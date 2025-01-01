Management API
Overview
This page covers the Prisma Management API which enables you to programmatically manage platform resources (e.g. projects or Prisma Postgres instances) in .
The API reference is also available via an OpenAPI 3.1. spec.
Base URL
The base URL for a Prisma Postgres API request is:
https://api.prisma.io/v1
Append an endpoint path to the base URL to construct the full URL for a request. For example:
https://api.prisma.io/v1/projects/{projectId}/databases/{databaseId}
Authentication
Bearer tokens
The Prisma Postgres API uses Bearer Token Authentication and supports two kinds of tokens:
- Service tokens (manually created in your workspace)
- OAuth 2 access tokens
To adhere to the Bearer Token Authentication, you need to format your
Authorization header like this:
Authorization: Bearer $TOKEN
Example
curl --location "https://api.prisma.io/v1/projects" \
-H "Accept: application/json" \
-H "Authorization: Bearer $TOKEN" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json" \
--data \
"{
\"name\": \"my_project\",
\"region\": \"us-east-1\"
}"
Instructions
Authentication in Postman
Using a Service token
- Create a new request.
- Go to the Authorization tab.
- Set type to Bearer Token.
- Paste your service token.
Using OAuth 2
- In the Authorization tab, set type to OAuth 2.0.
- Click Get New Access Token and fill in the details:
- Token Name: Any name
- Grant Type: Authorization Code
- Callback URL:
http://localhost:8789/swagger/oauth2-redirect.html
- Auth URL / Access Token URL: Your local OAuth URLs
- Client ID / Secret: From the script output
- Scope: (as needed)
- After completing the flow, use the token in your requests.
Authentication in SwaggerUI
Using a Service token
- Click Authorize.
- Paste the service token into the relevant input.
- Click Authorize again.
The Swagger spec supports a Bearer token via the
Authorizationheader.
Using OAuth 2
- Click Authorize.
- Choose the OAuth2 flow.
- Provide your
clientId,
clientSecret, and redirect URI.
- Complete the authorization flow to acquire access.
Endpoints
Workspaces
GET /workspaces
Retrieve information about the workspaces accessible by the current user.
- Responses:
200 OK: List of workspaces
401 Unauthorized: Invalid or missing authentication token
Projects
GET /projects
Retrieve all projects.
- Query parameters:
cursor(optional): Cursor for pagination
limit(optional, default: 100): Limit number of results
- Responses:
200 OK: List of projects
401 Unauthorized
POST /projects
Create a new project.
- Request body:
{
"region": "us-east-1",
"name": "My Project"
}
- Responses:
201 Created: Project created
401 Unauthorized
GET /projects/{id}
Retrieve a specific project by ID.
- Path parameters:
id: Project ID
- Responses:
200 OK
401 Unauthorized
404 Not Found
DELETE /projects/{id}
Deletes a project.
- Path parameters:
id: Project ID
- Responses:
204 No Content
400 Bad Request: Dependencies prevent deletion
401 Unauthorized
404 Not Found
POST /projects/{id}/transfer
Transfer a project to a new workspace owner.
- Path parameters:
id: Project ID
- Request body:
{
"recipientAccessToken": "string"
}
- Responses:
200 OK
401 Unauthorized
404 Not Found
Databases
GET /projects/{projectId}/databases
Retrieve all databases for a project.
- Path parameters:
projectId: Project ID
- Responses:
200 OK
401 Unauthorized
404 Not Found
POST /projects/{projectId}/databases
Create a new database.
- Request body:
{
"region": "us-east-1",
"name": "My Database",
"isDefault": false
}
- Responses:
201 Created
400 Default database already exists
401 Unauthorized
403 Forbidden
GET /projects/{projectId}/databases/{databaseId}
Retrieve a specific database.
- Responses:
200 OK
401 Unauthorized
404 Not Found
DELETE /projects/{projectId}/databases/{databaseId}
Delete a database.
- Responses:
200 OK
401 Unauthorized
403 Cannot delete default environment
404 Not Found
Connection strings
GET /projects/{projectId}/databases/{databaseId}/connections
Retrieve all database connection strings.
- Query parameters:
cursor
limit
- Responses:
200 OK
401 Unauthorized
POST /projects/{projectId}/databases/{databaseId}/connections
Create a new connection string.
Request body:
{
"name": "Connection Name"
}
Responses:
200 OK
401 Unauthorized
404 Not Found
DELETE /projects/{projectId}/databases/{databaseId}/connections/{id}
Delete a connection string.
- Responses:
204 No Content
401 Unauthorized
404 Not Found
Backups
GET /projects/{projectId}/databases/{databaseId}/backups
Retrieve database backups.
- Responses:
200 OK
401 Unauthorized
404 Not Found
POST /projects/{projectId}/databases/{databaseId}/backups/{backupId}/recoveries
Restore a backup to a new database.
- Request body:
{
"targetDatabaseName": "New DB Name"
}
- Responses:
202 Accepted: Restore initiated
401 Unauthorized
409 Conflict
Misc
GET /regions
Retrieve all available regions.
- Responses:
200 OK: Returns list of available/unsupported regions
401 Unauthorized
