you can start integrating it into your actual application code (e.g. REST route handlers or GraphQL resolvers).
Create a new file named
index.ts and add the following code to it:
index.ts
1import { PrismaClient } from '@prisma/client'23const prisma = new PrismaClient()45async function main() {6 // ... you will write your Prisma Client queries here7}89main()10 .catch((e) => {11 throw e12 })13 .finally(async () => {14 await prisma.$disconnect()15 })
Create a new file named
index.js and add the following code to it:
index.js
1const { PrismaClient } = require('@prisma/client')23const prisma = new PrismaClient()45async function main() {6 // ... you will write your Prisma Client queries here7}89main()10 .catch((e) => {11 throw e12 })13 .finally(async () => {14 await prisma.$disconnect()15 })
Here's a quick overview of the different parts of the code snippet:
- Import the
PrismaClientconstructor from the
@prisma/clientnode module
- Instantiate
PrismaClient
- Define an
asyncfunction named
mainto send queries to the database
- Call the
mainfunction
- Close the database connections when the script terminates
Depending on what your models look like, the Prisma Client API will look different as well. For example, if you have a
User model, your
PrismaClient instance exposes a property called
user on which you can call CRUD methods like
findMany,
create or
update. The property is named after the model, but the first letter is lowercased (so for the
Post model it's called
post, for
Profile it's called
profile).
The following examples are all based on the models in the Prisma schema.
Inside the
main function, add the following query to read all
User records from the database and print the result:
index.ts
1async function main() {2 const allUsers = await prisma.user.findMany()3 console.log(allUsers)4}
index.js
1async function main() {2 const allUsers = await prisma.user.findMany()3 console.log(allUsers)4}
Now run the code with your current TypeScript setup. If you're using
ts-node, you can run it like this:
$
Now run the code with this command:
$
This will print an array of
User records as plain old JavaScript objects.
Write data into the database
The
findMany query you used in the previous section only reads data from the database. In this section, you'll learn how to write a query to write new records into the
Post and
User tables.
Adjust the
main function to send a
create query to the database:
index.ts
1async function main() {2 await prisma.user.create({3 data: {4 name: 'Alice',5 email: 'alice@prisma.io',6 posts: {7 create: { title: 'Hello World' },8 },9 profile: {10 create: { bio: 'I like turtles' },11 },12 },13 })1415 const allUsers = await prisma.user.findMany({16 include: {17 posts: true,18 profile: true,19 },20 })21 console.dir(allUsers, { depth: null })22}
index.js
1async function main() {2 await prisma.user.create({3 data: {4 name: 'Alice',5 email: 'alice@prisma.io',6 posts: {7 create: { title: 'Hello World' },8 },9 profile: {10 create: { bio: 'I like turtles' },11 },12 },13 })1415 const allUsers = await prisma.user.findMany({16 include: {17 posts: true,18 profile: true,19 },20 })21 console.dir(allUsers, { depth: null })22}
This code creates a new
User record together with new
Post and
Profile records using a nested write query. The
User record is connected to the two other ones via the
Post.author ↔
User.posts and
Profile.user ↔
User.profile relation fields respectively.
Notice that you're passing the
include option to
findMany which tells Prisma Client to include the
posts and
profile relations on the returned
User objects.
Run the code with your current TypeScript setup. If you're using
ts-node, you can run it like this:
$
Run the code with this command:
$
Before moving on to the next section, you'll "publish" the
Post record you just created using an
update query. Adjust the
main function as follows:
index.ts
1async function main() {2 const post = await prisma.post.update({3 where: { id: 1 },4 data: { published: true },5 })6 console.log(post)7}
index.js
1async function main() {2 const post = await prisma.post.update({3 where: { id: 1 },4 data: { published: true },5 })6 console.log(post)7}
Run the code with your current TypeScript setup. If you're using
ts-node, you can run it like this:
$
Now run the code using the same command as before:
$